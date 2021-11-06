Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Football playoffs

Saturday, Nov. 6 Results

1ADI State Football

POCATELLO — The Raft River offense led by junior quarterback Tate Whitaker was running in extreme high gear in the quarterfinal win over Potlach at Holt Arena. Moments after having a touchdown run by senior Seth Tracy called back on a holding penalty, the Trojans scored the first points of the game on Whitaker’s completion to Tracy on a 45-yard touchdown pass with 7:56 remaining. Raft River missed the PAT. Whitaker scored the second Trojan touchdown on a 5-yard run at 4:01 and followed with a two-point PAT conversion pass to Tracy. Raft River led 14-0 at the end of the first period. Potlatch got on the board right off in the second quarter at 11:53. Whitaker added a 43-yard touchdown run at 8:27 but the PAT was missed by the Trojans. After Raft River recovered a Potlatch fumble and moved the ball down to the nine, Whitaker ran the ball in with 2:59 remaining in the half but the Trojans missed another PAT. The Loggers followed with their second touchdown on a run from their own 43 yard line and added the PAT, 26-16. Raft River took the 32-16 lead into the half on a 6-yard run by junior Kole Spencer with 15 seconds remaining. Spencer opened the Raft River scoring in the third quarter on a 16-yard run but PAT was missed. Another Whitaker to Tracy combination and a successful PAT kick and a Whitaker run from midfield plus the PAT kick made the score 51-16. Potlatch scored with two minutes left in the third quarter and Loughmiller added another score with 21 seconds remaining. Raft River held the 57-22 lead as the fourth quarter started. Raft River junior Alex Murillo made a 1-yard TD run making the final score 63-22. Whitaker had 214 yards rushing with four touchdowns, 124 yards passing (9-for-14) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Loughmiller had 124 yards with one rushing touchdown, Tracy had 97 yards receiving with two touchdowns. For the Raft River defense, senior Tegan Whitaker had five tackles and an interception for 36 yards and 117 special team’s yards. Loughmiller finished with nine tackles and junior Korban Hansen had eight tackles.