Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Football, girls soccer, boys soccer volleyball

Saturday, Oct. 16 Results
Girls Soccer
High Desert District TournamentKimberly 3, Wendell 1
KIMBERLY — No. 1 Kimberly will be the second seed from the High Desert District Tournament to the girl’s state soccer tournament in Caldwell which starts on Thursday following the win over No. 3 Wendell. At the half, the score was 0-0. Kimberly scored first on a goal by senior Bella Osterman on an assist by junior Monserrat Torres. Wendell responded back at the 24th minute of the second half on a goal by junior Yoselin Acevedo assisted by freshman Heymy Oroczo. Kimberly was able to score two more goals late in the half by Bella Osterman off an assist by sophomore Ava Wyatt and Ellie Stastny assisted by twin sister sophomore Alli Stastny. Kimberly is the third seed at state and will play No. 6 Sun Valley Community School on Thursday, Oct. 21 at 1:30 p.m. at Vallivue High School, Caldwell.
Boys Soccer
High Desert District TournamentKimberly 3, Filer 1
FILER — No. 6 Kimberly will be heading to Caldwell on Thursday to the boy’s state soccer tournament as the second seed from the High Desert District Tournament after beating No. 5 Filer. The Wildcat goal scorers were junior Jackson Fisher, sophomore Brian Rodriguez (Penalty Kick) and freshman Manuel Hernandez. Kimberly is the third seed at state and will play No. 1 Sun Valley Community School on Thursday, Oct. 21 at 11 a.m. at Vallivue High School, Caldwell.
Volleyball
3A District Tournament Kimberly 3, Buhl 2
KIMBERLY — No. 1 Kimberly defeated No. 4 Buhl, 21-25, 16-25, 25-22, 25-14, 15-13 in the opening match of the 3A District Tournament. Kimberly senior Sydney Kelsey had 15 kills and 16 digs, junior Jessie Perron had 21 digs and junior Kelsy Stanger had eight kills. No. 1 Kimberly plays No. 2 Filer at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday and No. 4 Buhl plays No. 3 Gooding in a loser out match at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, both at Kimberly.
Filer 3, Gooding 1
KIMBERLY — No. 2 Filer beat No. 3 Gooding18-25, 25-20, 25-21, 52-1 in the opening match of the 3A District Tournament. Senior Alexis Monson led the Wildcats with 18 kills, 25 assists and 21 digs. Senior Allie Alger had 13 kills and senior McKynlee Jacobs had eight. Sophomore Faith Robinson had 22 assists. Jacobs had five aces and Camille Starley had 18 digs. Filer plays Kimberly at 4:30 p.m. and No. 4 Buhl plays No. 3 Gooding in a loser out match at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, both at Kimberly.
Great Basin 7 District TournamentWood River 3, Canyon Ridge 1
HAILEY — No. 4 Canyon Ridge fell to No. 1 Wood River in the district tournament, 25-12, 25-21, 21-25, 25-20. Junior Sidney Wilson led the Wolverine offense with 14 kills, followed by sophomore Kadance Jacobson with 12 kills and four aces. Senior Willa Laski finished with nine kills and three blocks. For the Riverhawks, sophomore Abby McClain had a team high 12 kills followed by sophomore Madison Bland with 11. Wood River will host Twin Falls in the district championship game on Thursday at 4 p.m. Canyon Ridge will host Minico on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in a loser out game.
“Serving tough again was Jette Ward with four aces who also added 14 digs. Bella Hadam also added four aces, four blocks and five kills. Excited for the District Championship match Thursday against Twin Falls,” said Wood River coach Kristyn Rutland.
Twin Falls 3, Burley 1
TWIN FALLS — No. 2 Twin Falls took the district tournament match over No. 3 Burley, 25-19, 25-22, 17-25, 25-21 and will play at Wood River in the district championship game on Thursday at 4 p.m. Senior Brenley Hansen finished with a double-double for the Bruins with 12 kills and 16 digs. Sophomore Halle Walker recorded the double-double with 16 assists with 15 digs and four aces. For the Twin Falls defense, sophomore Kadence Boyd pulled up 20 digs and had one ace and sophomore Cierra Bohrn had five blocks. Senior Sydney Searle finished with 12 kills, 20 digs and two aces for the Bobcats. Junior Hailey Shirley with seven kills and 18 digs and senior Bryn Seely with three aces, six kills, eight digs and two blocks. Burley will play the winner of the Canyon Ridge-Minico game on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Wood River in an elimination game.
Minico 3, Mountain Home 0
RUPERT — No. 5 Minico eliminated No. 6 Mountain Home, 25-14, 25-18, 25-20 from the Great Basin 7 District Volleyball Tournament. Minico will play at Canyon Ridge on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in a loser out game.
1ADII District TournamentSun Valley Community School 3, Camas County 0 (25-11, 25-12, 25-11)
Carey 3, Hagerman 1 (25-20, 16-25, 27-25, 25-16)
Hansen 3, Richfield 2 (17-25, 19-25, 25-23, 25-16, 15-10)
Dietrich 3, Castleford 1 (25-23, 16-25, 25-15, 25-17)
Friday, Oct. 15 Results
Girls Soccer
Great Basin 7 District TournamentCanyon Ridge 3, Mountain Home 0
TWIN FALLS — No. 2 Canyon Ridge earned a trip to the girls state soccer tournament as the second seed out of the Great Basin 7 District Tournament with the win over No. 5 Mountain Home. The Riverhawks goal scorers were junior Aspen Harmer with an assist by sophomore Jayva Hicks, senior Allie Schultz unassisted and freshman Erin Hill assist to sophomore Elsie Summerfield. Canyon Ridge will begin play on Thursday at Brothers Park Fields. Caldwell TBD.
Boy
s Soccer Great Basin 7 District Tourn
amentCanyon Ridge 2, Twin Falls 1
TWIN FALLS — For the fourth year in a row, the third seeded Canyon Ridge boys soccer team will be headed to Caldwell on Thursday to the boys state soccer tournament. The Riverhawks are the second seed from the Great Basin 7 District Tournament following the win over No. 2 Twin Falls. Canyon Ridge senior goalie, Eli Cook had two big saves and he also blocked a penalty kick. Junior Alejandro De La Torre scored the first Canyon Ridge goal on a PK and senior Russell Ricks scored off an assist by senior Bachar Djouma. The Twin Falls goal came off a corner and junior Elijah Escobedo got the credit for the score.
Football
Twin Falls 54, Mountain Home 19
MOUNTAIN HOME — The Bruins won big in the Great Basin Conference with the road win over the Tigers. Twin Falls led 40-13 at the half and had scoring by several players. Junior James Noorlander scored the first points for the Bruins on a 7-yard run and added a 69-yard scoring run. Senior Jace Mahlke added a 1-yard run and tossed a 53-yard touchdown pass to senior Teagen Severe. Sophomore Wyatt Solosabal had a 4-yard scoring run and caught a 27-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Andy Geilman who also added a 22-yard touchdown run.
Carey 32, Castleford 22
CAREY — The Panthers got the win in the battle with the Wolves in the Sawtooth Conference matchup of powers. Carey finished with 371 total yards and Castleford had 250 yards. The Wolves couldn’t come up with a plan to stop Carey junior Connor Simpson who gained 231 yards on 17 carries with five touchdowns of 14, 4, 55, 9 and 50 yards. Senior quarterback Chase Bennion had 11 carries for 90 yards. For the Carey defense, senior Tristan Harshbarger recorded 13 tackles, junior Colton Larna had 10 and Simpson and senior Marcus Richcreek nine. Trailing 12-0, Castleford put its first points on the board on a safety and a 75-yard kickoff return by junior Ethan Roland. Senior quarterback Eric Taylor hit senior Zeke Fisher on a 17-yard scoring pass and Roland had a 2-yard touchdown run for the Wolves final points.
Murtaugh 58, Glenns Ferry 22
MURTAUGH — Murtaugh junior quarterback Ashton Andersen totaled 90 yards passing with three touchdowns and 54 yards rushing and one score in the Snake River win over Glenns Ferry. Sophomore Jr Benties gained 205 rushing yards and scored two touchdowns with two interceptions.
Wendell 42—Valley 6
WENDELL — Wendell Jesse Chavez had nine carries for 120 yards and three touchdowns in the Canyon Conference win over the Vikings. Freshman Gabe Finley was 4-for-7 for 65 yards and one touchdown. Sophomore Bodey Cutler had two receptions for 45 yards and one touchdown and sophomore Mickey Talbert had three receptions for 54 yards. Sophomore Ethan Olander had eight carries for 30 yards and two scores.
Buhl 26, Kimberly 21
KIMBERLY — The Bulldogs held the 14-6 halftime lead but the Indians outscored Kimberly 20-7 in the second half for the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference road win. Buhl had 324 total yards (198 passing and 126 rushing) and Kimberly ended with 306 yards (186 passing and120 rushing). Kimberly senior quarterback Heath Owens finished 10-of-20 for 140 yards and scored on a 5-yard run and tossed a 10-yard scoring pass to sophomore Parker Stringham. Buhl junior quarterback Austin Franson was 8-of-14 for 198 yards completing a 55-yard pass to sophomore Kyler Kelly and a 41-yard pass to senior Justine Lajole. Buhl junior Jayce Bower finished with 123 yards on 31 attempts and two touchdowns (2 and 26 yards).
Oakley 70, Lighthouse 0
OAKLEY — The Hornets won big in the Snake River Conference win over the Lions. Oakley held the 40-0 lead at the half and had six players score in the victory. Oakley and Raft River meet on Friday for the conference championship. Both teams are undefeated.
Dietrich 38, Camas County 14
DIETRICH — The Blue Devils held the 30-0 lead over the Mushers at the half and 30-6 after three in the Sawtooth Conference win. Dietrich junior quarterback Cody Power had 186 yards passing and two touchdowns. Junior Payten Sneddon had 102 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Wide receiver senior Jett Shaw had 75 yards and one touchdown. For the defense, sophomore Michael VonBerndt had 10 tackles and freshman Brody Torgerson had seven.
Jerome 33, Burley 13
Century 21, Canyon Ridge 20
Filer 17, Declo 16
Hagerman 54, Meadows Valley 20
Hansen 56, Greenleaf Friends 6
Thursday, Oct. 14 Results
Football
Gooding 30, Marsh Valley 18
Volleyball
Raft River 3, Glenns Ferry 1 (19-25, 25-20, 25-22, 26-24)