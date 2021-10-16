Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Football, girls soccer, boys soccer volleyball

Saturday, Oct. 16 Results

Girls Soccer

KIMBERLY — No. 1 Kimberly will be the second seed from the High Desert District Tournament to the girl’s state soccer tournament in Caldwell which starts on Thursday following the win over No. 3 Wendell. At the half, the score was 0-0. Kimberly scored first on a goal by senior Bella Osterman on an assist by junior Monserrat Torres. Wendell responded back at the 24th minute of the second half on a goal by junior Yoselin Acevedo assisted by freshman Heymy Oroczo. Kimberly was able to score two more goals late in the half by Bella Osterman off an assist by sophomore Ava Wyatt and Ellie Stastny assisted by twin sister sophomore Alli Stastny. Kimberly is the third seed at state and will play No. 6 Sun Valley Community School on Thursday, Oct. 21 at 1:30 p.m. at Vallivue High School, Caldwell.