Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Football, girls soccer, boys soccer; plus Saturday's schedule

MOUNTAIN HOME – The Bruins won big in the Great Basin Conference with the road win over the Tigers. Twin Falls led 40-13 at the half and had scoring by several players. Junior James Noorlander scored the first points for the Bruins on a 7-yard run and added a 69-yard scoring run. Senior Jace Mahlke added a 1-yard run and tossed a 53-yard touchdown pass to senior Teagen Severe. Sophomore Wyatt Solosabal had a 4-yard scoring run and caught a 27-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Andy Geilman who also added a 22-yard touchdown run.

CAREY – The Panthers got the win in the battle with the Wolves in the Sawtooth Conference matchup of powers. Carey finished with 371 total yards and Castleford had 250 yards. The Wolves couldn’t come up with a plan to stop Carey junior Connor Simpson who gained 231 yards on 17 carries with five touchdowns of 14, 4, 55, 9 and 50 yards. Senior quarterback Chase Bennion had 11 carries for 90 yards. For the Carey defense, senior Tristan Harshbarger recorded 13 tackles, junior Colton Larna had 10 and Simpson and senior Marcus Richcreek nine. Trailing 12-0, Castleford put its first points on the board on a safety and a 75-yard kickoff return by junior Ethan Roland. Senior quarterback Eric Taylor hit senior Zeke Fisher on a 17-yard scoring pass and Roland had a 2-yard touchdown run for the Wolves final points.