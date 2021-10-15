Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Football, girls soccer, boys soccer; plus Saturday's schedule

Thursday, Oct. 14 Results
Football
Gooding 30, Marsh Valley 18
Volleyball
Raft River 3, Glenns Ferry 1 (19-25, 25-20, 25-22, 26-24)
Friday, Oct. 15 Results
Girls Soccer
Great Basin 7 District Tournament
Canyon Ridge 3, Mountain Home 0
TWIN FALLS – No. 2 Canyon Ridge earned a trip to the girls state soccer tournament as the second seed out of the Great Basin 7 District Tournament with the win over No. 5 Mountain Home. The Riverhawks goal scorers were junior Aspen Harmer with an assist by sophomore Jayva Hicks, senior Allie Schultz unassisted and freshman Erin Hill assist to sophomore Elsie Summerfield. Canyon Ridge will begin play on Thursday at Brothers Park Fields. Caldwell TBD.
Boys Soccer
Great Basin 7 District Tournament
Canyon Ridge 2, Twin Falls 1
TWIN FALLS – For the fourth year in a row, the third seeded Canyon Ridge boys soccer team will be headed to Caldwell on Thursday to the boys state soccer tournament. The Riverhawks are the second seed from the Great Basin 7 District Tournament following the win over No. 2 Twin Falls. Canyon Ridge senior goalie, Eli Cook had two big saves and he also blocked a penalty kick. Junior Alejandro De La Torre scored the first Canyon Ridge goal on a PK and senior Russell Ricks scored off an assist by senior Bachar Djouma. The Twin Falls goal came off a corner and junior Elijah Escobedo got the credit for the score.
Football
Twin Falls 54, Mountain Home 19
MOUNTAIN HOME – The Bruins won big in the Great Basin Conference with the road win over the Tigers. Twin Falls led 40-13 at the half and had scoring by several players. Junior James Noorlander scored the first points for the Bruins on a 7-yard run and added a 69-yard scoring run. Senior Jace Mahlke added a 1-yard run and tossed a 53-yard touchdown pass to senior Teagen Severe. Sophomore Wyatt Solosabal had a 4-yard scoring run and caught a 27-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Andy Geilman who also added a 22-yard touchdown run.
Carey 32, Castleford 22
CAREY – The Panthers got the win in the battle with the Wolves in the Sawtooth Conference matchup of powers. Carey finished with 371 total yards and Castleford had 250 yards. The Wolves couldn’t come up with a plan to stop Carey junior Connor Simpson who gained 231 yards on 17 carries with five touchdowns of 14, 4, 55, 9 and 50 yards. Senior quarterback Chase Bennion had 11 carries for 90 yards. For the Carey defense, senior Tristan Harshbarger recorded 13 tackles, junior Colton Larna had 10 and Simpson and senior Marcus Richcreek nine. Trailing 12-0, Castleford put its first points on the board on a safety and a 75-yard kickoff return by junior Ethan Roland. Senior quarterback Eric Taylor hit senior Zeke Fisher on a 17-yard scoring pass and Roland had a 2-yard touchdown run for the Wolves final points.
Murtaugh 58, Glenns Ferry 22
MURTAUGH – Murtaugh junior quarterback Ashton Andersen totaled 90 yards passing with three touchdowns and 54 yards rushing and one score in the Snake River win over Glenns Ferry. Sophomore Jr Benties gained 205 rushing yards and scored two touchdowns with two interceptions.
Wendell 42 - Valley 6
WENDELL -Wendell Jesse Chavez had nine carries for 120 yards and three touchdowns in the Canyon Conference win over the Vikings. Freshman Gabe Finley was 4-for-7 for 65 yards and one touchdown. Sophomore Bodey Cutler had two receptions for 45 yards and one touchdown and sophomore Mickey Talbert had three receptions for 54 yards. Sophomore Ethan Olander had eight carries for 30 yards and two scores.
Buhl 26, Kimberly 21
KIMBERLY– The Bulldogs held the 14-6 halftime lead but the Indians outscored Kimberly 20-7 in the second half for the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference road win. Buhl had 324 total yards (198 passing and 126 rushing) and Kimberly ended with 306 yards (186 passing and120 rushing). Kimberly senior quarterback Heath Owens finished 10-of-20 for 140 yards and scored on a 5-yard run and tossed a 10-yard scoring pass to sophomore Parker Stringham. Buhl junior quarterback Austin Franson was 8-of-14 for 198 yards completing a 55-yard pass to sophomore Kyler Kelly and a 41-yard pass to senior Justine Lajole. Buhl junior Jayce Bower finished with 123 yards on 31 attempts and two touchdowns (2 and 26 yards).
Oakley 70, Lighthouse 0
OAKLEY – The Hornets won big in the Snake River Conference win over the Lions. Oakley held the 40-0 lead at the half and had six players score in the victory. Oakley and Raft River meet on Friday for the conference championship. Both teams are undefeated.
Dietrich 38, Camas County 14
DIETRICH -The Blue Devils held the 30-0 lead over the Mushers at the half and 30-6 after three in the Sawtooth Conference win. Dietrich junior quarterback Cody Power had 186 yards passing and two touchdowns. Junior Payten Sneddon had 102 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Wide receiver senior Jett Shaw had 75 yards and one touchdown. For the defense, sophomore Michael VonBerndt had 10 tackles and freshman Brody Torgerson had seven.
Jerome 33, Burley 13
Century 21, Canyon Ridge 20
Filer 17, Declo 16
Hagerman 54, Meadows Valley 20
Hansen 56, Greenleaf Friends 6
Saturday, Oct. 16 Schedule
Girls Soccer
High Desert District Tournament
Game 9 - #1 Kimberly will host #3 Wendell at 1 p.m. (Winner to State #2 Seed)
Boys Soccer
High Desert District Tournament
Game 9 - #5 Filer will host #6 Kimberly at 1 p.m. (Winner to State #2 seed)
Volleyball
Great Basin 7 District Tournament
Game 3 - #4 Canyon Ridge will play at #1 Wood River at 6 p.m.
Game 4 - #3 Burley will play at #2 Twin Falls at 6 p.m.
Game 5 - #6 Mountain Home will play at #5 Minico loser out game TBD
3A District Tournament @ Kimberly
Game 1 - #4 Buhl vs #1 Kimberly 12 p.m.
Game 2 - #3 Gooding vs #2 Filer 1:30 p.m.
1ADII District Tournament @ Shoshone
Game 1 -#1 Sun Valley Community School vs #8 Camas County, 3 p.m.
Game 2 - #4 Hagerman vs #5 Carey, 20 minutes after Game 1
Game 3 - #2 Richfield vs #7 Hansen, 20 minutes after Game 2
Game 4 - #3 Dietrich #9 Castleford, 20 minutes after Game 3