Magic Valley prep sports roundup: Football, girls and boys soccer
Gooding takes on Jerome in season opener

Gooding plays Jerome in their season opener Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Gooding High School in Gooding.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

Saturday Results

Girls Soccer

Sun Valley Community School 6, Wendell 0

The SVCS Cutthroats hosted the Wendell Trojans on Saturday. Freshman Player of the Game Josie Sarchett opened the scoring in the early minutes of the game. Sophomore Ruby Crist knocked in two rebounds. Sophomore Mia Hansmeyer and Senior Co-Captain Tatum Minor rounded out the scoring.

Cutthroats goals: Ruby Crist 2, Tatum Minor 2, Mia Hansmeyer, Josie Sarchett Assists: Hansmeyer, Maya Lightner

Player of the game: Josie Sarchett

The Cutthroats are 3-1 (3-0 league). They host the Bliss Bears on Tuesday.

Wood River 2, Columbia 1

Boys Soccer

Sun Valley Community School 3, Wendell 0

In their first home game in two seasons the Cutthroats hosted the Wendell Trojans at Sagewillow in glorious sunshine in front of an enthusiastic crowd.

Sun Valley Community School goals: Walker Pate, Asher Maxwell & Colin Hanna

Man of the Match: Sophomore forward Walker Pate

Cutthroats are now 3-0 (3-0 league)

Next up; Home vs Bliss Bears on Tuesday 4.30 p.m.

Jerome 5, Century 0

Wood River 1, Columbia 1

Football (All games played at Middleton)

Prairie 48, Glenns Ferry 14

Oakley 54, Lapwai 34

Kendrick 42, Lighthouse Christian 36

Raft River 48, Clearwater Valley 0

Send in your scores

Coaches: Remember to send your scores and game comments into sports@magicvalley.com.

