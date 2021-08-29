Magic Valley prep sports roundup: Football, girls and boys soccer

Saturday Results
Girls Soccer
Sun Valley Community School 6, Wendell 0
The SVCS Cutthroats hosted the Wendell Trojans on Saturday. Freshman Player of the Game Josie Sarchett opened the scoring in the early minutes of the game. Sophomore Ruby Crist knocked in two rebounds. Sophomore Mia Hansmeyer and Senior Co-Captain Tatum Minor rounded out the scoring.
Cutthroats goals: Ruby Crist 2, Tatum Minor 2, Mia Hansmeyer, Josie Sarchett Assists: Hansmeyer, Maya Lightner
Player of the game: Josie Sarchett
The Cutthroats are 3-1 (3-0 league). They host the Bliss Bears on Tuesday.
Wood River 2, Columbia 1
Boys Soccer
Sun Valley Community School 3, Wendell 0
In their first home game in two seasons the Cutthroats hosted the Wendell Trojans at Sagewillow in glorious sunshine in front of an enthusiastic crowd.
Sun Valley Community School goals: Walker Pate, Asher Maxwell & Colin Hanna
Man of the Match: Sophomore forward Walker Pate
Cutthroats are now 3-0 (3-0 league)
Next up; Home vs Bliss Bears on Tuesday 4.30 p.m.
Jerome 5, Century 0
Wood River 1, Columbia 1
Football (All games played at Middleton)
Prairie 48, Glenns Ferry 14
Oakley 54, Lapwai 34
Kendrick 42, Lighthouse Christian 36
Raft River 48, Clearwater Valley 0