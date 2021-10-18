Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: District volleyball

SHOSHONE -No. 2 Richfield eliminated No. 6 Castleford from the 1ADII District Tournament, 25-7, 25-20, 18-25, 25-11. Richfield freshman Fallon O’Barr had 12 kills followed by sophomore Kasey Hendren with 10. Junior Maddison Jones had 14 assists and senior Adyson Perkes had 14 service points. Richfield will play Sun Valley Community School on Tuesday 20 minutes after Game 9. Loser out

SHOSHONE—No. 5 Carey dropped top-seeded Sun Valley Community School, 25-22, 25-17, 25-18 in the 1ADII District Tournament. Carey junior Berenice Vargas had 22 digs, junior Shayli Smith followed with 18 digs and freshman Paige Black had 15. Junior Jayne Parke had three kills and four blocks and Smith had two kills. Carey will play Hansen in District Championship Game on Tuesday 20 minutes after Game 9. Sun Valley Community School will play Richfield on Tuesday 20 minutes after . Loser out