Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: District volleyball
Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: District volleyball

Monday, Oct. 18Volleyball

1ADII District Tournament

@ Shoshone

Hagerman 3, Camas County 0

SHOSHONE—No. 4 Hagerman eliminated #8 Camas County from the 1ADII District Tournament, 25-14, 25-12, 25-13. Hagerman will play Dietrich on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Loser out

Richfield 3, Castleford 1

SHOSHONE -No. 2 Richfield eliminated No. 6 Castleford from the 1ADII District Tournament, 25-7, 25-20, 18-25, 25-11. Richfield freshman Fallon O’Barr had 12 kills followed by sophomore Kasey Hendren with 10. Junior Maddison Jones had 14 assists and senior Adyson Perkes had 14 service points. Richfield will play Sun Valley Community School on Tuesday 20 minutes after Game 9. Loser out

Carey 3, Sun Valley Community School 0

SHOSHONE—No. 5 Carey dropped top-seeded Sun Valley Community School, 25-22, 25-17, 25-18 in the 1ADII District Tournament. Carey junior Berenice Vargas had 22 digs, junior Shayli Smith followed with 18 digs and freshman Paige Black had 15. Junior Jayne Parke had three kills and four blocks and Smith had two kills. Carey will play Hansen in District Championship Game on Tuesday 20 minutes after Game 9. Sun Valley Community School will play Richfield on Tuesday 20 minutes after . Loser out

Hansen 3, Dietrich 2

SHOSHONE—No. 3 Dietrich fell to No. 7 Hansen in the five-set 1ADII District Tournament, 21-25, 25-17, 23-25, 25-22, 16-14. Hansen will play Carey in District Championship Game on Tuesday and Dietrich will play Hagerman on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. loser out.

1ADI District Tournament @Valley

Shoshone 3, Raft River 0

HAZELTON – No. 4 Shoshone beat No. 5 Raft River in the opening game of the 1ADII District Tournament, 25-13, 25-18, 25-21. Shoshone senior Dani Regalado had nine kills, freshman Melina Tellez added six kills and junior Karlie Chapman dished out 21 assists. Raft River plays Lighthouse Christian at 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Loser out

Murtaugh 3, Shoshone 0

HAZELTON – No. 1 Murtaugh swept No. 4 Shoshone 25-23, 25-18, 25-17 in the 1ADI District Tournament. Shoshone will play Glenns Ferry on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Loser out. Murtaugh plays Oakley on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Lighthouse Christian 3, Glenns Ferry 1

HAZELTON – No. 3 Lighthouse Christian defeated No. 6 Glenns Ferry in the 1ADI District Tournament, 23-25, 25-16, 25-13, 25-14. Glenns Ferry will play Shoshone on Tuesday at 4:30 pm. Loser out

Oakley 3, Lighthouse Christian 2

HAZELTON – No. 1 Oakley topped No. 3 Lighthouse Christian in the 1ADI District Tournament that went five sets, 20-25, 26-24, 25-10, 18-25, 15-12. Lighthouse Christian will play Raft River on Tuesday at 3 p.m. loser out. Oakley will play Murtaugh on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 19

Volleyball

Great Basin 7 District Tournament

Game 6—#5 Minico at #4 Canyon Ridge 6 p.m. Loser out

3A District Tournament @ Kimberly

Game 3 – #1 Kimberly vs #2 Filer 4:30 p.m.

Game 4 – #3 Gooding vs #4 Buhl 6 p.m. Loser out

Game 5 – Loser Game 3 #1 Kimberly-#2 Filer vs Winner Game 4 #3 Gooding-#4 Buhl 7:30 p.m. Loser out

2A District Tournament @Declo

Game 1—#2 Valley vs #3 Wendell 5:30 p.m.

Game 2—#1 Declo vs Winner Game 1—#2 Valley-#3 Wendell 7 p.m.

1ADII District Tournament @ Shoshone

Game 9 – #4 Hagerman vs #3 Dietrich 4:30 p.m. Loser out

Game 10 – #2 Richfield vs #1 Sun Valley Community School 20 minutes after Game 9. Loser out

Game 11 – #5 Carey vs #7 Hansen in District Championship Game 20 minutes after Game 10

1ADI District Tournament @Valley

Match 5 – #5 Raft River vs #3 Lighthouse Christian 3 p.m. Loser out

Match 6 – #6 Glenns Ferry vs #4 Shoshone 4:30 p.m. Loser out

Match 7—#1 Murtaugh vs #2 Oakley 6 p.m.

Match 8—Winner Match 5—#5 Raft River -#3 Lighthouse Christian vs Winner Match 6 Glenns Ferry-#4 Shoshone 7:30 p.m. Loser out

