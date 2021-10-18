Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: District volleyball

Monday, Oct. 18Volleyball
1ADII District Tournament
@ Shoshone
Hagerman 3, Camas County 0
SHOSHONE—No. 4 Hagerman eliminated #8 Camas County from the 1ADII District Tournament, 25-14, 25-12, 25-13. Hagerman will play Dietrich on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Loser out
Richfield 3, Castleford 1
SHOSHONE -No. 2 Richfield eliminated No. 6 Castleford from the 1ADII District Tournament, 25-7, 25-20, 18-25, 25-11. Richfield freshman Fallon O’Barr had 12 kills followed by sophomore Kasey Hendren with 10. Junior Maddison Jones had 14 assists and senior Adyson Perkes had 14 service points. Richfield will play Sun Valley Community School on Tuesday 20 minutes after Game 9. Loser out
Carey 3, Sun Valley Community School 0
SHOSHONE—No. 5 Carey dropped top-seeded Sun Valley Community School, 25-22, 25-17, 25-18 in the 1ADII District Tournament. Carey junior Berenice Vargas had 22 digs, junior Shayli Smith followed with 18 digs and freshman Paige Black had 15. Junior Jayne Parke had three kills and four blocks and Smith had two kills. Carey will play Hansen in District Championship Game on Tuesday 20 minutes after Game 9. Sun Valley Community School will play Richfield on Tuesday 20 minutes after . Loser out
Hansen 3, Dietrich 2
SHOSHONE—No. 3 Dietrich fell to No. 7 Hansen in the five-set 1ADII District Tournament, 21-25, 25-17, 23-25, 25-22, 16-14. Hansen will play Carey in District Championship Game on Tuesday and Dietrich will play Hagerman on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. loser out.
1ADI District Tournament @Valley
Shoshone 3, Raft River 0
HAZELTON – No. 4 Shoshone beat No. 5 Raft River in the opening game of the 1ADII District Tournament, 25-13, 25-18, 25-21. Shoshone senior Dani Regalado had nine kills, freshman Melina Tellez added six kills and junior Karlie Chapman dished out 21 assists. Raft River plays Lighthouse Christian at 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Loser out
Murtaugh 3, Shoshone 0
HAZELTON – No. 1 Murtaugh swept No. 4 Shoshone 25-23, 25-18, 25-17 in the 1ADI District Tournament. Shoshone will play Glenns Ferry on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Loser out. Murtaugh plays Oakley on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Lighthouse Christian 3, Glenns Ferry 1
HAZELTON – No. 3 Lighthouse Christian defeated No. 6 Glenns Ferry in the 1ADI District Tournament, 23-25, 25-16, 25-13, 25-14. Glenns Ferry will play Shoshone on Tuesday at 4:30 pm. Loser out
Oakley 3, Lighthouse Christian 2
HAZELTON – No. 1 Oakley topped No. 3 Lighthouse Christian in the 1ADI District Tournament that went five sets, 20-25, 26-24, 25-10, 18-25, 15-12. Lighthouse Christian will play Raft River on Tuesday at 3 p.m. loser out. Oakley will play Murtaugh on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 19
Volleyball
Great Basin 7 District Tournament
Game 6—#5 Minico at #4 Canyon Ridge 6 p.m. Loser out
3A District Tournament @ Kimberly
Game 3 – #1 Kimberly vs #2 Filer 4:30 p.m.
Game 4 – #3 Gooding vs #4 Buhl 6 p.m. Loser out
Game 5 – Loser Game 3 #1 Kimberly-#2 Filer vs Winner Game 4 #3 Gooding-#4 Buhl 7:30 p.m. Loser out
2A District Tournament @Declo
Game 1—#2 Valley vs #3 Wendell 5:30 p.m.
Game 2—#1 Declo vs Winner Game 1—#2 Valley-#3 Wendell 7 p.m.
1ADII District Tournament @ Shoshone
Game 9 – #4 Hagerman vs #3 Dietrich 4:30 p.m. Loser out
Game 10 – #2 Richfield vs #1 Sun Valley Community School 20 minutes after Game 9. Loser out
Game 11 – #5 Carey vs #7 Hansen in District Championship Game 20 minutes after Game 10
1ADI District Tournament @Valley
Match 5 – #5 Raft River vs #3 Lighthouse Christian 3 p.m. Loser out
Match 6 – #6 Glenns Ferry vs #4 Shoshone 4:30 p.m. Loser out
Match 7—#1 Murtaugh vs #2 Oakley 6 p.m.
Match 8—Winner Match 5—#5 Raft River -#3 Lighthouse Christian vs Winner Match 6 Glenns Ferry-#4 Shoshone 7:30 p.m. Loser out