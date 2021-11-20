Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Carey fall in state championship game

1ADII State Football Championship

Kendrick 30, Carey 24

MOSCOW — Kendrick put up the first points of the 1ADII state football championship game at the Kibbie Dome as Tigers quarterback Ty Koepp scored on a 2-yard touchdown run at 4:36 following a 42-yard pass play from the 44 yard line. PAT was no good and first quarter ended 6-0 Kendrick.

A Carey fumble by Connor Simpson led to another Tiger touchdown run by Koepp from the 2-yard line followed by a successful PAT pass from Koepp to Jagger Hewett. The Tigers added another 23-yard touchdown pass from Koepp to Jagger Hewitt giving Kendrick the 22-0 lead with the PAT good. The Panthers scored only eight seconds after receiving the kickoff on a 66-yard run by Connor Simpson with a PAT run by Perkes, 22-8. With 21 seconds remaining in the half, Koepp completed a 35-yard pass to Jagger Hewett for a score with PAT good on a Koepp run. At the end of half it was Kendrick 30, Carey 8.

A 55-yard TD run by Simpson at 7:21 in the third quarter moved the Panthers within 14 points, 30-16 with the successful PAT by Perkes. Carey wasn’t able to take advantage of a Riley Morey interception of Koepp at 5:25. The third quarter ended 30-16.

A fourth quarter critical turnover at 7:20 by Carey on a Simpson fumble was recovered on the six-yard line by Kendrick. With 4:21 remaining, the Panther defense held forcing a punt. Perkes was hit on the fair-catch call and a 15-yard penalty gave Carey the ball at the 35. The Panthers moved the ball to the 21, where Perkes ran the ball in and added the PAT, 30-24. Following the on-side kick recovered by the Tigers with just under two minutes remaining and Carey with no timeouts, Kendrick ran the clock out for the 1ADII state football championship title.

“We are 52-4 the last five years which is quite an accomplishment,” said Carey coach Lane Kirkland. “It wasn’t Carey football showing up in the first half today. We had costly turnovers in the red zone and just shot ourselves in the foot. Kendrick was strong and dominated us and then we made some adjustments. We had a glimmer of hope in the second half and we felt we shut them down and won the second half.”

Girls Basketball

Twin Falls 51, Bishop Kelly 50

TWIN FALLS — Reagan Rex hit a 3-pointer with the Bruins trailing 50-48 with 5.2 seconds remaining giving Twin Falls the win over Bishop Kelly. Rylee Robbins led the Bruins with 13 points and Chowder Bailey had 10. Every Twin Falls player that got into the game scored. Twin Falls (2-1) is at Mountain Home on Tuesday.

Canyon Ridge 62, Emmett 36

EMMETT — The Riverhawks scored 32 first half points and held the Huskies to only 17. And Canyon outscored Emmett 30-19 in the second half for the road win. Logan Roberts had a team-high 25 points followed by Lily Teske with 15 and Jordan Roberts tossed in 10. Emmett was led by Kylie Brown with 15. Canyon Ridge (4-0) is at Burley on Tuesday.

Snake River 74, Filer 70

FILER — The Wildcats came up short in the home loss to the Panthers despite double-doubles by Lexi Monson (22 points and 12 assists) and McKynlee Jacobs (18 points and 10 rebounds). Camille Starley also added 14 points and Josalyn Bailey had 12 for the Wildcats. Filer held the 32-31 lead at the half but Snake River outscored Filer 43-38 in the second half. Filer hosts Century on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Mountain Home 57, Buhl 34

MOUNTAIN HOME — Mountain Home led Buhl 31-15 at the half in the home win by the Tigers. Mountain Home was led by Madi Keener with 16 points, Sadie Drake added 14 and Reece Floyd had 10. For Buhl, Kimberly Sherman had 15. Buhl hosts Declo and Mountain Home hosts Twin Falls on Tuesday.

Jerome 44, Kimberly 39

JEROME — The Tigers led the entire game in the win over the Bulldogs, leading 11-5 after the first quarter, 23-18 at the half and 32-24 after three quarters. The leading scorers for Jerome were Katie Lloyd with 12 points and Emma Ringling with nine. Reece Garey scored a team-high 12 points for Kimberly and Mckell Wright had 10. Kimberly hosts Declo and Jerome hosts Burley on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Valley 37, Hansen 25

HANSEN- The hometown Huskies held the 14-10 lead at the half but after three quarters, the visiting Vikings were ahead, 25-17. Valley outscored Hansen 12-8 in the fourth quarter. Stephanie Juarez had nine points for Valley and Kelbi Lewis added eight. For the Huskies, Jesica Gomez led with eight points. Hansen is at Raft River and Valley hosts Glenns Ferry on Monday.

