Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Boys state basketball tournament

Thursday, March 3 Results

Boys State Basketball Tournament

4A @ Rocky Mountain High School, Meridian, Ford Idaho Center, Nampa

Jerome 63, Moscow 46: The Tigers outscored the Bears 36-23 in the second half after holding the 27-23 advantage at the half in the No. 3 Jerome win over No. 6 Moscow. Mikey Lloyd was the scoring leader for the game with 19 points for Jerome followed by Scott Cook with 12 and Gavin Capps tossed in 11. Jamari Simpson and Taylor Strong each had 14 points for Moscow. No. 3 Jerome will face No. 2 Pocatello at 2 p.m. on Friday in the semi-finals at Ford Idaho Center, Nampa.

Pocatello 45, Burley 44: No. 2 Pocatello and No. 7 Burley battled to the last seconds of the game to decide the winner in the Bobcats one-point loss to the Thunder. Stockton Sheets led the Bobcats with 12 points and Adam Kloepfer added 10 and Julian Bowie led all players with 27 points for the Thunder. No. 7 Burley will play No. 6 Moscow at 7 p.m. in a loser-out consolation game at Rocky Mountain High School, Meridian.

3A @ Meridian High School, Meridian

Kimberly 57, Fruitland 40: No. 5 Kimberly led No. 4 Fruitland at the half 36-20 in the Bulldogs win over the Grizzlies and will move on to play No. 1 Marsh Valley in the semi-finals on Friday at 5 p.m. at Meridian High School, Meridian. Ethan Okelberry was the leading scorer for the Bulldogs with 18 points and Gatlin Bair followed with 14. Jacob Hamann had 10 points to lead the Grizzlies.

2A @ Capital High School, Boise

North Fremont 53, Valley 44: The Vikings held the 27-23 lead at the half and the Huskies held the advantage after three, 36-33. North Fremont outscored Valley 30-17 in the second half for the win. Jorden Lenz led all players with 34 points for the Huskies and Jesus Hernandez led Valley with 14 points followed by Kyle Christensen with 13 points and nine rebounds. No. 8 Valley will play No. 5 Ambrose at noon on Friday in a consolation loser-out game at Capital High School, Boise.

1ADII @ Caldwell High School, Caldwell

Camas County 68, Cascade 52: No. 1 Camas County and No. 8 Cascade were tied 15-15 after the first quarter. The Mushers took control the balance of the game leading 34-23 at the half and 48-38 after three. Breken Clarke led the Mushers with 22 points, Tristin Smith tossed in 16 points and Dawson Kramer had eight boards. For Cascade, Cole Olsen was the leading scorer of the game with 29 points and Tyler Thurston added 13. No. 1 Camas County will face No. 5 Council in the semi-finals on Friday at noon at Caldwell High School, Caldwell.

Carey 62, Timberline 40: No. 2 Carey controlled the game from the beginning in the win over No. 7 Timberline. The Panthers held the 25-5 lead after the first quarter, 38-19 at the half and 49-24 at the start of the fourth period. Carson Perkes recorded a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds and Preston Wood followed with 13 points. Logan Hunter led Timberline with nine points. No. 2 Carey will play No. 3 Rockland at 2 p.m. on Friday in the semi-finals at Caldwell High School, Caldwell.

1ADI @ Vallivue High School, Caldwell

Lapwai 83, Lighthouse Christian 39: The Lions committed 28 turnovers and the Wildcats only 10 in the No. 8 Lighthouse Christian loss to No. 1 Lapwai. The Wildcats held the 51-15 lead at the half and outscored the Lions 32-24 in the second half. Jack DeJong led Lighthouse Christian with 11 points and Sam Rogers pulled down eight boards. Terrell Ellenwood-Jones had 21 points and Titus Yearout with 13 for Lapwai. No. 8 Lighthouse Christian will play No. 5 Oakley at noon on Friday in a consolation loser-out game at Vallivue High School, Caldwell.

Logos 37, Oakley 35: Payton Beck finished with a double double, 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Hornets and Roman Nuttbrock had 11 points for the Knights in the No. 5 Oakley loss to No. 4 Logos. The Hornets trailed 18-13 at the half but outscored the Knights 22-19 in the second half. No. 5 Oakley will play No. 8 Lighthouse Christian at noon on Friday in a consolation loser-out game at Vallivue High School, Caldwell.

Friday, March 4 Schedule

Boys State Basketball

4A @ Rocky Mountain High School, Meridian, Ford Idaho Center, Nampa

Game 8 – No. 3 Jerome vs No. 2 Pocatello @ 2 p.m. at Ford Idaho Center, Nampa Semi-finals

Game 6– No. 7 Burley vs No. 6 Moscow @ 7 p.m. Consolation Loser out

3A @ Meridian High School, Meridian

Game 7 – No. 5 Kimberly vs No. 1 Marsh Valley @ 5 p.m. Semi-finals

2A @ Capital High School, Boise

Game 5 – No. 8 Valley vs No. 5 Ambrose @ noon Consolation Loser out

1ADII @ Caldwell High School, Caldwell

Game 7 – No. 1 Camas County vs No. 5 Council @ noon Semi-finals

Game 8 – No. 2 Carey vs No. 3 Rockland @ 2 p.m. Semi-finals

1ADI @ Vallivue High School, Caldwell

Game 5 – No. 5 Oakley vs No. 8 Lighthouse Christian @ noon Consolation Loser out

