Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Boys district basketball tournaments

First day of the State Wrestling Championships

Jerome senior Matthew Young attempts to pin Skyline senior Jonny Baczuk in their 182 pound bout Friday at the first day of the State Wrestling Championships at Holt Arena in Pocatello. Young pinned Baczuk at 3:30. See more photos from the tournament at Magicvalley.com/gallery.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

Friday, Feb. 25 Results

Boys Basketball

4A District @ Jerome

Jerome 39, Minico 33 — Winner 4B to State: JEROME — Third-seeded Minico didn’t make it easy on top-seeded Jerome to secure the second spot to the 4A state tournament but the Tigers did what they had to do in the win. Jerome led 25-21 at the half and took the 32-20 lead into the final quarter. Jerome was led by Michael Lloyd with 10 points followed by Gavin Capps with nine and Schuler Mower chipped in eight. Dominik Soto scored a team-high 11 points for Minico and Klayton Wilson added eight. Jerome 22-2 will enter the state tournament as the No. 3 seed and will play next Thursday at 5 p.m. at Rocky Mountain High School and will be taking on the No. 6 seed.

1AD2 District @ Shoshone

Carey 53, Sun Valley Community School 51 — Second Place To State: The Panthers and Cutthroats went to battle for the second spot from the 1AD2 district to the state tournament next weekend at Nampa High School. Sixth-seeded Sun Valley Community School led by Sid Tomlinson with 14 points ran past top-seeded Carey in the first half taking it to the Panthers 25-12. But there are two halves to the game and Carey came out and outscored Sun Valley Community School 37-24 in the second half ending regulation at 49-49. The Cutthroats were only able to score two points making 2-of-4 free throws in the overtime and the Panthers made two field goals for four points and the win. Tomlinson finished with a game high 25 points and Carson Perkes led Carey with 14 points followed by 10 points by Preston Wood.

Saturday, Feb. 26 Schedule

Boys Basketball

IHSAA Boys State Play In Games @ Burley

4A Game - Middleton vs Blackfoot 1 p.m.

2A Game - Nampa Christian vs West Side 3 p.m.

IHSAA Boys State Play in Game @ Pocatello

3A State Play in Game

Filer vs Snake River 1 p.m.

State Wrestling

State Wrestling @ Holt Arena

