Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Boys district basketball tournaments

Friday, Feb. 25 Results

Boys Basketball

Jerome 39, Minico 33 — Winner 4B to State: JEROME — Third-seeded Minico didn’t make it easy on top-seeded Jerome to secure the second spot to the 4A state tournament but the Tigers did what they had to do in the win. Jerome led 25-21 at the half and took the 32-20 lead into the final quarter. Jerome was led by Michael Lloyd with 10 points followed by Gavin Capps with nine and Schuler Mower chipped in eight. Dominik Soto scored a team-high 11 points for Minico and Klayton Wilson added eight. Jerome 22-2 will enter the state tournament as the No. 3 seed and will play next Thursday at 5 p.m. at Rocky Mountain High School and will be taking on the No. 6 seed.

Carey 53, Sun Valley Community School 51 — Second Place To State: The Panthers and Cutthroats went to battle for the second spot from the 1AD2 district to the state tournament next weekend at Nampa High School. Sixth-seeded Sun Valley Community School led by Sid Tomlinson with 14 points ran past top-seeded Carey in the first half taking it to the Panthers 25-12. But there are two halves to the game and Carey came out and outscored Sun Valley Community School 37-24 in the second half ending regulation at 49-49. The Cutthroats were only able to score two points making 2-of-4 free throws in the overtime and the Panthers made two field goals for four points and the win. Tomlinson finished with a game high 25 points and Carson Perkes led Carey with 14 points followed by 10 points by Preston Wood.