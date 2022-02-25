Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Boys district basketball tournaments

TIMES-NEWS
Friday, Feb. 25 Results Boys Basketball Jerome 39, Minico 33 — Winner 4B to State: JEROME — Third-seeded Minico didn’t make it easy on top-seeded Jerome to secure the second spot to the 4A state tournament but the Tigers did what they had to do in the win. Jerome led 25-21 at the half and took the 32-20 lead into the final quarter. Jerome was led by Michael Lloyd with 10 points followed by Gavin Capps with nine and Schuler Mower chipped in eight. Dominik Soto scored a team-high 11 points for Minico and Klayton Wilson added eight. Jerome 22-2 will enter the state tournament as the No. 3 seed and will play next Thursday at 5 p.m. at Rocky Mountain High School and will be taking on the No. 6 seed.
Carey 53, Sun Valley Community School 51 — Second Place To State: The Panthers and Cutthroats went to battle for the second spot from the 1AD2 district to the state tournament next weekend at Nampa High School. Sixth-seeded Sun Valley Community School led by Sid Tomlinson with 14 points ran past top-seeded Carey in the first half taking it to the Panthers 25-12. But there are two halves to the game and Carey came out and outscored Sun Valley Community School 37-24 in the second half ending regulation at 49-49. The Cutthroats were only able to score two points making 2-of-4 free throws in the overtime and the Panthers made two field goals for four points and the win. Tomlinson finished with a game high 25 points and Carson Perkes led Carey with 14 points followed by 10 points by Preston Wood. Saturday, Feb. 26 Schedule Boys Basketball IHSAA Boys State Play In Games @ Burley
4A Game - Middleton vs Blackfoot 1 p.m.
2A Game - Nampa Christian vs West Side 3 p.m.
IHSAA Boys State Play in Game @ Pocatello
Filer vs Snake River 1 p.m.
State Wrestling
State Wrestling @ Holt Arena
First day of the State Wrestling Championships
Canyon Ridge senior Wyatt Somers throws Moscow senior Isaiah Murphy in their 195 pound bout Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, during the first day of the State Wrestling Championships at Holt Arena in Pocatello. Murphy defeated Somers 4-3.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Jerome senior Matthew Young attempts to pin Skyline senior Jonny Baczuk in their 182 pound bout Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, during the first day of the State Wrestling Championships at Holt Arena in Pocatello. Young pinned Baczuk at 3:30.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Burley senior Jaxyn Smith grapples with Moscow senior Eli Lyon in their 152-pound bout Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, during the first day of the State Wrestling Championships at Holt Arena in Pocatello. Smith pinned Lyon in 3:49.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Buhl junior Taylor Hood shoots for a takedown against Eagle sophomore Holland Wieber in their 120-pound bout Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, during the first day of the State Wrestling Championships at Holt Arena in Pocatello. This is the first year the Idaho High School Activities Association has sanctioned an all-girl bracket of the tournament. Hood defeated Weiber 2-0 to advance to the semi-final round.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Canyon Ridge senior Wyatt Somers escapes the grasp of Moscow senior Isaiah Murphy in their 195 pound bout Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, during the first day of the State Wrestling Championships at Holt Arena in Pocatello. Murphy defeated Somers 4-3.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Gooding senior Tayten Gillette tries to flip Fruitland senior KJ Dullanty onto his back in their 160-pound bout Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, during the first day of the State Wrestling Championships at Holt Arena in Pocatello. Gillette defeated Dullanty 15-1.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
