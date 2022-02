Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Boys district basketball results, plus Tuesday's schedule

Monday, Feb. 14 Results

Boys Basketball

4A District Play-in game

No. 6 Canyon Ridge 66, No. 7 Wood River 59

Canyon Ridge scorers: Sam Lupumba 22 points, 15 rebounds two assists, Aaron Seitz 15

Wood River scorers: Owen Stouffer 12 points, Mosi Slotten 11

No. 6 Canyon Ridge @No. 3 Minico on Tuesday @7 p.m.

3A District

Buhl 47, No. 4 Gooding 24

Buhl scorers: Cade Deboard 16 points, Caden Ray 10

Gooding scorer: Kurtis Adkinson 10 points

No. 2 Kimberly 42, No. 3 Filer 30

Kimberly scorers: Jackson Cummins21, Jacob Lloyd 8

Filer scorers: Joseph Bertao 15 points, Drake Speirs 10

No. 1 Buhl will play No. 2 Kimberly on Wednesday at Buhl @7:30 p.m.

No. 4 Gooding will play No. 3 Filer on Wednesday at Buhl @6 p.m. Loser out

2A District

No. 3 Valley 60, No. 2 Wendell 50

Valley scorers: Jadon Johnson 21 points, Kyle Christensen 15

Wendell scorers: Aden Bunn 14 points, Diego Torres 16

No. 3 Valley @No.1 Declo on Wednesday @7 p.m.

No. 2 Wendell will play on Tuesday, Feb. 22 @7 p.m. Loser out

1ADI District @Jerome

No. 1 Oakley 56, No. 5 Shoshone 24

Oakley scorers: Payton Beck 14 points, Isaac Cranney 13

Shoshone scorer: Bryson Kerner 12 points

No. 3 Lighthouse Christian 57, No. 2 Murtaugh 30

Lighthouse Christian scorers: Micah Denny 13 points, Sam Rogers 12 points and 15 rebounds, Hayato Yamada 11

Murtaugh scorer: Braden Loveland 11 points

No. 5 Shoshone vs No. 6 Glenns Ferry on Wednesday @7:30 p.m. Loser out

No. 2 Murtaugh vs No. 4 Raft River on Wednesday @6 p.m. Loser out

No.1 Oakley vs No. 3 Lighthouse Christian on Monday, Feb.21 at CSI @7:30 p.m. District Championship

Tuesday, Feb. 15 Schedule

Boys Basketball

4A District

Game 1 – No. 5 Twin Falls @No. 4 Mountain Home 7 p.m.

Game 2 - No. 6 Canyon Ridge @No. 3 Minico 7 p.m.

1AD2 District @ Shoshone

Game 1 – No. 1 Carey vs No. 8 Hagerman 3 p.m.

Game 2 – No. 4 Dietrich vs No. 5 Richfield 4:30 p.m.

Game 3 – No. 2Castleford vs No. 7 Hansen 6 p.m.

Game 4 – No. 3 Camas County vs No. 6 Sun Valley Community School 7:30 p.m.

