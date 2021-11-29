 Skip to main content
Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Boys basketball

Monday, Nov. 29

Hansen 62, Compass Charter 56

MERIDIAN - Tom Gibson had a team high 23 points and Salvador Camarillo scored 12 points and and pulled down 18 rebounds in the Huskies road win over the Aviators. Hansen led 36-31 at halftime. Hansen hosts Castleford on Tuesday.

Twin Falls 54, Ridgevue 42

NAMPA - Zach Ball led the Bruins with 16 points in the road win over the Warhawks. Twin Falls is playing in the Elko Tournament Thursday -Saturday.

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Boys Basketball

Lighthouse Christian @Ambrose 7:30 p.m.

Butte County @Carey 7:30 p.m.

Castleford @Hansen 7:30 p.m.

Camas County @Twin Falls Christian Academy 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Butte @Carey 6 p.m.

Camas County @Twin Falls Christian Academy 6 p.m.

Declo @Kimberly 7:30 p.m.

Burley @Jerome 7:30 p.m.

Gooding @Buhl 7:30 p.m.

Minico @Canyon Ridge 7:30 p.m.

Dietrich @Wendell 7:30 p.m.

Century @Filer 7:30 p.m.

Castleford @Lighthouse Christian 7:30 p.m.

Mountain Home @Wood River 7:30 p.m.

Valley @Shoshone 7:30 p.m.

Richfield @Rockland 7:30 p.m.

Oakley @Murtaugh 7:30 p.m.

