Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Boys basketball

Monday, Nov. 29
Hansen 62, Compass Charter 56
MERIDIAN - Tom Gibson had a team high 23 points and Salvador Camarillo scored 12 points and and pulled down 18 rebounds in the Huskies road win over the Aviators. Hansen led 36-31 at halftime. Hansen hosts Castleford on Tuesday.
Twin Falls 54, Ridgevue 42
NAMPA - Zach Ball led the Bruins with 16 points in the road win over the Warhawks. Twin Falls is playing in the Elko Tournament Thursday -Saturday.
Tuesday, Nov. 30
Boys Basketball
Lighthouse Christian @Ambrose 7:30 p.m.
Butte County @Carey 7:30 p.m.
Castleford @Hansen 7:30 p.m.
Camas County @Twin Falls Christian Academy 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Butte @Carey 6 p.m.
Camas County @Twin Falls Christian Academy 6 p.m.
Declo @Kimberly 7:30 p.m.
Burley @Jerome 7:30 p.m.
Gooding @Buhl 7:30 p.m.
Minico @Canyon Ridge 7:30 p.m.
Dietrich @Wendell 7:30 p.m.
Century @Filer 7:30 p.m.
Castleford @Lighthouse Christian 7:30 p.m.
Mountain Home @Wood River 7:30 p.m.
Valley @Shoshone 7:30 p.m.
Richfield @Rockland 7:30 p.m.
Oakley @Murtaugh 7:30 p.m.