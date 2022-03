Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Boys basketball state tournament

Thursday, March 3 Schedule

Boys State Basketball

5A @ Ford Idaho Center

4A @ Rocky Mountain High School, Meridian, Ford Idaho Center, Nampa

Game 3 – No. 3 Jerome vs No. 6 Moscow 5 p.m.

Game 4 – No. 7 Burley vs No. 2 Pocatello 7 p.m.

3A @ Meridian High School, Meridian

Game 2 – No. 5 Kimberly vs No. 4 Fruitland 2 p.m.

2A @ Capital High School, Boise

Game 1 – No. 8 Valley vs No. 1 North Fremont noon

1ADII @ Caldwell High School, Caldwell

Game 1 – No. 1 Camas County vs No. 8 Cascade noon

Game 4 – No. 2 Carey vs No. 7 Timberline (W) 7 p.m.

1ADI @ Vallivue High School, Caldwell

Game 1 – No. 8 Lighthouse Christian vs No. 1 Lapwai noon

Game 2 – No. 5 Oakley vs No. 4 Logos 2 p.m.

