Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Boys basketball districts

Monday, Feb. 21 Results
Boys Basketball 3A District @Buhl
Game 5 – No. 3 Filer 43, No. 1 Buhl 42
Filer Drake Speirs 12
Buhl Caden Ray 15, Josh Loveless 15
The Filer Boys won a physical and demanding contest against their rival neighbors by the score of 43-42. Filer took control of the game from the opening tip and led at the half 21-10. Buhl was flustered, but got back in the game with a tremendous effort in the fourth quarter and took a small lead. Filer’s Jake Bowman was fouled with 1.1 seconds left with the score tied at 42. Bowman hit the first free throw and a desperation heave from Buhl was unsuccessful. Filer moves on to the SCIC District Championship on Wednesday at Kimberly.
1ADI District @ CSI
Game 7 – No. 4 Raft River 60, No. 5 Shoshone 33
Tate Whitaker had 23, Lad Hansen 10 and Kole Spencer 10.
Kobyn Benzeval led Shoshone with 13
Game 8 – No. 1 Oakley 48, No. 3 Lighthouse Christian 39 - Oakley is the district champion
Oakley Isaac Cranney 13, Payton Beck 12
Lighthouse Christian Hayato Yamada 10, Clay Silva 10, Sam Rogers 10
1AD2 District @Shoshone
Game 9 – No. 2 Castleford 51, No. 5 Richfield 41
Castleford Eric Taylor 21
Richfield Clay Kent 23
Game 10 – No. 6 Sun Valley Community School 54, No. 4 Dietrich 52
SVCS Sid Tomlinson 25, Wilson Baker 10
Dietrich Cody Power 14, Connor Perkins 10, Jett Shaw 11
Tuesday, Feb. 22 Schedule
Bowling
3A-4A-5A State Team @ Snake River 12:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
4A District
Game 6 – No. 6 Canyon Ridge @ No. 4 Mountain Home 7 p.m. Loser out
2A District
Game 3 – No. 2 Wendell @ No. 1 Declo 7 p.m. Loser out
