Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Boys basketball districts

Monday, Feb. 21 Results

Boys Basketball 3A District @Buhl

The Filer Boys won a physical and demanding contest against their rival neighbors by the score of 43-42. Filer took control of the game from the opening tip and led at the half 21-10. Buhl was flustered, but got back in the game with a tremendous effort in the fourth quarter and took a small lead. Filer’s Jake Bowman was fouled with 1.1 seconds left with the score tied at 42. Bowman hit the first free throw and a desperation heave from Buhl was unsuccessful. Filer moves on to the SCIC District Championship on Wednesday at Kimberly.