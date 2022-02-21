 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Boys basketball districts

  • 0
Bowling for state

Sam Bird lines up his roll during the state tournament Monday at the Bowladrome in Twin Falls. See more photos from the tournament at Magicvalley.com.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Monday, Feb. 21 Results

Boys Basketball 3A District @Buhl

Game 5 – No. 3 Filer 43, No. 1 Buhl 42

Filer Drake Speirs 12

Buhl Caden Ray 15, Josh Loveless 15

The Filer Boys won a physical and demanding contest against their rival neighbors by the score of 43-42. Filer took control of the game from the opening tip and led at the half 21-10. Buhl was flustered, but got back in the game with a tremendous effort in the fourth quarter and took a small lead. Filer’s Jake Bowman was fouled with 1.1 seconds left with the score tied at 42. Bowman hit the first free throw and a desperation heave from Buhl was unsuccessful. Filer moves on to the SCIC District Championship on Wednesday at Kimberly.

1ADI District @ CSI

Game 7 – No. 4 Raft River 60, No. 5 Shoshone 33

Tate Whitaker had 23, Lad Hansen 10 and Kole Spencer 10.

People are also reading…

Kobyn Benzeval led Shoshone with 13

Game 8 – No. 1 Oakley 48, No. 3 Lighthouse Christian 39 - Oakley is the district champion

Oakley Isaac Cranney 13, Payton Beck 12

Lighthouse Christian Hayato Yamada 10, Clay Silva 10, Sam Rogers 10

1AD2 District @Shoshone

Game 9 – No. 2 Castleford 51, No. 5 Richfield 41

Castleford Eric Taylor 21

Richfield Clay Kent 23

Game 10 –  No. 6 Sun Valley Community School 54, No. 4 Dietrich 52

SVCS Sid Tomlinson 25, Wilson Baker 10

Dietrich Cody Power 14, Connor Perkins 10, Jett Shaw 11

Tuesday, Feb. 22 Schedule

Bowling

3A-4A-5A State Team @ Snake River 12:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball

4A District

Game 6 – No. 6 Canyon Ridge @ No. 4 Mountain Home 7 p.m. Loser out

2A District

Game 3 – No. 2 Wendell @ No. 1 Declo 7 p.m. Loser out

Castleford Eric Taylor 21

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The final Beijing Winter Olympic medal roundup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News