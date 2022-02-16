Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Boys basketball district tournaments

Wednesday, Feb. 16 Results

Boys Basketball

3A District Tournament

Filer 42, Gooding 35: Joseph Bertao scored 10 points for Filer, Drake Spiers scored eight. For Gooding, Kurtis Adkinson scored 10, Braden Martin scored nine and Dakota Sage scored nine. Gooding is out of the tournament. Filer will play Buhl on Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.

Kimberly 47, Buhl 42: BUHL — Buhl had an 11 point lead in the third quarter at 34-23, but then Kimberly took over the game. Jacob Lloyd scored 16 points for Kimberly, followed by Jackson Cummins with 11 points. Jaxon Bair led the Bulldogs with 12 rebounds. For Buhl, Caden Ray scored 14 points, Josh Loveless had eight points and 8 Rebounds, and Ryne Kelly had eight points with nine rebounds. Kimberly will host district championship on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

2A District Tournament

Valley 50, Declo 43: DECLO — Jesus Hernandez led Valley with 15 points, Jadon Johnson scored 13. For Declo, Bryson Allen scored 12 points, Kaden Ramsey scored 10 and Tregan Zollinger scored 10. Valley will host district championship on Thursday at 7 p.m. Declo will host Wendell on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

1AD2 District Tournament

Richfield 58, Hagerman 35: SHOSHONE — For Richfield, Jamen Fuchs scored 15, Clay Kent scored 13, Hudson Lucero scored 11 and Jace Fuchs scored 11. Brandon Zeltner led Hagerman with 10. Richfield will play Castleford on Monday at 6 p.m. Hagerman is out of the tournament.

Sun Valley Community School 53, Hansen 47: For Sun Valley Community School, Sid Tomlinson scored 22 points, Wilson Baker scored 15. For Hansen, Afton Miller scored 25 points, Tom Gibson scored 13. Sun Valley Community School will play Dietrich on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Hansen is out of the tournament.

Carey 58, Dietrich 52: Carson Perkes scored 27 points for Carey, Chase Bennion scored 14. For Dietrich, Jett Shaw scored 17 points and Case Robertson scored 14. Carey will play Camas County on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. for the district championship. Dietrich​ will play Sun Valley Community School on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

Camas County 60, Castleford 48: For Camas County, Breken Clarke scored 20 points, Dawson Kramer scored 13 and Troy Smith scored 12. For Castleford, Ethan Roland scored 14 points, Gabe Mahannah scored 10 and Jayme Ramos scored 10. Camas County will play Carey on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. for the district championship. Castleford will play Richfield on Monday at 6 p.m.

1AD1 District Tournament

Raft River 64, Murtaugh 54: For Raft River, Seth Tracy scored 23 points, Kole Spencer scored 13 and Tate Whitaker scored 10. For Murtaugh, Bryce Sanford had 16 points, Jr Benites scored 13 and Braden Loveland scored 10. Raft River will play Shoshone at CSI on Monday at 6 p.m. Murtaugh is out of the tournament.

Shoshone 47, Glenns Ferry 40: Bryson Kerner scored 21 points for Shoshone. Josue Mesillas led Glenns Ferry with nine points. Shoshone will play Raft River at CSI on Monday at 6 p.m. Glenns Ferry is out of the tournament.

Thursday, Feb. 17 Schedule

Boys Basketball

4A District Tournament

Game 3 – No. 4 Mountain Home at No. 1 Jerome 7 p.m.

Game 4 – No. 3 Minico at No. 2 Burley 7 p.m.

Game 5 – No. 5 Twin Falls will host No. 6 Canyon Ridge 7 p.m. Loser out

Girls Basketball

State Tournament First Round

5A at the Ford Idaho Center

4A at Mountain View High School, Meridian

Game 2 – No. 5 Mountain Home vs No. 4 Skyline 2 p.m.

Game 4 – No. 2 Burley vs No. 7 Middleton 7 p.m.

3A at Eagle High School, Eagle

Game 1 – No. 8 Filer vs No. 1 Sugar-Salem noon

2A at Kuna High School, Kuna

Game 1 – No. 8 Declo vs No. 1 Grangeville noon

1ADII at Nampa High School, Nampa

Game 1 – No. 8 Carey vs No. 1 Rockland noon

Game 3 – No. 3 Richfield vs No. 6 Leadore 5 p.m.

1ADI at Columbia High School, Nampa

Game 2 –No. 4 Raft River vs No. 5 Oakley 2 p.m.

Wrestling

2A/3A Districts at Wendell

