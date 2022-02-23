Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Boys basketball district championships

Wednesday Results

Boys Basketball 4A District Tournament

Minico 49, Mountain Home 44: RUPERT — Brevin Trenkle led Minico with 14 points, six assists, five steals and five rebounds. Klayton Wilson had 11 points, three steals and five rebounds. For Mountain Home, CJ Mann scored 10, Jon Tetrault scored nine, Brandon Bethel scored eight and Zavion Parker scored eight.

Burley 52, Jerome 51: JEROME — Burley defeated Jerome in overtime to claim the Great Basin 7 district title. The Bobcats led 17-10 after the first quarter, but the Tigers pushed hard in the second to end the half 25-25. Burley retook the lead in the third quarter to end 41-36. By the end of the fourth quarter, the teams were tied again with 46 points. Stockton Sheets led Burley with 14 points. Ramsey Trevino had 12 and Adam Kloepfer added 11 for the Bobcats. Scott Cook led Jerome with 18 points and Gavin Capps added 16.

Boys Basketball 3A District Tournament

Kimberly 45, Filer 35: KIMBERLY — Gatlin Bair, Jaxon Bair and Jackson Cummins all led the Bulldogs with 8 points each. Jake Lloyd scored 7. For Filer, Joseph ​Bertao scored eight.

Boys Basketball 1A DII District Tournament

Sun Valley Community School 43, Castleford 24: SHOSHONE — Sid Tomlinson led Sun Valley with 13 points, Charlie Stewart scored 12. For Castleford, Eric Taylor scored 14. Sun Valley will play Carey on Friday at 7 p.m.

Camas County 57, Carey 46: SHOSHONE — Camas County defeated Carey 57-46 to claim the Sawtooth Conference District Title. Breken Clarke led Camas with 16 points, Emmett Palan scored 14 and Dawson Kramer scored 13. For Carey, Carsn Perkes led with 18 points and Chase Bennion scored 12.

Thursday Schedule

Boys Basketball

2A District Tournament

Game 4 – No. 1 Declo at No. 3 Valley 7 p.m. District Champion

1ADI Districts at Jerome

Game 9 – No. 3 Lighthouse Christian vs No. 4 Raft River 7 p.m. Second Place

