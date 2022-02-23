Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Boys basketball district championships

Kimberly senior Dylan Hollist reels in a rebound during the 3A district championship game against Filer on Wednesday in Kimberly. See more photos from the game at Magicvalley.com/gallery.
Ryan Geer, for the Times-News
Camas County's Breken Clarke (15) works against Carey's Owen Parke during the 1A district 2 championship game Wednesday night at Shoshone High School. See more photos from the game at Magicvalley.com/gallery.
Minico 49, Mountain Home 44: RUPERT — Brevin Trenkle led Minico with 14 points, six assists, five steals and five rebounds. Klayton Wilson had 11 points, three steals and five rebounds. For Mountain Home, CJ Mann scored 10, Jon Tetrault scored nine, Brandon Bethel scored eight and Zavion Parker scored eight.
Burley 52, Jerome 51: JEROME — Burley defeated Jerome in overtime to claim the Great Basin 7 district title. The Bobcats led 17-10 after the first quarter, but the Tigers pushed hard in the second to end the half 25-25. Burley retook the lead in the third quarter to end 41-36. By the end of the fourth quarter, the teams were tied again with 46 points. Stockton Sheets led Burley with 14 points. Ramsey Trevino had 12 and Adam Kloepfer added 11 for the Bobcats. Scott Cook led Jerome with 18 points and Gavin Capps added 16.
Kimberly 45, Filer 35: KIMBERLY — Gatlin Bair, Jaxon Bair and Jackson Cummins all led the Bulldogs with 8 points each. Jake Lloyd scored 7. For Filer, Joseph Bertao scored eight.
Boys Basketball 1A DII District Tournament
Sun Valley Community School 43, Castleford 24: SHOSHONE — Sid Tomlinson led Sun Valley with 13 points, Charlie Stewart scored 12. For Castleford, Eric Taylor scored 14. Sun Valley will play Carey on Friday at 7 p.m.
Camas County 57, Carey 46: SHOSHONE — Camas County defeated Carey 57-46 to claim the Sawtooth Conference District Title. Breken Clarke led Camas with 16 points, Emmett Palan scored 14 and Dawson Kramer scored 13. For Carey, Carsn Perkes led with 18 points and Chase Bennion scored 12.
Thursday Schedule
Boys Basketball
2A District Tournament
Game 4 – No. 1 Declo at No. 3 Valley 7 p.m. District Champion
1ADI Districts at Jerome
Game 9 – No. 3 Lighthouse Christian vs No. 4 Raft River 7 p.m. Second Place
PHOTOS: 4A boys basketball district championship
Great Basin 7 Conference Championships
Great Basin 7 Conference Championships
Great Basin 7 Conference Championships
Great Basin 7 Conference Championships
Great Basin 7 Conference Championships
Great Basin 7 Conference Championships
Great Basin 7 Conference Championships
Great Basin 7 Conference Championships
Great Basin 7 Conference Championships
Great Basin 7 Conference Championships
Great Basin 7 Conference Championships
Great Basin 7 Conference Championships
Great Basin 7 Conference Championships
Great Basin 7 Conference Championships
Great Basin 7 Conference Championships
Great Basin 7 Conference Championships
PHOTOS: Filer and Kimberly face off for 3A district championship
Filer and Kimberly face off for 3A district championship
Filer and Kimberly face off for 3A district championship
Filer and Kimberly face off for 3A district championship
Filer and Kimberly face off for 3A district championship
Filer and Kimberly face off for 3A district championship
Filer and Kimberly face off for 3A district championship
Filer and Kimberly face off for 3A district championship
Filer and Kimberly face off for 3A district championship
Filer and Kimberly face off for 3A district championship
Filer and Kimberly face off for 3A district championship
Filer and Kimberly face off for 3A district championship
Filer and Kimberly face off for 3A district championship
Filer and Kimberly face off for 3A district championship
Filer and Kimberly face off for 3A district championship
Camas County's Breken Clarke (15) works against Carey's Owen Parke during the 1A district 2 championship game Wednesday night at Shoshone High School. See more photos from the game at Magicvalley.com/gallery.