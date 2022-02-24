Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Boys basketball district championships

Thursday, Feb. 24 Results
Boys Basketball
2A District @ Hazelton
Valley 61, Declo 53 District Champion: HAZELTON — Third-seeded Valley won the 2A District Championship over top-seeded Declo and will be headed to the 2A State Tournament at Capital High School in Boise March 3-5. This will be the first trip back to state for Valley since 2019. The Hornets jumped out to the 13-11 lead over the Vikings after the first quarter and the two teams were tied at 23-all at the half. They traded leads in the third quarter and the Vikings took the 43-41 advantage into the final quarter. Valley took their largest lead at 61-48 with a minute remaining. Jadon Johnson was the leading scorer for the game with 31 points including 7-3 pointers and Kyle Christensen followed with 11. Kaden Ramsey had a team high 16 for Declo and Tregan Zollinger added 10.
1ADI District @ Jerome
Lighthouse Christian 54, Raft River 44 2nd Place To State: The Lions defeated the Trojans in the battle for the second spot to the 1ADI State Tournament March 3-5 at Vallivue High School in Caldwell. Sam Rogers led Lighthouse Christian with eight rebounds and 14 points, Hayato Yamada tossed in 13 points and Clay Siva had 11. For Raft River, Seth Tracy scored 11 points and Lad Hansen had 10.
Friday, Feb. 25 Schedule
Boys Basketball
4A District
Game 9 –No. 3 Minico @ No. 1 Jerome 7 p.m. - Winner 4B to State
1AD2 District @ Shoshone
Game 13 – No. 1 Carey vs No. 6 Sun Valley Community School 7 p.m. - 2nd Place to state
Wrestling
State Wrestling @ Holt Arena