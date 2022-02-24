Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Boys basketball district championships

Thursday, Feb. 24 Results

Boys Basketball

Valley 61, Declo 53 District Champion: HAZELTON — Third-seeded Valley won the 2A District Championship over top-seeded Declo and will be headed to the 2A State Tournament at Capital High School in Boise March 3-5. This will be the first trip back to state for Valley since 2019. The Hornets jumped out to the 13-11 lead over the Vikings after the first quarter and the two teams were tied at 23-all at the half. They traded leads in the third quarter and the Vikings took the 43-41 advantage into the final quarter. Valley took their largest lead at 61-48 with a minute remaining. Jadon Johnson was the leading scorer for the game with 31 points including 7-3 pointers and Kyle Christensen followed with 11. Kaden Ramsey had a team high 16 for Declo and Tregan Zollinger added 10.