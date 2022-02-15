Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Boys and girls basketball

Tuesday, Feb. 15 Results

Boys Basketball

4A District

Mountain Home 43, Twin Falls 36: MOUNTAIN HOME — The Tigers led 10-7 over the Bruins after the first quarter and the two teams were tied at the half 18-18. Mountain Home took the 31-23 advantage into the fourth quarter in the win. Mountain Home was led by Jon Tetrault with 14 points and Brandon Bethel tossed in 11. Will Preucil had 16 points for the Bruins and Hollis Dickerson added eight. No. 5 Twin Falls will host No. 6 Canyon Ridge on Thursday at 7 p.m. loser out and No. 4 Mountain Home will play at No. 1 Jerome on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Minico 58, Canyon Ridge 38: RUPERT — Minico led 11-10 after the first quarter and extended the lead to 33-19 at the half. After three quarters the Spartans held the lead 47-29 in the win. Brevin Trenkle was leading scorer for the game with 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for Minico followed by Klayton Wilson with 18 points and four assists. Sam Lupumba finished with 13 points and nine rebounds for the Riverhawks. No. 3 Minico will play at No. 2 Burley on Thursday at 7 p.m. and No. 6 Canyon Ridge will play at No. 5 Twin Falls on Thursday at 7 p.m. loser out.

1AD2 District @ Shoshone

Carey 52, Hagerman 18: The Panthers took the early lead in the opening game of the 1AD2 district tournament jumping out to the 24-2 lead after the first quarter and 30-9 at the half. Carey outscored Hagerman 22-9 in the second half. In the win, Carson Perkes led the scoring with17 points and Owen Parke had 10 for the Panthers. Cameron Zeltner finished with 12 points for the Pirates. Hagerman vs Richfield on Wednesday at 3 p.m. loser out and Carey vs Dietrich on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Dietrich 55, Richfield 44: The Blue Devils got 24 points from Jett Shaw, Case Robinson followed with 15 and Cody Power added 10 in the win over the Tigers. Clay Kent led Richfield with 17 points, Jamen Fuchs had 13 and Hudson Lucero with 12. Richfield vs Hagerman on Wednesday at 3 p.m. loser out and Dietrich vs Carey on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Castleford 39, Hansen 32: The Wolves led the Huskies 17-16 at the half and the score was tied at 23-23 into the fourth in the No. 2 Castleford win over No. 7 Hansen. Eric Taylor for the Wolves and Salvador Camarillo for the Huskies each scored 12 points. Hansen vs Sun Valley Community School on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. loser out and Castleford vs Camas County on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Camas County 45, Sun Valley Community School 19: Troy Smith had 14 points for the Mushers and Breken Clarke followed with 12 and Sid Tomlinson led the Cutthroats with six points. Camas County led at the half 27-8 in the win. Sun Valley Community School vs Hansen on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. loser out and Camas County vs Castleford on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 16 Schedule

Boys Basketball

3A District @ Buhl

Game 3 – No. 3 Filer vs No. 4 Gooding 6 p.m. Loser out

Game 4 – No. 2 Kimberly vs No. 1 Buhl 7:30 p.m.

2A District @ Declo

Game 2 – No. 3 Valley @ No.1 Declo 7 p.m.

1ADI District @ Jerome

Game 5 – No. 2 Murtaugh vs No. 4 Raft River 6 p.m. Loser out

Game 6 – No. 5 Shoshone vs No. 6 Glenns Ferry 7:30 p.m. Loser out

1AD2 District @ Shoshone

Game 5 – No. 8 Hagerman vs No. 5 Richfield 3 p.m. Loser out

Game 6 – No. 7 Hansen vs No. 6 Sun Valley Community School 4:30 p.m. Loser out

Game 7 – No. 1 Carey vs No.4 Dietrich 6 p.m.

Game 8 – No. 2 Castleford vs No. 3 Camas County 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17

Girls Basketball State Tournament

5A @ Ford Idaho Center

4A @ Mountain View High School, Meridian Ford Idaho Center

Game 2 - No. 5 Mountain Home vs No. 4 Skyline 2 p.m.

Game 4 – No. 2 Burley vs No. 7 Middleton 7 p.m.

3A @ Eagle High School, Eagle

Game 1– No. Filer vs No. 1 Sugar-Salemnoon

2A @ Kuna High School, Kuna

Game 1 – No. 8 Declo vs No. 1 Grangeville noon

1ADII @ Nampa High School, Nampa

Game 1 – No. 8 Carey vs No. 1 Rockland noon

Game 3 – No. 3 Richfield vsNo. 6 Leadore 5 p.m.

1ADI @ Columbia High School, Nampa

Game 2 – No. 4 Raft River vs No. 5 Oakley 2 p.m.

