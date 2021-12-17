Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Boys and girls basketball

Friday, Dec. 17 Results

Boys Basketball

Lighthouse Christian 72, Carey 53: TWIN FALLS — Micah Denny scored a team high 20 points for the Lions followed by Jack DeJong with 16, Aiden Finney with 15 and Clay Silva had 11 in the win over the Panthers. Carey was led by Chase Bennion with game high 22 points and Carsn Perkes had 14.

Kimberly 52, Snake River 47 OT: KIMBERLY — The Bulldogs won in overtime over the visiting Panthers. The game ended at 46-all in regulation. Jacob Lloyd led Kimberly with 17 points, Ethan Okelberry added 13 and Jaxon Bair had 10.

Dietrich 43, Murtaugh 36: DIETRICH — Case Robertson and Jett Shaw each scored 13 points for the Blue Devils and Shaw also pulled down 13 rebounds in the Dietrich home win over Murtaugh. The Red Devil got 11 points from JR Benites.

Wendell 59, Valley 44: WENDELL — Wendell led Valley 36-18 after two quarters in the Canyon Conference home win. The Trojans had four players in double figures in the win. Aden Bunn was the leading scorer with 17 points, Diego Torres followed with 15, Bode French with 12 and Ky Kendall had 10. For Valley, Kyle Christensen led all players with 19 points.

Camas County 39, Horseshoe Bend 29: HORSESHOE BEND — Breken Clarke had 13 points and Tristen Smith with 10 in the Mushers road win over the Mustangs.

Oakley 42, Declo 40: DECLO — Bridger Duncan had a game high 16 points for Oakley and Porter Pickett and Isaac Cranney each had nine. Kaden Ramsey tossed in 13 for Declo in the Oakley road win.

Middleton 69, Mountain Home 39: MOUNTAIN HOME — The Vikings held the 32-16 lead at the half over the Tigers in the road win. Middleton went on a 16-0 run in the second quarter and Mountain Home could not get back within 16 points. Brandon Bethel led Mountain Home with 15 points and six rebounds.

Gooding 42, American Falls 29: GOODING — Cooper Pavkov led the Senators with 17 points and Kurtis Adkinson added 10 in the home win over the Beavers.

2021 Indian Classic Tournament @ Preston

Preston JV 58, Filer 44: Filer — Jake Bowman scored 12 points; Drake Speirs, 9. Filer will play Skyview, Utah, at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Jerome 65, Kuna 37: Jerome — Michael Lloyd had 27 points; Evan Sheffield, 9. Jerome will play Preston at 3 p.m. Saturday in Championship Game.

Owybee Tournament @ Meridian

Blackfoot 40, Minico 39 Malad 35, Castleford 26

Burley 68, Emmett 46: BURLEY — Stockton Sheets had 17 points, Adam Kloepfer got 13 points and 7 rebounds, and Ramsey Trevino had 11 points and nine rebounds. Burley will play Blackfoot at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Tarkanian Tournament, Las Vegas

Sierra Vista, Nevada, 62, Canyon Ridge 48: Canyon Ridge’s Sam Lupumba had 12 points; Aaron Sietz, 10.

Wilder Tournament

Glenns Ferry 52, Wilder 26: WILDER — Josue Mesillas had 11 points and Gage Peak and Aidan Barrientos each had nine points in the win over the Wildcats. Glenns Ferry plays Idaho City at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Girls Basketball

Murtaugh 48, Dietrich 46: DIETRICH — Kynzlee Jensen had 10 points, Adysyn Stanger added nine and Addie Stoker with eight in the Red Devils road win over the Blue Devils. For the Blue Devils, Layla Von Berndt had a game high 17 points and 10 rebounds and Abby Hendricks tossed in 11.

Raft River 82, Castleford 17: MALTA — Raft River led Castleford 46-14 at the half. The Trojans had six players in double digits and were led by Logan Jones with 17 points, Caroline Schumann added 12, Jessie Knudsen and Reagan Jones each had 11, Livy Smith and Ryan Udy each with 10 in the home win over the Wolves.

Callen Invite Jerome Holiday Tournament

Twin Falls 58, Filer 52: Twin Falls – Halle Egbert had 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists; Filer – Josalyn Bailey had 15 points; McKynlee Jacobs, 11

Mountain Home 60, Madison 49: Mountain Home – Sadie Drake and Emily Harper each had 14 points; Madi Keener, 12

Emmett 57, Jerome 56

Thursday Dec. 16 Results

Boys Basketball

Century 60, Twin Falls 49: TWIN FALLS — The Diamondbacks held the 32-24 lead at the half in the win over Twin Falls. Wil Preucil led the Bruins with 15 points, Teagan Severe scored 11 points. Maleek Harwell had 16 for Century. Twin Falls hosts Canyon Ridge on Tuesday, Jan 4.

Camas County 57, Rimrock 31: FAIRFIELD — Emmett Palan recorded 15 points, six rebounds and five steals for the Mushers and Breken Clarke finished with 12 points and eight rebounds. Camas County is at Horseshoe Bend on Friday.

Wednesday Dec. 15 Results

Boys Basketball

Dietrich 57, Glenns Ferry 54: GLENNS FERRY — Cody Power scored 21 points and Payten Sneddon and Jett Shaw each tossed in 13 points for Dietrich in the win. Nick Hernandez had 21 points and Gage Peak with 10 for the Pilots.

Richfield 48, Rockland 43: RICHFIELD — Luke Dalton scored 24 points with eight rebounds and Hudsun Lucero added 11 points and eight rebounds in the Tigers home win over the Bulldogs. Richfield hosts Dietrich Friday, Jan. 7.

Girls Basketball

Burley 51, Twin Falls 30: TWIN FALLS — Amari Whiting scored 23 points in the Bobcats Great Basin win over the Bruins. Twin Falls was led by Keeli Petersen with nine points. Twin Fall plays Filer on Friday at 5:30 p.m. in the Callen Invite Jerome Holiday Tournament. Burley (10-0) hosts Pocatello Saturday.

Filer 60, Gooding 58: GOODING — Gooding and Filer were tied 30-all at the half in the SCIC battle won by the Wildcats. For Gooding, Alx Roe finished with 16 points and Kennedi Cope followed with 14 in the home loss. Lexi Monson led Filer with 14 points and Josalyn Bailey and Camille Starley each had 10 points. Filer plays Twin Falls on Friday at 5:30 p.m. in the Callen Invite Jerome Holiday. Gooding is at Ridgevue on Saturday.

Saturday, Dec. 18 Schedule

Boys Basketball

Hansen @ Cascade 1 p.m.

Marsh Valley @ Buhl 4 p.m.

Lighthouse Christian @ Butte 4 p.m.

Raft River @ Aberdeen 7:30 p.m.

Parma @ Gooding 7:30 p.m.

Declo @ Nampa Christian 7:30 p.m.

2021 Indian Classic Tournament @ Preston

Championship Game: Jerome vs Columbia/Preston winner 3 p.m.

Filer vs Skyview, Utah, 9 a.m.

Owybee Tournament @ Meridian

Burley vs Blackfoot 9 a.m.

Castleford vs Homedale/Aberdeen loser 10:30 a.m.

Minico vs Emmett noon

Wilder Tournament

Glenns Ferry vs Idaho City 11:30 a.m.

Tarkanian Tourney, Las Vegas

Canyon Ridge vs TBD 11 a.m.

Girls Basketball

Gooding @ Ridgevue 2 p.m.

Pocatello @ Burley 7:30 p.m.

Canyon Ridge @ Kimberly 2:30 p.m.

Lighthouse Christian @ Butte 2:30 p.m.

Hagerman @ Oakley 2:30 p.m.

Caldwell @ Minico2:30 p.m.

Callen Invite Jerome Holiday Tournament

Mountain Home vs Filer (aux gym) 10:30 a.m.

Jerome vs Madison (main gym) 10:30 a.m.

Twin Falls vs Emmett (main gym) 12 p.m.

Jerome vs Filer (main gym) 2:30 p.m.

Mountain Home vs Emmett (aux gym) 2:30 p.m.

Twin Falls vs Madison (main gym) 4 p.m.

Wrestling

Jerome, Wood River, Wendell, Twin Falls, Minico, Kimberly, Gooding, Filer, Canyon Ridge, Burley, Buhl at Wiley Dobbs @ Twin Falls 3 p.m.

Valley, Raft River @ Glenns Ferry Tourney 10 a.m.

Mountain Home at Bonneville Duals at Idaho Falls

Declo @ Malad Invite 3 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0