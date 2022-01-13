Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Boys and girls basketball

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

Boys Basketball

Carey 54, Richfield 23: CAREY — Chris Gamino led the Panthers with 15 points in the Carey win. Jamon Fuchs and Justin Telford each had eight points for Richfield. Carey (10-4) is at Shoshone on Monday.

Camas County 72, Hansen 46: HANSEN — The Mushers held the 38-20 lead at the half. Breken Clarke had 20 points for the Mushers and Tom Gibson led the Huskies with 17.

Castleford 53, Hagerman 20: CASTLEFORD — Ethan Roland scored 14 points and Eric Taylor had 10 points in the Wolves win over the Pirates.

Dietrich 65, Sun Valley Community School 41: DIETRICH — The host Blue Devils led 30-24 at the half over the Cutthroats and 43-32 into the fourth quarter. Case Robinson finished with a team high 17 points, Cody Power tossed in 16 and Conner Perkins had eight rebounds. For SVCS, Sid Tomlinson had 16 points.

Declo 47, Wendell 45: WENDELL — Aden Bunn was the leading scorer for Wendell with 13 points and Kaden Ramsey led Declo with 13.

Girls Basketball

Raft River 59, Lighthouse Christian 53: MALTA — Raft River held the 19-9 lead over Lighthouse Christian after the first quarter and 32-22 at the half. After trailing from the start, the Lions tied the score at 35-all at the 4:20 mark in the third quarter. The Trojans went ahead 36-35 lead only to see Bele Rogers hit a 3-pointer for Lighthouse Christian making score 38-36, Lions. From just over two minutes remaining in the quarter, the two teams traded the lead. At the start of the fourth, the Trojans held the 45-43 advantage in the win. For Raft River, Jessi Knudsen led with 14 points followed by Reagan Jones with 12 and Ryan Udy had 10. Rogers led the Lions with 13, Aleia Blakeslee tossed in 11 and Jordan Wolverton had 10.

Carey 31, Richfield 27: CAREY — Berenice Vargas scored nine points and Jane Parke and Rylie Quillin each had seven points in the Panthers win over the Tigers. For Richfield, Victoria Truman had eight points and Maddy Jones and Shelby Jones each had six points.

Castleford 51, Hagerman 36: CASTLEFORD — Jehta Matkovich scored 14 points for the Wolves and Martha Maya followed with 13 in the win. Samantha Osborne had 17 points for Hagerman.

Jerome 56, Wood River 16: JEROME — The Tigers lead was 33-11 after the first half over the Wolverines. and 46-14 after three quarters in the home win. Kaesen Olson led the Tigers with 11 points followed by Emma Ringling with 10 and Katie Lloyd with nine. For Wood River, Bella Parke had seven points and Olivia Adams with six. Jerome hosts Minico on Tuesday.

Burley 54, Minico 21: BURLEY — The host Bobcats led the Spartans at the half, 25-8 in the home win. Amari Whiting finished with 27 points and Sydney Searle had seven. For Minico, Chuck Salinas ended with nine.

Shoshone 34, Glenns Ferry 18: SHOSHONE — The Indians led 19-9 at the half in the home win. Karlie Chapman finished with a double-double for the Indians with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Dani Regalado pulled down 12 boards. The leading scorer for the Pilots was Serenity Norwood with nine points. Shoshone travels to Valley on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Buhl 44, Kimberly 33: BUHL — The Indians were ahead 26-13 after the first half and 33-24 at the start of the fourth over the Bulldogs. Meghan Montgomery had a game high 18 points for Buhl. Kelsy Stanger led the Bulldogs with 13.

Declo 65, Gooding 53: GOODING — The Senators trailed the Hornets 35-24 at the half. Lilly Mallory was the top scorer for the game with 21 points for Declo followed by Kadance Spencer with 14 and Katie Bott with 12. For Gooding, Alx Roe had 16 points and Izzie Stockham with 12.

Oakley 34, Murtaugh 29: OAKLEY — Bryleigh Widmier led the Red Devils with 11 points in the road loss to the Hornets. Bentley Cranney, Kylan Jones and Kaymbri Beck each scored six for Oakley. Oakley (9-4, 4-2) is at Grace on Friday at 6 p.m.

Shelley 47, Filer 32: SHELLEY — McKynlee Jacobs had nine points in the Wildcats road loss.

Canyon Ridge 50, Twin Falls 48: TWIN FALLS — Cross town rivals, the visiting Riverhawks and host Bruins were tied 22-22 at the half. Canyon River had 12 points by Ava Martin in the win and Chowder Bailey led the Bruins with 15.

Camas County @ Hansen canceled, rescheduled to Jan. 22

Wednesday, Jan. 12 results

Boys Basketball

Kimberly 54, Buhl 52: KIMBERLY — Jackson Cummins scored 21 points for the Bulldogs in the SCIC win.

Girls Basketball

Westside 64, Declo 34: WESTSIDE — Lilly Mallory had 15 points for the Hornets.

Friday, Jan. 14 schedule

Boys Basketball

Canyon Ridge @ Wood River 7:30 p.m.

Burley @ Pocatello 7:30 p.m.

Buhl @ Gooding 7:30 p.m.

Mountain Home @ Minico 7:30 p.m.

Kimberly @ Snake River 7:30 p.m.

Wendell @ North Fremont 7:30 p.m.

Twin Falls @ Jerome 7:30 p.m.

Valley @ Shoshone 7:30 p.m.

Murtaugh @ Raft River 7:30 p.m.

Oakley @ Glenns Ferry 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Oakley @ Grace 6 p.m

Mountain Home @ Buhl 7:30 p.m.

Raft River @ Richfield 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Twin Falls, Buhl @ Spring Creek Invitational 3 p.m.

Mountain Home, Jerome, Burley at Madison Invite @ Madison High School, Rexburg

Declo, WR, Valley, Raft River, Glenns Ferry, Filer @ Magic Valley Classic at Wendell 9 a.m.

Twin Falls @ Spring Creek, Nevada

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0