Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Boys and girls basketball

Saturday, Dec. 4 Results

Boys Basketball

Kimberly 60, Sugar Salem 51

KIMBERLY — Jacob Lloyd had 14, Gatlin Bair had 12, Ethan Okelberry got 11 and Jaxon Bair contributed 10.

Hansen 50, Notus 35

HANSEN — Salvador Camarillo scored 15 and Tom Gibson got 12 for Hansen. Notus’ lead score was T. Aspiazu with 18 points.

Camas County 80, Garden Valley 63

Canyon Ridge 79, Emmett 61

TWIN FALLS — Sam Lupumba had 34 points and 12 rebounds, two steals and four assists. Other scores were Aaron Seitz with 15, JJ Funk with 10 and Dylan Brown with 10. The Riverhawks host Jerome Tuesday.

Lighthouse Christian 56,

Riverstone 24

TWIN FALLS — Lighthouse took on Riverstone at home and took control early with a dominate defense. Hyato Yamada lead with 13 points. Senior Clay Silva had 12. Junior Aiden Finney had 10. Micah Denney finished with 9. For Riverstone, Thomas Wu lead with 10 points and Ryan Walkin had five. Lighthouse takes on Dietrich at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at CSI.

Snake River 60, Filer 38

FILER — Filer’s Tegun Tews had 17 points and Snake River’s Fitzgerald had 16.

Aberdeen 77, Declo 52

ABERDEEN — John Mazur and Kaden Ramsey from Declo each had 13 points. Beck had 17 for Aberdeen and J. Bright had 15.

Wells Tournament at West Wendover High School

White Pine 65, Hagerman 30

Wendover JV 48, Hagerman 36 Elko Tournament Elko, Nevada, 67, Twin Falls 43

Dietrich Holiday Tournament (Dietrich, Oakley, Victory Charter, Butte County)

Game 7 Butte County 56, Oakley 53

DIETRICH — Isaac Cranney scored 17 points, Payton Beck got 11 points and Vlad Lara had six points.

Game 8 Victory Charter 59, Dietrich 51 Carey Holiday Tournament (Carey, Valley, Mackay, Murtaugh) Game 6 Murtaugh 63, Mackay 35

CAREY — Addison Stoker had 19 points and Bryleigh Widmier had 12 for Murtaugh. Mackay’s Moore had 12 points and Scefield had 10.

Championship game Carey 64, Valley 46

CAREY — For Carey scorers were: Simpson, 10; Perkes, 25 and Bennion, 12. Valley’s Hernandez had 17 points. Carey (3-0) hosts Wendell Thursday.

Girls Basketball

Kimberly 68, Homedale 39

Canyon Ridge 49, Emmett 48

TWIN FALLS — The Riverhawks trailed by a slight edge at the half, 26-23 but outscored the visiting Huskies in the second half, 26-22 for the win, Lily Teske led Canyon Ridge with 15 points and Berkley Dille followed with 11. Laci Andrews led both teams with 21 points for Emmett. Canyon Ridge hosts Twin Falls on Wednesday.

