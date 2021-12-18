Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Boys and girls basketball

Saturday, Dec. 18 Results

Boys Basketball

Blackfoot 41, Burley 36

Gooding 35, Parma 29: GOODING — Bryce Patterson scored a team high nine points and Cooper Pavkov followed with eight in the home win over the Panthers. Gooding held the 17-10 lead at halftime.

Declo 52, Nampa Christian 47

Marsh Valley 51, Buhl 40

2021 Indian Classic Tournament

Jerome 65, Preston 58: PRESTON — For Jerome, Scott Lloyd scored 20 points, Michael Lloyd scored 14, Gavin Capps had 12 and Schuyler Mower scored 11.

Filer 55, Skyview, Utah 51: For Filer, Joseph Bertao scored 19 points, Tegun Tews scored 16 and Kasen Christensen had 10.

Owybee Tournament

Blackfoot 41, Burley 36: MERIDIAN — For Burley, Stockton Page scored 12 points and Adam Kloepfer scored 9.

Aberdeen 55, Castleford 39

Emmett 36, Minico 35

Wilder Tournament

Glenns Ferry 61, Idaho City 40: Kegan Lenz scored 10 points for Glenns Ferry, Nick Hernandez scored 9.

Tarkanian Tourney

Canyon Ridge 57, Chandler Prep 40: LAS VEGAS — Canyon Ridge’s Sam Lupumba scored 19 points with 10 rebounds, JJ Funk scored 13 points and had 13 rebounds. Canyon Ridge plays Legacy NV 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

Girls Basketball

Mountain Home 55, Filer 41: JEROME — For Mountain Home, Keener scored 16, Drake scored 11 and Floyd scored 10 points. “We figured out a lot of things in the second half and gave them a good run. We had a lot of fun and grew as a team with all but 2 of our 13 girls scoring. Very even across the board. High scorer was J Bailey with 7 points,” Filer head coach Clayton Nebeker said.

Mountain Home 65, Emmett 31: For Mountain Home, Emily Harper scored 18 points, Madi Keener scored 15.

Jerome 51, Filer 44: For Jerome, Emma Ringling scored 17 points, Katie Larsen scored 10. Josalyn Bailey scored 10 points for Filer.

Gooding 50, Ridgevue 31: NAMPA — Fallon Millican led the Senators in the win over the host Warhawks. Gooding held the 29-15 lead at the half and outscored Ridgevue 21-16 in the second half.

Kimberly 47, Canyon Ridge 39: KIMBERLY — Mekell Wright had 14 points and Kelsey Stanger added eight for Kimberly in the home win. Jordan Roberts was the leading scorer for the game with 19 points for the Riverhawks and Lily Teske and Logan Roberts each had eight in the road loss to the Bulldogs.

Madison 40, Jerome 32: Jerome — Emma Ringling had 9 points, Reagan Cook had 8, Autumn Allen had 7 and Katie Lloyd scored 6.

Twin Falls 60, Emmett 37: For Twin Falls, Chowder Bailey scored 17 points with 9 steals, Halle Egbert scored 13.

Madison 55, Twin Falls 36

Burley 55, Pocatello 39

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0