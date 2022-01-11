Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Boys and girls basketball

Boys Basketball

Hagerman 43, Twin Falls Christian Academy 37: TWIN FALLS — Jalen James was the leading scorer of the game with 18 points for Hagerman in the win over TFCA. The Warriors were led by Nathan Daniel with 10 points and 10 rebounds followed by Josiah Bolyard with 10 points. The Warriors host the Jackpot Jaguars on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Castleford 50, Richfield 22: RICHFIELD — The home team trailed 24-6 after the first half in the loss. Eric Taylor led Castleford with 11 and Ethan Roland had 10. For Richfield, Jamen Fuchs led Richfield with 13 points.

Gooding 43, Shoshone 40: SHOSHONE — The Senators won on the road beating the Indians. Bryson Kerner led Shoshone with 12 points and Kurtis Adkinson had 14 and Bryce Patterson with 11 for Gooding.

Camas County 52, Sun Valley Community School 28: FAIRFIELD — The Mushers led the Cutthroats 14-10 at the half and 17-12 after three quarters. Breken Clarke had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, Troy Smith had 12 points and eight boards and Tristen Smith had 10 points.

Carey 76, Dietrich 68: DIETRICH — The Blue Devils led the Panthers 33-29 after the first half in the home loss. Carsn Perkes was the big scorer for Carey with 34 points and Cody Power had 19 and Case Robertson added 17 for Dietrich.

Girls Basketball

Richfield 55, Castleford 21: RICHFIELD — Richfield led Castleford 29-11 at half in the home win. Kasey Hendren led the Tigers with 16 points and 10 steals followed by Tori Truman with 11 and Fallon O’Barr had eight. For the Wolves, Martha Maya had 10 points. Richfield (12-2, 2-0) is at Carey on Thursday.

Dietrich 44, Carey 33: DIETRICH — The Panthers held the 22-16 lead over the Blue Devils at half. Dietrich outscored Carey 28-12 in the second half in the home win. Hailey Astle led the Blue Devils with 11 points and Jane Parke led Carey with 19.

Murtaugh 46, Shoshone 25: MURTAUGH — The Indians trailed the Red Devils 26-13 at the half. Addison Stoker and Bryleigh Widmier each had eight points for Murtain and Adyson Stanger and Jasmin Tapia added seven. For Shoshone, Karlie Chapman had 11 and Destiny Rodriguez had 10.

Twin Falls 71, Wood River 20: TWIN FALLS — The Bruins held the 38-8 lead at the half and 59-15 after three in the Great Basin game. Four Twin Falls players reached double digits in the win over the Wolverines. Both Rylee Robbins and Ava Fistolera had a game high 13 points and Chowder Bailey and Keeli Peterson both scored 10 points. Twin Falls hosts Canyon Ridge on Thursday.

Burley 54, Mountain Home 34: MOUNTAIN HOME — The Bobcats held the 9-8 lead after the first quarter in the Great Basin battle. Amari Whiting finished with 36 points for Burley and Madi Keener and Emily Harper each scored nine points. Burley hosts Minico on Thursday and Mountain Home is at Buhl on Friday.

Raft River 36, Oakley 34: OAKLEY — Ryan Udy and Reagan Jones each scored eight points for Raft River in the win over Oakley. Kylan Jones led all players with 10 points and Falon Bedke had eight for the Hornets. Oakley (7-4, 3-2) hosts Murtaugh on Thursday.

Wendell 39, Valley 31: HAZELTON — The visiting Trojans led the Vikings 18-12 at the half. Madi Meyers was the top scorer of the game with 16 points for Wendell and Joanie Lewis led Valley with 10.

Hansen 40, Hagerman 22: HAGERMAN — Jesica Gomez led Hansen with 12 points followed by Hannah Skinner with eight and Natalie Gomes added nine in the road win. Samantha Osborne scored 12 points to lead Hagerman.

Lighthouse Christian 62, Glenns Ferry 48: GLENNS FERRY — The Lions picked up the road win over the Pilots with three players in double figures. Aleia Blakeslee led Lighthouse Christian with 19 points followed by Jordan Wolverine with 17 and Aubrey Gibbons had 12. For Glenns Ferry, Maddie Spriggs had 19 points.

Canyon Ridge 46, Jerome 34: JEROME — The Riverhawks held the 35-22 lead after three quarters in the Great Basin win. Jordan Roberts led all players with 18 points, Lily Teske added 10 and Ava Martin had eight rebounds. Emma Ringling led the tigers with nine points.

Filer 60, Buhl 37

Monday, Jan. 10 Results

Girls Basketball

Oakley 47, Glenns Ferry 21: OAKLEY — Oakley was led by Jentry Hawker with 13 points and Falon Bedke followed with nine in the win over Glenns Ferry. Jasmin Arevalo led Glenns Ferry with nine points.

Wednesday, Jan. 12 Schedule

Bowling

Burley/Declo/Minico vs Canyon/Twin/Jerome vs @ Bowladrome 4 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Burley @ Twin Falls 7:30 p.m.

Buhl @ Kimberly 7:30 p.m.

Pocatello @ Canyon Ridge 7:30 p.m.

Minico @ Wood River 7:30 p.m.

Jerome @ Mountain Home 7:30 p.m.

Filer @ Declo 7:30 p.m.

Bliss @ Hansen 7:30 p.m.

Valley @ Glenns Ferry 7:30 p.m.

Lighthouse Christian @ Shoshone 7:30 p.m.

Raft River @ Rockland 7:30 p.m.

Rimrock @ Murtaugh 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Gooding @ Wendell 7:30 p.m.

Declo @ Westside 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Declo, Star Valley @ Soda Springs 5 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0