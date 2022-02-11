Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Boys and girls basketball

Friday, Feb. 11 Results

Boys Basketball

Victory Charter 47, Camas County 45: NAMPA — The Vipers defeated the visiting Mushers despite three Camas County players with double figures. Dawson Kramer finished with a double-double, 12 points and 10 rebounds, Emmett Palan added 14 and Tristen Smith with 12.

Preston 53, Burley 46: BURLEY — The Bobcats won at home over the Indians with Stockton Sheets leading the Burley scoring with 13 points followed by Ramey Trevino with eight. No. 2 Burley will host a 4A district playoff game on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Pocatello 59, Twin Falls 46: POCATELLO — Pocatello held the 16-8 after the first quarter and 37-25 at the half in the home win over Twin Falls. Will Preucil scored 15 points to lead the Bruins. Ryan Payne had a game high 18 points, Krue Hales added 16 and Julian Bowie had 15 for Pocatello. No. 5 Twin Falls is at No. 4 Mountain Home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in 4A district play.

Wood River 53, Filer 34: HAILEY — McCade Parke scored 15 points in the Wolverines home win over the Wildcats who were led by Jake Bowman with 12 points. No.7 Wood River plays No. 6 Canyon Ridge at 7 p.m. on Monday in a 4A district play-in game. No. 3 Filer is at No. 2 Kimberly on Monday at 7 p.m. in the 3A district tournament.

Dietrich 52, Castleford 48: CASTLEFORD — Cody Power led the Blue Devils with 18 points in the road win over the Wolves. Eric Taylor had 17 points for Castleford followed by Ethan Roland with 13. No. 4 Dietrich plays No. 5 Richfield on Tuesday in Shoshone at 4:30 p.m. in the 1AD2 district tournament. The opening game for Castleford was unknown at press time.

Thursday, Feb. 10 Results

Boys Basketball

Lighthouse Christian 61, Glenns Ferry 35: TWIN FALLS — The lone senior for the Lions, Clay Silva, was the leading scorer for the night with 17 points including three 3-pointers and five steals and Jack DeJong added 15 points and eight rebounds in the win. Gage Peak scored eight points to lead the Pilots.

Saturday, Feb. 12 Schedule

Bowling

Northern Invite @ Orchard Lanes 8 a.m.

Boys Basketball

Twin Falls Christian Academy @ Treasure Valley 10 a.m.

Carey @ Sun Valley Community School 3:30 p.m.

1ADI District @ Jerome

Game 1 – No. 4 Raft River vs No. 5 Shoshone 6 p.m.

Game 2 – No. 3 Lighthouse Christian vs No. 6 Glenns Ferry 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

4A District

No. 3 Twin Falls @ No. 2 Mountain Home 7 p.m. - Winner 4B to State

IHSAA Girls Basketball Play in Game @ Pocatello

3A State Play in Game Gooding vs Teton

IHSAA Girls Basketball Play in Games @ Burley

4A State Play in Game Skyline vs Columbia 1 pm

2A State Play in Game New Plymouth vs Soda Springs 3 p.m.

