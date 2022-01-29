Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Boys and girls basketball

Saturday, Jan. 29

Boys Basketball

Raft River 59, Richfield 50: MALTA — Kole Spencer had 10 points and 9 rebounds. Tate Whitaker had 14 points and Seth Tracy had 11. Richfield was led by Hudson Lucero and Clay Kent with 16 points each.

Minico 41, Ridgevue 35: NAMPA — Carson Wayment scored 16 points and Klayton Wilson scored 11.

Marsh Valley 75, Buhl 49

Twin Falls 55, Mountain Home 52: TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls won on a last-second three-pointer. For Twin Falls, Preucil had 17 points and Geilman had 11. For Mountin Home, Tetrault had 19. Mountain Home next plays at Jerome on Tuesday.

Girls Basketball

Mountain Home 76, Wood River 34: MOUNTAIN HOME — For Mountain Home, Drake scored 27 points, Floyd scored 14 points and Harper scored 13 points. Drake reached the 1,000 point milestone in her career. For Wood River, Adams scored 16 points.

