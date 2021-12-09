Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Boys and girls basketball

Thursday, Dec. 9 Results

Boys Basketball

Burley 69, Canyon Ridge 49

BURLEY — The Bobcats won the home Great Basin game with the Riverhawks. Adam Kloepfer scored 20 points and Stockton Sheets added 15 for Burley. Canyon Ridge hosts Minico and Burley is at Jerome on Tuesday.

Snake River 59, Filer 39

BLACKFOOT — The Wildcats trailed the host Panthers 35-17 at the half but took the 36-29 lead into the final quarter in the road loss. Filer hosts Wendell on Saturday.

Mountain Home 42, Twin Falls 31

MOUNTAIN HOME — The Tigers had the 19-14 lead after the first half and 23-22 at the end of three in the home win over the Bruins. Jared Mix led Twin Falls with 14 points and Brandon Bethel had a team high 12 points, seven steals, and four rebounds for Mountain Home. Twin Falls hosts Wood River on Saturday and Mountain Home hosts Kimberly on Thursday.

Jerome 63, Wood River 48

HAILEY — Jerome led Wood River 35-20 after the first half in the Great Basin game and at the end of three, led 52-33 in the Great Basin win. Scott Cook finished with 21 points and Michael Lloyd tossed in 18. For Wood River, Cooper Fife had 10 points. Wood River is at Twin Falls on Saturday and Jerome (4-1, 2-0) hosts Burley on Tuesday.

Dietrich 66, Raft River 61

MALTA — The Blue Devils and Trojans were tied 35-all at the half and at the start of the final quarter, Dietrich held the 52-50 advantage. Raft River closed to 66-61 with under two seconds remaining in the loss. Payten Sneddon had 17 points, Case Robertson with 16, Cody Power had 13 and Jett Shaw with 12 for Dietrich. For Raft River, Tate Whitaker had 20 points and Seth Tracy with 19. Dietrich vs Salmon River 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Raft River plays Liberty Charter 8:30 p.m. Saturday, both at the Small School Showcase, Mountain View High School.

Wendell 47, Carey 45

CAREY — Aden Bunn led Wendell with 16 points and Carsn Perkes had 14 and Chase Bennion with 10 for Carey. Wendell is at Filer on Saturday and Carey (3-1) hosts Shoshone on Monday.

Hagerman 47, Twin Falls Christian Academy 43 OT

HAGERMAN — The Pirates won in overtime in the home battle with the Warriors. Hagerman is at Cascade on Friday and TFCA is at Castleford on Monday.

Girls Basketball

Richfield 37, Challis 17

RICHFIELD — The host Tigers scored eight points and held the Vikings scoreless the first quarter and held the 19-9 lead at the half. By the end of three quarters, Richfield had doubled Challis total points, 26-13 in the home win. Maddy Jones led Richfield with 13 points and seven rebounds. Richfield hosts Hagerman on Tuesday.

Rockland 49, Murtaugh 46

MURTAUGH — The Red Devils trailed the Bulldogs 27-21 at the half and 40-32 after three quarters. With three minutes remaining, the Red Devils trailed 45-40 and closed to 49-46 in the final seconds in the loss. Addie Stoker led Murtaugh with 23 points. Murtaugh hosts Hansen on Friday

Twin Falls Christian Academy 34, Hagerman 29 OT

HAGERMAN — The visiting Warriors beat the Pirates in overtime. Hagerman hosts Camas County on Friday. Grace Bolyard finished with 13 points and three boards, Maddie Miller had eight points and Kelsey Lewis with nine points for Twin Falls Christian Academy. Samantha Osborne had 10 points and Brooklyn deVries had a game high 15 points for the Pirates. Twin Falls Christian Academy hosts Castleford on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Oakley 42, Shoshone 21

OAKLEY — Jentry Hawker had nine points followed by Falon Bedke with eight points in the Oakley win over Shoshone. Karlie Chapman and Destiny Rodriguez each had seven points for the Indians. Oakley (3-2, 1-1) hosts Grace on Friday and Shoshone is at Carey on Monday.

Filer 51, Kimberly 40

FILER — The Bulldogs led 9-8 after the first quarter and the Wildcats held the 25-19 lead at the half in the SCIC battle won by Filer. Lexi Monson led all players with 18 points, followed by McKynlee Jacobs with 13 points and 11 rebounds and Hazel Fischer had 12 for Filer. Reece Garey and Mekell Wright each finished with 11 points for the Bulldogs. Kimberly hosts Jerome on Friday and Filer is at American Falls on Monday.

Westside 53, Declo 32

DECLO — Lilly Mallory scored 15 points for Declo in the loss to Westside. Declo hosts American Falls on Saturday.

Buhl 39, Valley 28

HAZELTON — The Indians had a 16-9 lead over the Vikings after the first quarter and 25-11 at the half in the road win. Kalea Delgado led Valley with 11 points and Justine Payne had 13 for Buhl. Valley is at Dietrich on Friday and Buhl hosts Wendell on Tuesday.

Wednesday, Dec. 8 Results

Boys Basketball

Shoshone 52, Glenns Ferry 41

GLENNS FERRY — Bryson Kerner had 24 points and Kaden Owens tossed in 11 in the Shoshone road win over Glenns Ferry. Nick Hernandez led the Pilots with 12 points. Glenns Ferry hosts Wilder and Shoshone is at Gooding on Friday.

Girls Basketball

Burley 64, Mountain Home 41

MOUNTAIN HOME — Amari Whiting was the leading scorer for Burley with 26 points and Sydney Searle followed with nine points in the Bobcats win over the Tigers in the Great Basin game. Cara Grindle had a team high 11 points for the Tigers. Burley (8-0) is at Wood River and Mountain Home hosts Canyon Ridge on Friday.

Friday, Dec. 10 Schedule

Bowling

Declo vs Burley @ Snake River 11 a.m.

Boys Basketball

Jackpot @ Castleford 6 p.m.

Fruitland @ Buhl 7:30 p.m.

Minico @ Shelley 7:30 p.m.

Shoshone @ Gooding 7:30 p.m.

Hansen @ Murtaugh 7:30 p.m.

Hagerman @ Cascade 7:30 p.m.

Wilder @ Glenns Ferry 7:30 p.m.

Soda Springs @ Declo 7:30 p.m.

Rimrock @ Bliss 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Glenn Ferry vs Wilder 6:30 p.m. @ Wilder Tournament

Jerome @ Kimberly 7:30 p.m.

Twin Falls @ Minico 7:30 p.m.

Burley @ Wood River 7:30 p.m.

Camas County @ Hagerman 7:30 p.m.

Canyon Ridge @ Mountain Home 7:30 p.m.

Valley @ Dietrich 7:30 p.m.

Hansen @ Murtaugh 7:30 p.m.

Raft River @ Wendell 7:30 p.m.

Grace @ Oakley 7 p.m.

Wrestling

Raft River, Gooding, Buhl @ Marsh Valley Invite 3 p.m.

Jerome, Declo, Wood River, Wendell, Valley, Twin Falls, Minico, Kimberly, Glenns Ferry, Filer, Canyon Ridge, Burley at Tim Matthews Invite @ Jerome

