Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Boys and girls basketball

Friday, Feb. 4

Boys Basketball

Richfield 65, Grace Lutheran 34: RICHFIELD — The Tigers held the 28-17 halftime lead over the Royals in the home win. Jamen Fuchs scored 21 points for Richfield, Clay Kent added 20 points including 5-3-pointers with nine rebounds and Hudson Lucero tossed in 11. Ben Bess and Garvin Spencer each had 12 points for Grace Lutheran.

“It was a great team effort. We caught fire in the third quarter and hit 10 3-pointers on the night,” said Richfield coach Chris Taber.

Soda Springs 51, Valley 35: SODA SPRINGS — The Vikings lost on the road to the Cardinals behind 14 points by Jadon Johnson and 13 by Jesus Hernandez.

Buhl 58, Gooding 36: BUHL — The host Indians led the Senators 32-12 at the half in the SCIC win. Kyler Kelly broke out with 14 points for Buhl (5-1 SCIC) with seven rebounds and five assists. Kurtis Adkinson had 17 points for Gooding.

Declo 54, Wendell 51: DECLO — The Hornets won the home Canyon Conference game over the Trojans. Kaden Ramsey had 13 points and Jordon Gailey had 11 for Declo and Aden Bunn led Wendell with 13 and Karsen LeMoyne added 11.

Camas County 41, Glenns Ferry 35: FAIRFIELD — Breken Clark had 13 points and Adrian Gutierrez finished with nine for Glenns Ferry in the Mushers home win.

Girls Basketball

4A District

Burley 43, Canyon Ridge 39: BURLEY — The Bobcats held the 21-14 edge at the half over the Riverhawks in the semi-finals of the 4A district game. Canyon Ridge outscored Burley in the second half, 25-22 in the loss. Amari Whiting led both teams with 24 points and Lynzey Searle tossed in eight for Burley. Logan Roberts had 13 points and Jordan Roberts added 11 to top the Riverhawks scoring. Canyon Ridge will host Minico on Tuesday at 7 p.m. and Burley will host Mountain Home on Thursday in the championship game at 7 p.m.

Mountain Home 47, Twin Falls 45: MOUNTAIN HOME — The No. 2 Mountain Home bigs went to work early against No. 3 Twin Falls who spent most of their possessions working the ball around the perimeter. The Tigers took the 13-11 lead after the first quarter and held the advantage 26-20 at halftime in the semi-final game of the 4A district. The Bruins stormed back in the third quarter outscoring the Tigers, 20-9. With just over a minute remaining, Mountain Home held the 46-44 lead and after adding a free throw, took the win. Sadie Drake was the leading scorer for the game with 24 points for the Tigers and Halle Egbert had a team high 18 for the Bruins. Mountain Home will play at No. 1 Burley on Thursday in the championship game at 7 p.m. Twin Falls will host the Minico/Canyon Ridge winner (game on Tuesday) on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Minico 48, Jerome 42: RUPERT — Carlie Latta led the Spartans with 18 points and Chuck Salinas added 13 in the No. 4 Minico win over No. 6 Jerome in the loser-out game of the 4A district. Emma Ringling was the leading scorer for the game with 19 points and Emma Allen had 10 for the Tigers. Minico is at Canyon Ridge on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

“Good first half for Minico. Jerome battled back to take the lead in the third quarter and we came right back. They had a great third quarter,” said Minico coach Anna Bateman.

1ADI District @ Jerome

Oakley 35, Shoshone 10: No. 5 Oakley advances to meet Lighthouse Christian on Monday at CSI at 6 p.m. after eliminating No. 5 Shoshone. Kylan Jones led the Hornets with a game high 13 points followed by Kaymbri Beck with six. For the Indians, Karlie Chapman and Justice Kelly each scored three points.

Lighthouse Christian 67, Glenns Ferry 41: No. 4 Lighthouse Christian eliminated No. 6 Glenns Ferry behind 27 points by Aleia Blakeslee, Jordan Wolverine with 17 and Bele Rogers tossing in 16. For the Pilots, Emily Juarez scored 13 points and Kyan Jackson had 12. Lighthouse Christian will meet No. 5 Oakley on Monday at CSI at 6 p.m. in a loser-out game.

Saturday, Feb. 5

Bowling

Southern Invite @ Bowladrome 9 a.m.

Boys Basketball

Sun Valley Community School @ Watersprings, Idaho Falls noon

Kimberly @ Sugar Salem 1 p.m.

Dietrich @ Rockland 1:30 p.m.

Burley @ Minico 4:30 p.m.

Canyon Ridge @ Twin Falls 7:30 p.m.

Glenns Ferry @ Oakley 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

2A District @ Valley

Game 3 – No. 3 Wendell @ No. 2 Valley 7 p.m.

1AD2 District @ Shoshone

Game 7 – No. 4 Hansen vs No. 3 Richfield 6 p.m.

Game 8—No. 5 Camas County vs No. 7 Hagerman 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Jerome, Kimberly, Buhl @ Weiser Invitational 9 a.m.

Filer, Burley @ Cassia Clash

Mountain Home, Minico, Canyon Ridge @ Fleischman Invite, Pocatello 9 a.m.

Declo, Wood River, Wendell, Twin Falls, Raft River, Glenns Ferry @ Challis 9 a.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0