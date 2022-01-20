Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Boys and girls basketball

Wednesday, Jan. 19

Boys Basketball

Declo 61, Gooding 37: GOODING — Kaden Ramsey led Declo with 15 points in the road win over Gooding. Cooper Pavkov had 13 for the Senators.

Thursday, Jan. 20

Boys Basketball

Sun Valley Community School 53, Hagerman 16: SUN VALLEY — Wilson Baker had 18 points followed by Sid Tomlinson with 12 and Charlie Stewart with 10 in the Cutthroats home win over the Pirates. Brandon Zeltner led Hagerman with five points. SVCS (4-3, 2-2) is at Castleford on Tuesday.

Jerome 49, Minico 41: JEROME — Jerome held the one-point lead after the first quarter, 11-10, 24-20 at the half and 34-31 after three quarters over the Spartans in the Great Basin home win. Mikey Lloyd led Jerome with 14 points, Schuyler Mower added 12 and Scott Cook finished with 11. For Minico, Brevin Trenkle led all players with 21 points. Jerome (13-1, 7-0) hosts Buhl on Friday.

Castleford 49, Carey 37: CAREY — The Wolves held the 25-20 lead at the half in the road win. Ethan Roland led the Wolves with 22 points and Eric Taylor added 18 in the Castleford win. Carsn Perkes led Carey with 14 and Chase Bennion followed with 12.

Burley 54, Canyon Ridge 52 OT: TWIN FALLS — The host Riverhawks had the 16-12 lead after the first quarter, 28-21 at the half and took the 41-31 lead into the fourth over the Bobcats in the Great Basin game. The two teams were tied 50-50 at the end of regulation. Sam Lupumba finished with a double-double in the loss, 24 points and 13 rebounds. Stockton Page had a team high 14 points for Burley and Stockton Sheets added 12.

Buhl 43, Filer 42: BUHL — The Wildcats and Indians were tied 18-18 at the half in the SCIC game. With one minute remaining the two teams were tied 40-all. Filer took the 42-40 lead with under 10 seconds. Buhl won the game on a 3-pointer by Cade Deboard at the buzzer. Deboard finished with 14, Caden Ray added 13 and Conner Sullivan had10. For the Wildcats. Tegan Tews led both teams with 16.

Camas County 74, Richfield 50: FAIRFIELD — The host Mushers held the 30-19 lead at the half over the Tigers. Dawson Kramer led Camas County with 22 points and seven rebounds, Breken Clarke had 19 points and six assists, Troy Smith with 13 points, Emmett Palan and Tristen Smith each with 10. Jamen Fuchs led Richfield with 18 points.

Mountain Home @Twin Falls canceled

Girls Basketball

Carey 55, Castleford 16: CAREY — Jane Parke scored 14 points, Berenice Vargas followed with 12, and Shayli Smith and Katie Mecham each added 10 in the Panthers home win over the Wolves. Martha Maya led Castleford with seven. Carey hosts Camas County on Tuesday.

Richfield 41, Camas County 27: FAIRFIELD — The visiting Tigers held the 19-14 lead over the Mushers at the half in the road win. Shelby Jones had 15 points for Richfield and Kasey Hendren added six. Ashly Botz led Camas County with 14 and Laura Thompson had five. Camas County is at Carey on Tuesday.

Dietrich 54, Hansen 29: HANSEN — The Huskies trailed the Blue Devils 24-17 at the half in the home loss to Dietrich. Hailey Astle led all players with 23 points for Dietrich and Abby Hendricks tossed in 10. For Hansen, Hannah Skinner had 11 points and Jesica Gomez eight. Hansen is at Richfield on Tuesday.

Lighthouse Christian 52, Shoshone 36: TWIN FALLS — Aleia Blakeslee led the Lions with 23 points and Aubrey Gibbons chipped in 10 points in the win. Karlie Chapman had a team high 15 points for Shoshone. Lighthouse Christian is at Oakley on Tuesday.

Murtaugh 49, Raft River 46: MURTAUGH — The host Red Devils trailed the Trojans 25-24 at the half and were tied with Raft River 35-35 after three quarters. With just over a minute remaining, Murtaugh led 44-42 and Raft River tied the score with 30 seconds. Kynzlee Jensen gave the Red Devils the lead, 46-44 with under 20 seconds followed by Adyson Stanger hitting two free throws, 48-46. The Trojans made a basket with two seconds remaining and Murtaugh hit one of two free throws for the home win. Stanger finished with 16 points and Jensen had 10 for Murtaugh. Caroline Schumann and Livy Smith led the Trojans with 10.

Oakley 53, Glenns Ferry 17: GLENNS FERRY — Jentry Hawker had 13 points and Kylan Jones followed with 12 in the Hornets win over the Pilots. Jenny Duens had eight for Glens Ferry. Oakley (12-5, 6-2) hosts Lighthouse Christian on Tuesday.

Aberdeen 78, Declo 20: DECLO — Kadance Spencer led the Hornets with six points in the loss to the Tigers.

Kimberly 52, Gooding 43: KIMBERLY — Reece Garey had 15 points and Kelsey Stanger added 10 in the Bulldogs SCIC win over the Senators. Alx Roe led Gooding with 14 points and Reece Fleming had nine.

Friday, Jan. 21

Bowling

Minico vs Declo @Snake River 11 a.m.

Boys Basketball

Richfield @ Twin Falls Christian Academy 6 p.m.

Buhl @ Jerome 7:30 p.m.

Gooding @ Kimberly 7:30 p.m.

Dietrich @ Hansen7:30 p.m.

Declo @ Valley 7:30 p.m.

Oakley @ Lighthouse Christian 7:30 p.m.

Raft River @ Shoshone 7:30 p.m.

Glenns Ferry @ Murtaugh 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Jerome @ Burley 7:30 p.m.

Canyon Ridge @ Minico 7:30 p.m.

Wendell @ Castleford 7:30 p.m.

Twin Falls @ Highland 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Kimberly, Gooding, Buhl @ Gooding Dual Tournament 3 p.m.

Mountain Home, Minico, Burley @ Tiger/Grizz Invite 9 a.m.

Declo, Filer at Aberdeen Duals @ Aberdeen 3 p.m.

Twin Falls @ Skyview Duals

Twin Falls (girls) @ Jaybird Memorial at Columbia HS

