Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Boys and girls basketball

Thursday, Feb. 10 Results

Boys Basketball

Lighthouse Christian 61, Glenns Ferry 35: TWIN FALLS — The lone senior for the Lions was the leading scorer for the night with 17 points including three 3-pointers and five steals and Jack DeJong added 15 points and eight rebounds. Gage Peak scored eight points to lead the Pilots.

Murtaugh 47, Shoshone 33: MURTAUGH — The Red Devils took the 32-20 lead in to the fourth quarter in the home win. Jr Benites and Bryce Sanford each scored 13 points for Murtaugh and Braden Loveland had six points and six rebounds. For the Indians, Bryson Kerner led all players with 18 points followed by Kobyn Benzeval followed with eight.

Oakley 66, Raft River 50: MALTA — Oakley led Raft River 48-29 at the start of the fourth quarter in the road win by the Hornets. The Hornets had four players in double figures with Payton Beck scoring 15, Isaac Cranney with 12, Vladimir Lara with 11 and KeShawn Crocker with 10. Tate Whitaker led both teams with 25 points.

Girls Basketball

4A District

Burley 46, Mountain Home 28: BURLEY — The Bobcats took the 16-9 halftime lead in the championship game of the 4A District and outscored Mountain Home 30-19 in the second half for the win. Amari Whiting with 17 points and Lynzey Searle added 11 in the Burley win. Sadie Drake was the top Tiger scorer with eight. Mountain Home will host Twin Falls on Saturday at 7 p.m. for the second seed to state. Burley heads to 4A State Tournament at Mountain View High School in Meridian, Feb. 17-19.

Twin Falls 52, Canyon Ridge 32: TWIN FALLS — No. 3 Twin Falls eliminated cross town rival No. 5 Canyon Ridge from the 4A district tournament and will travel to Mountain Home on Saturday at @7 p.m. in the battle for the second seed to state. The Bruins were led by Reagan Rex with 10 points and Addi Nielsen had nine. Jordan Roberts scored a team high 10 points followed by Logan Roberts with nine and Berkley Dille added seven for the Riverhawks.

1AD2 District @ Shoshone

Richfield 45, Dietrich 42: Richfield will be joining Carey at the 1AD2 state tournament at Nampa High School February 17-19 after the narrow overtime win over Dietrich in the loser out game. Richfield held the 20-17 lead at the half. The game ended tied 40-40 at the end of regulation and Richfield won the extra period 5-2. Kenzie Riley scored a game high 16 points for the Tigers followed by Victoria Truman with 14 and Hailey Astle led the Red Devils with 12 points.

Wednesday, Feb. 9 Results

Boys Basketball

Rimrock 73, Dietrich 71 OT: DIETRICH — The Blue Devils lost at home in overtime to the Raiders. Jett Shaw led Dietrich with 20 points and Alex Marinez had 19 for Rimrock.

Carey 64, Mackay 24: MACKAY — Carsn Perkes and Chase Bennion each finished with 12 points for the Panthers in the road win over the Miners. Mackay was led by Kaden Krosch with 14. Carey held the 15-6 lead after the first quarter and led 36-16 at the half and outscored Mackay 28-8 in the second half. Carey is at Sun Valley Community School at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Richfield 60, Hansen 45

Girls Basketball

1AD1 District @ Jerome

Oakley 35, Richfield 32: The Red Devils led the loser out game over the Hornets, 16-13 after the first half but Oakley outscored Murtaugh 22-16 in the second half, scoring 11 points in the final quarter as compared to five for Murtaugh to win the second spot from the 1AD1district. Falon Bedke scored 12 points and Kylan Jones followed with 10 for Oakley. Addie Stoker was the top scorer for the game with 13 points for Murtaugh. Oakley will be joining the Raft River Trojans at the state tournament at Columbia High School in Nampa, Feb. 17-19.

"We hit some big shots in the fourth when we made the final push. We also hit some big free throws at the end going 3-for-4 in the last minute or so,” said Oakley coach Matt Payton.

Friday, Feb. 11 Schedule

Boys Basketball

Camas County @ Victory Charter 6:30 p.m.

Dietrich @ Castleford 7:30 p.m.

Twin Falls @ Pocatello 7:30 p.m.

Castleford @ Twin Falls Christian Academy 7:30 p.m.

Preston@ Burley 7:30 p.m.

Filer @ Wood River 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Malad, Oakley, Valley @ Raft River 6 p.m.

