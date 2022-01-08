Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Boys and girls basketball

Saturday Results

Boys Basketball

Kimberly 52, Homedale 39

Raft River 48, Aberdeen 66: MALTA —Raft River hosted Aberdeen. Aberdeen was led by Justus Bright with 21 points. Tate Whitaker had 19 points for the Trojans

Highland 41, Mountain Home 39: MOUNTAIN HOME — The game was tied 39-39 at the end of overtime. Godfrey for highland hit a layup at the buzzer to win the game. Brandon Bethel led Mountain Home with 17 points, three assists, three steals and two rebounds. Godfrey led Highland with 12. Mountain Home plays Wednesday at home in a conference game against Jerome.

Camas County 67, Challis 23

Preston 66, Twin Falls 41

Liberty Charter 51, Murtaugh 32

Carey 67, Valley 55

Rimrock 55, Glenns Ferry 45

Girls Basketball

Rimrock 44, Castleford 29

Challis 30, Camas County 26: FAIRFIELD — Ashly Botz scored 14 points. She went over 1,000 varsity points and Laura Thompson claimed had 12 rebounds, putting her career total to 512 boards. Challis plays well holding Camas to 16% shooting. Carley Strand scored 10 points and Sadie Taylor scored 9ninefor the Vikings. Camas County’s next game is home on Monday at 6 p.m. against Twin Falls Christian Academy.

Murtaugh 49, Liberty Charter 33: MURTAUGH — Adyson Stanger scored 15 points for Murtaugh, Courtney Jensen scored six, Jasmin Tapia scored six and Kynzlee Jensen also scored six points. For Liberty Charter, Davis scored 11 points, Reece scored 10 and Collon scored 13 points.

Snake River 47, Kimberly 46

Raft River 54, Dietrich 49

Declo 48, Filer 77

Friday Results

Boys Basketball

Raft River 70, Glenns Ferry 44: MALTA — The visiting Pilots held the one-point edge after the first quarter, 10-9 and the Trojans took the halftime lead, 31-20. Seth Tracy led Raft River with 25 points, followed by Tate Whitaker and Lad Hansen both had 10 points.

Lighthouse Christian 51, Hansen 26: HANSEN — Micah Denny scored a game-high 17 points for the Lions in the road win over the Huskies. Tom Gibson and Salvador Camarillo each scored eight points for Hansen.

Girls Basketball

Twin Falls 68, Minico 51: TWIN FALLS — Chowder Bailey led Twin Falls with 13 points and Addi Nielsen had 13 points and eight rebounds in the Bruins home win. Carlie Latta finished with a game-high 23 points for Minico.

American Falls 53, Buhl 22: AMERICAN FALLS — The Beavers held the halftime lead, 24-9. Aspen Eckert and Trinity Tvrdy each scored seven points for the Indians. Buhl is at Filer on Tuesday.

