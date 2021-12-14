Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Boys and girls basketball

Tuesday’s results

Boys Basketball

Minico 45, Canyon Ridge 32: TWIN FALLS — The host Riverhawks trailed the Spartans 26-17 at halftime. Aaron Sietz led Canyon Ridge with 11 points and Sam Lupumba added eight points. For Minico, Klayton Wilson scored 14 and JT Garza had 12. Minico plays Post Falls Thursday at the Owybee Tournament in Meridian. Canyon Ridge faces Sierra Vista, Nevada, Friday at the Tarkanian Tournament in Las Vegas.

Jerome 58, Burley 54: JEROME — Michael Lloyd finished with 22 points, Scott Cook and Schuyler Mower each had 11 and Gavin Capps had 10 for Jerome in the Great Basin win. For the Bobcats, Stockton Sheets had 15, Adam Kloepfer with 13 and Gabe Ontiveros with 10. Burley plays Lake City Thursday at the Owybee Tournament in Meridian. Jerome faces Nampa Thursday at the 2021 Indian Classic Tournament in Preston.

Lighthouse Christian 66, Raft River 42: TWIN FALLS — Hayato Yamada had 21 points for the Lions, Micah Denny had 13 and Clay Silva and Jack DeJong with 10. For Raft River, Kole Spencer finished with eight and Lad Hansen had seven. Lighthouse Christian hosts Jerome on Thursday and Raft River at Aberdeen on Saturday.

Kimberly 62, Gooding 29: GOODING — Jackson Cummins led Kimberly with 18 points in the win and Bryce Patterson led Gooding with eight. Kimberly is at Mountain Home on Thursday and Gooding hosts American Falls on Friday.

Girls Basketball

Declo 46, Valley 21: HAZELTON — The Hornets held the 29-8 lead after the first half and 36-15 at the end of three quarters in the Canyon Conference game win. Kalea Delgado led the Vikings with six points. For Declo, Macie Larsen had 15. Declo hosts Wendell and Valley is at Oakley on Thursday.

Minico 81, Wood River 26: RUPERT — The Spartans got 25 points from Carlie Latta and 14 from Riley Neilson in the Minico Great Basin win over the Wolverines. Every Minico player scored in the game. Olivia Adams had nine points for Wood River. Wood River hosts Jerome on Wednesday and Minico hosts Caldwell on Saturday.

Dietrich 63, Castleford 28: CASTLEFORD The Blue Devils won on the road with the win over the Wolves. Layla Von Berndt led the Blue Devils with 16 points. Dietrich @Glenns Ferry and Castleford hosts Shoshone on Thursday.

Shoshone 37, Lighthouse Christian 36: SHOSHONE — Diana Colis hit a 3-pointer for Shoshone with 2.8 seconds remaining to give the Indians the win. The Indians and Lions were all knotted up 15-15 at the half and Shoshone outscored Lighthouse Christian 22-21 in the second half. Karlie Chapman was the leading scorer for Shoshone with 10 points followed by Destiny Rodriguez with nine. Jordan Wolverton had 15 for LC. Lighthouse Christian hosts Carey on Wednesday and Shoshone is at Castleford on Thursday.

Pocatello 36, Canyon Ridge 32: POCATELLO — The Riverhawks led the Thunder 11-8 after one quarter and was tied with Pocatello 16-all at the half. With four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the two teams traded the lead in the home team win. Logan Roberts and Jordan Roberts each had 13 points. Canyon Ridge is at Kimberly on Saturday.

Murtaugh 61, Raft River 40: MALTA — The Red Devils led the host Trojans 30-17 after the first half. Addi Stoker finished with 19 points and Addison Stanger had 10 for Murtaugh. Logan Jones led Raft River with 18 points. Raft River hosts Rockland on Wednesday and Murtaugh is at Dietrich on Friday.

Richfield 51, Hagerman 2: RICHFIELD — Kasey Hendren had 12 points, Tori Truman and Madalyn Long each had 10 points for Richfield in the win over Hagerman. Hagerman is at Hansen on Thursday. Richfield hosts Dietrich on Friday, Jan. 7.

Buhl 34, Wendell 25: BUHL — The home team Indians won at home defeating the Trojans. Buhl led 15-13 after two quarters. Aspen Eckert led the Indians with 11 points and Madi Myers had a team high eight points for Wendell. Buhl is at Kimberly on Wednesday and Wendell is at Declo on Thursday.

Monday Dec. 13 Results

Boys Basketball

Camas County 59, Oakley 50: FAIRFIELD — Dawson Kramer scored 23 points followed by Breken Clarke with 19 and Triston Smith had 12 in the Mushers home win over the Hornets. For Oakley, Isaac Cranney finished with 16 points, Payton Beck had 11 and Daniel Gonzalez and KeShawn Crocker each had eight. Oakley is at Murtaugh on Wednesday and Camas County is at Horseshoe Bend on Friday.

Girls Basketball

Mountain Home 60, Caldwell 22: MOUNTAIN HOME — The Tigers held the 43-13 lead over the Cougars at halftime in the home win. Mountain Home was led by Madi Keener with 20 points and Emily Harper had 13. Mountain Home plays Madison on Friday at 5:30 p.m., Filer at 10:30 a.m. Saturday and Emmett at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Jerry Callen Memorial Girls Basketball tournament at Jerome.

American Falls 56, Filer 53: AMERICAN FALLS — The Wildcats lost on the road to the Beavers despite leading at the half 35-26. American Falls outscored Filer, 30-18 in the second half. Lexi Monson led Filer with 19 points, Camille Starley added 11 and Hazel Fischer had 10. Filer is at Gooding on Wednesday.

Wednesday, Dec. 15 Schedule

Bowling

Twin Falls/Canyon/Jerome vs Burley/Declo/Minico @ Bowladrome 4 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Sun Valley Community School @ Hagerman 6:30 p.m.

Wendell @ Shoshone 7:30 p.m.

Raft River @ Hansen postponed

Dietrich @ Glenns Ferry 7:30 p.m.

Rockland @ Richfield 7:30 p.m.

Oakley @ Murtaugh 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Burley @ Twin Falls 7:30 p.m.

Buhl @ Kimberly 7:30 p.m.

Carey @ Lighthouse Christian 7:30 p.m.

Filer @ Gooding 7:30 p.m.

Rockland @ Raft River 7:30 p.m.

Jerome @ Wood River 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Raft River, Gooding, Oakley @ Valley

Fruitland, Mountain View, South Fremont High School @ Minico 4 p.m.

