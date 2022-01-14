Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Boys and girls basketball

Friday, Jan. 14 Results

Boys Basketball

Jerome 64, Twin Falls 50: JEROME — The Tigers jumped out to the 20-6 lead over the Bruins after one quarter, 30-18 at the half and 45-31 heading into the fourth quarter. Michael Lloyd led both teams with 21 points for Jerome and Gavin Capps added 18 in the Great Basin win. For the Bruins, Wil Preucil and Jared Mix each finished with 12 points. Jerome (11-1, 5-0) is at Burley on Tuesday.

Canyon Ridge 49, Wood River 44: HAILEY — Sam Lupumba finished with 21 points, 18 rebounds, four steals and two blocks for Canyon Ridge in the Great Basin road win over Wood River The Wolverines were led by Korbin Heitzman with 18 points and Owen Stouffer had 10.

Minico 49, Mountain Home 35: RUPERT — Klayton Wilson finished with 14 points followed by JT Garza with nine in the Spartans home win over the Tigers. Brandon Bethel led all players with 19 points, four steals and three assists for Mountain Home. Mountain Home hosts Wood River on Tuesday.

Raft River 54, Murtaugh 43: MALTA — The Trojans led the Red Devils 40-31 at the end of three quarters in the win. Seth Tracy recorded a double-double with 19 points and 13 rebounds followed by Tate Whitaker with 16 points and Kole Spener had eight points and seven boards for Raft River. Jr Benites led Murtaugh with 17 points and Bryce Sanford added 12.

Pocatello 64, Burley 53: POCATELLO — The Bobcats led the Thunder 12-11 after the first quarter and took the 44-40 lead into the fourth quarter. Adam Kloepfer had 21 points and 15 rebounds and Stockton Page followed with 13 points in the loss.

North Fremont 55, Wendell 34: ASHTON — Aden Bunn had 11 points in the Trojans road loss to the Huskies.

Valley 42, Shoshone 41: SHOSHONE — Kyle Christensen led Valley with 17 points in the road win over Shoshone. Kobyn Benzeval had 15 points for the Indians.

Buhl 61, Gooding 45: GOODING — Cade Deboard scored a game-high 23 points for Buhl in the road SCIC win and Cooper Pavkov had 18 for Gooding

Snake River 49, Kimberly 37: BLACKFOOT — The Bulldogs lost to the Panthers on the road.

Oakley 58, Glenns Ferry 29: GLENNS FERRY — Isaac Cranney scored 15 points, Payton Beck added 13, Bridger Duncan had eight and Porter Pickett with seven for the Hornets in the road win over the Pilots.

Girls Basketball

Richfield 35, Raft River 27: RICHFIELD — Raft River held Richfield scoreless in the first quarter and took the 15-10 lead at the half. The Tigers outscored the Trojans 23-11 in the second half for the win. Kasey Hendren led the Tigers with nine points and Tori Truman followed with eight. Caroline Schumann had a team high eight points for the Trojans. Richfield (13-3) is at Hagerman on Tuesday.

Mountain Home 50, Buhl 28: BUHL — The Tigers led the Indians 13-9 after the first quarter, 27-15 at the half and 37-19 after three. For Mountain Home, Sadie Drake had 21 points and Isabelle Johnson tossed in 11. Meghan Montgomery scored nine points for Buhl in the loss. Buhl is at Gooding on Tuesday.

Saturday, Jan. 15 schedule

Bowling

Western Idaho Invite @ Boise 1 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Cascade @ Hagerman 6 p.m.

Rimrock @ Richfield 6 p.m.

Declo @ Oakley 7:30 p.m.

Notus @ Murtaugh 7:30 p.m.

Raft River @ Aberdeen 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Shoshone @ Valley 1 p.m.

Notus @ Murtaugh 6 p.m.

Highland @ Minico 7:30 p.m.

Cascade @ Hagerman 7:30 p.m.

Twin Falls @ Vallivue 7:30 p.m.

North Fremont @ Wood River canceled

Wrestling

Twin Falls, Buhl @ Spring Creek Invitational 3 p.m.

Wood River, Declo, Valley, Raft River, Glenns Ferry, Filer @ Magic Valley Classic at Wendell 9 a.m.

Minico, Twin Falls (girls) @ Jbird Columbia High School 12 p.m.

Mountain Home, Jerome, Burley at Madison Invite @ Madison High School, Rexburg

