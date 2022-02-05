Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Boys and girls basketball

Saturday, Feb. 5

Boys Basketball

Watersprings 41, Sun Valley Community School 30: IDAHO FALLS — Wilson Baker scored 15, Sid Tomlinson scored 12 and Jack Colgate scored three for Sun Valley Community School.

Kimberly 65, Sugar Salem 53: SUGAR CITY — Ethan Okelberry scored 20 points and Gatlin Bair scored 18.

Rockland 65, Dietrich 48: ROCKLAND — Cody Power led Dietrich with 17. For Rockland, JT Parish scored 20.

Oakley 65, Glenns Ferry 26: OAKLEY —Isaac Cranney scored 20, Payton Beck scored 11, Pickett scored seven, Lara scored six and Duncan scored six.

Twin Falls 80, Canyon Ridge 56: TWIN FALLS — For Twin Falls, Preucil had 20 points and Mix 14. For Canyon Ridge, Funk had 14 and Alcala had 13.

Girls Basketball

2A District @ Valley

Game 3 – Valley 45, Wendell 38: For Valley, Kalea Delgado led with 13 points and Justyce Schilz scored 10. A. Clark was Wendell's top scorer with 10 points.

1AD2 District @ Shoshone

Game 7 – Richfield 38, Hansen 21: Tori Truman scored nine points with 11 rebounds for Richfield. Kasey Hendren scored nine and Maddyson Jones scored eight. For Hansen, Jesica Gomez led with eight.

Game 8 — Camas County 42, Hagerman 28

Editor's note: The prep sports roundup in Saturday's paper had Jordan Wolverton's name misspelled. The Times-News regrets the error.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0