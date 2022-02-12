Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Boys and girls basketball

Saturday, Feb. 12 Results

Boys Basketball

Carey 52, Sun Valley Community School 49: SUN VALLEY — The host Cutthroats lost to the Panthers in the final regular season game of the Sawtooth Conference. Carson Perkes was on a tear for Carey scoring 35 points followed by Chase Bennion with 11. Sid Tomlinson also made a strong showing for Sun Valley Community School with 28 points, Wilson Baker added 10 and Charlie Stewart had nine. The 1AD2 district tournament begins on Tuesday at Shoshone with No. 1 Carey opening play against No. 8 Hagerman at 3 p.m. and No. 6 Sun Valley Community School (5-8, 2-5) facing No. 3 Camas County at 7:30 p.m.

1ADI District @ Jerome

Shoshone 43, Raft River 34: The Indians opened 1ADI district play with the win over the Trojans. Bryson Kerner had 24 points for the Indians followed by Kobyn Benzeval with 10. For the Trojans, Tate Whitaker finished with 15. Shoshone plays No. 1 Oakley on Monday at 6 p.m. and Raft River will play on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Lighthouse Christian 57, Glenns Ferry 26: Lighthouse Christian was led by Clay Silva with 17 points with five 3-pointers and Sam Rogers chipped in 13 points in the Lions win over the Pilots. Justice Schrader paced Glenns Ferry with eight points. Lighthouse Christian will play No. 2 Murtaugh on Monday at 7:30 p.m. and Glenns Ferry will play on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball 4A District

Mountain Home 65, Twin Falls 49: MOUNTAIN HOME — In the last chance to qualify for the final spot out of the 4A district for the state tournament between No. 2 Mountain Home and No. 3 Twin Falls, the Tigers took the 13-7 lead after the first quarter and led 31-13 at the half in the fast and physical game. In fact, two of the Mountain Home starters, Reece Floyd and Emily Harper started the second half with three fouls. The Bruins had opportunities to score but the long-range shots weren’t connecting. Mountain Home led 50-30 into the fourth quarter and the Bruins outscored the Tigers 19-15 in the final period. Madi Keener finished with a game-high 29 points including 15 points in the first half, Sadie Drake tossed in 12 and Harper had nine for the Tigers. For the Bruins, Reagan Rex led with 10 points. Mountain Home will be joining the Burley Bobcats at Mountain View High School at the 4A state tournament and will be the No. 5 seed playing No. 4 Skyline on Thursday, February 17 at 2 p.m.

IHSAA Girls Basketball 3A State Play in Game @ Pocatello

Teton 63, Gooding 47: POCATELLO — The Senators lost in the 3A state play-in game to the Timberwolves. Teton held the halftime lead 29-16 and took the 41-30 advantage into the final quarter. Alx Roe scored 20 points and Izzie Stockham followed with 10 for the Senators ending the season at 11-13.

IHSAA Girls Basketball State Play in Games @ Burley HS

4A State Play-in Game—Skyline 73, Columbia 49

2A State Play-in Game—Soda Springs 63, New Plymouth 38

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0