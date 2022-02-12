Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Boys and girls basketball

TIMES-NEWS
Saturday, Feb. 12 Results
Carey 52, Sun Valley Community School 49: SUN VALLEY — The host Cutthroats lost to the Panthers in the final regular season game of the Sawtooth Conference. Carson Perkes was on a tear for Carey scoring 35 points followed by Chase Bennion with 11. Sid Tomlinson also made a strong showing for Sun Valley Community School with 28 points, Wilson Baker added 10 and Charlie Stewart had nine. The 1AD2 district tournament begins on Tuesday at Shoshone with No. 1 Carey opening play against No. 8 Hagerman at 3 p.m. and No. 6 Sun Valley Community School (5-8, 2-5) facing No. 3 Camas County at 7:30 p.m.
Shoshone 43, Raft River 34: The Indians opened 1ADI district play with the win over the Trojans. Bryson Kerner had 24 points for the Indians followed by Kobyn Benzeval with 10. For the Trojans, Tate Whitaker finished with 15. Shoshone plays No. 1 Oakley on Monday at 6 p.m. and Raft River will play on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Lighthouse Christian 57, Glenns Ferry 26: Lighthouse Christian was led by Clay Silva with 17 points with five 3-pointers and Sam Rogers chipped in 13 points in the Lions win over the Pilots. Justice Schrader paced Glenns Ferry with eight points. Lighthouse Christian will play No. 2 Murtaugh on Monday at 7:30 p.m. and Glenns Ferry will play on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
4A District Mountain Home 65, Twin Falls 49: MOUNTAIN HOME — In the last chance to qualify for the final spot out of the 4A district for the state tournament between No. 2 Mountain Home and No. 3 Twin Falls, the Tigers took the 13-7 lead after the first quarter and led 31-13 at the half in the fast and physical game. In fact, two of the Mountain Home starters, Reece Floyd and Emily Harper started the second half with three fouls. The Bruins had opportunities to score but the long-range shots weren’t connecting. Mountain Home led 50-30 into the fourth quarter and the Bruins outscored the Tigers 19-15 in the final period. Madi Keener finished with a game-high 29 points including 15 points in the first half, Sadie Drake tossed in 12 and Harper had nine for the Tigers. For the Bruins, Reagan Rex led with 10 points. Mountain Home will be joining the Burley Bobcats at Mountain View High School at the 4A state tournament and will be the No. 5 seed playing No. 4 Skyline on Thursday, February 17 at 2 p.m. IHSAA Girls Basketball 3A State Play in Game @ Pocatello Teton 63, Gooding 47: POCATELLO — The Senators lost in the 3A state play-in game to the Timberwolves. Teton held the halftime lead 29-16 and took the 41-30 advantage into the final quarter. Alx Roe scored 20 points and Izzie Stockham followed with 10 for the Senators ending the season at 11-13. IHSAA Girls Basketball State Play in Games @ Burley HS 4A State Play-in Game—Skyline 73, Columbia 49 2A State Play-in Game—Soda Springs 63, New Plymouth 38
PHOTOS: 4A State Cheer Championships
4A State Cheer Championships
Burley junior Madi Morgan strikes a pose mid-air as she competes in the Stunt Coed category Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, during the 4A State Cheer Championships at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Burley finished third in Show Cheer All Girl, Pom and Stunt Coed. They also finished second in Sideline Cheer and placed third overall for the 4A division.
The Twin Falls cheer team leaves the floor after competing in the Show Cheer category Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, during the 4A State Cheer Championships at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Burley sophomore Hallie Courtright looks through a break in the curtains to watch Blackfoot compete in the Show Cheer category Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, during the 4A State Cheer Championships at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Burley finished third in Show Cheer All Girl, Pom and Stunt Coed. They also finished second in Sideline Cheer and placed third overall for the 4A division.
Burley junior Madi Morgan strikes a pose mid-air as she competes in the Show Cheer category Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, during the 4A State Cheer Championships at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Burley finished third in Show Cheer All Girl, Pom and Stunt Coed. They also finished second in Sideline Cheer and placed third overall for the 4A division.
Burley sophomore Brookline Ramos flips through the air as she competes in the Stunt Coed category Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, during the 4A State Cheer Championships at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Burley finished third in Show Cheer All Girl, Pom and Stunt Coed. They also finished second in Sideline Cheer and placed third overall for the 4A division.
Minico senior Tayla Schultz kicks her leg up as she competes in the Pom division Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, during the 4A State Cheer Championships at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Minico senior Tayla Schultz does the splits mid-air as she competes in the Pom division Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, during the 4A State Cheer Championships at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Jerome senior Averee Silva watches other teams perform as she waits to compete Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, during the 4A State Cheer Championships at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Jerome finished second in the Show Cheer Coed category.
PHOTOS: 2A State Cheer Championships
2A State Cheer Championships
The Declo cheer team reacts after placing third overall in the 2A State Cheer Championships on Saturday at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Declo placed second in Show Cheer All Girl, third in Sideline Cheer and third in Pom.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
2A State Cheer Championships
Murtaugh senior Mallory Dimond does the splits mid-air as she competes in the Shoe Cheer All Girl category Saturday during the 2A State Cheer Championships at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Murtaugh placed third in Shoa Cheer All Girl and fourth in Pom.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
2A State Cheer Championships
Hagerman junior Avery Flammer spins in the air as sophomore Wyatt Hoskovec prepares to catch her Saturday during their performance in the Coed Stunt Group category of the 2A State Cheer Championships at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
2A State Cheer Championships
Oakley senior Chochie Whittle is tossed in the air as she competes in the Coed Stunt Group category Saturday during the 2A State Cheer Championships at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Oakley finished first in Coed Stunt and Show Cheer Coed, second in Sideline Cheer and Poms, and second overall.
Hagerman freshman Dalton Nelson flies in the air as he competes in the Coed Stunt Group category Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, during the 2A State Cheer Championships at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Declo sophomore Audrey Darrington waves to the crowd as she takes to the floor to compete in the Show Cheer category Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, during the 2A State Cheer Championships at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Declo placed second in Show Cheer All Girl, third in Sideline Cheer and third in Pom.
Declo sophomore Audrey Darrington strikes a pose at the top of the pyramid as she competes in the Show Cheer category Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, during the 2A State Cheer Championships at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Declo placed second in Show Cheer All Girl, third in Sideline Cheer and third in Pom.
Oakley senior Ben Jones does the splits mid-air as he competes in the Show Cheer Coed category Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, during the 2A State Cheer Championships at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Oakley finished first in Coed Stunt and Show Cheer Coed, second in Sideline Cheer and Poms, and second overall.
PHOTOS: 3A State Cheer Championships
3A State Cheer Championships
Buhl senior Macie Trevino strikes a pose as she competes in the Pom division Saturday during the 3A State Cheer Championships at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
3A State Cheer Championships
Buhl junior Jessie Nebeker smiles as she runs off the mat after competing in the Sideline Cheer division Saturday during the 3A State Cheer Championships at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
3A State Cheer Championships
Kimberly freshman Katie Greenhalgh strikes a pose as she competes in the Show Cheer All Girl category Saturday during the 3A State Cheer Championships at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Kimberly placed third in Show Cheer All Girl.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
3A State Cheer Championships
3A State Cheer Championships
Kimberly sophomore Rachel Sanchez strikes a pose as she competes in the Show Cheer All Girl category Saturday during the 3A State Cheer Championships at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Kimberly placed third in Show Cheer All Girl.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Kimberly senior Marissa McCallum does a back handspring as she competes in the Show Cheer All Girl category Saturday during the 3A State Cheer Championships at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
