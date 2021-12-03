Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Boys and girls basketball

Friday, Dec. 3

Boys Basketball

Sun Valley Community School 57, Twin Falls Christian Academy 25

SUN VALLEY — George Murray had a game high 11 points and Beckett Gates followed with 11 in the Cutthroats first game of the season in the win over TFCA. For the Warriors, Nolan Fenderson and Isaac Adams each finished with eight points and Josiah Bolyard had seven. Sun Valley Community School hosts Richfield on Wednesday and TFCA at Hagerman on Thursday.

Camas County 64, Cascade 35

CASCADE — The Mushers led the Ramblers 27-20 at the half and extended the lead to 47-22 at the end of the third quarter in the win. Camas County is at Garden Valley on Saturday.

North Fremont 60, Wendell 42

WENDELL — Bode French scored 18 points and Aden Bunn had 11 in the Wendell home loss to North Fremont. Jordan Lenz led all players with 23 points for the Huskies. Wendell hosts Gooding on Wednesday.

Canyon Ridge 56, Caldwell 42

TWIN FALLS — The Riverhawks won at home defeating the Cougars with Sam Lupumba scoring 18 points and Dylan Brown added 10. Canyon Ridge (1-1) hosts Emmett on Saturday.

Pocatello 63, Burley 40

BURLEY — Adam Kloepfer and Stockton Sheets each had nine points for Burley in the loss to Pocatello. Burley (0-2) is at Century on Tuesday.

Snake River 52, Buhl 51

BUHL — Cade Deboard had 18 points including five 3-pointers and Ryne Kelly recorded 16 points with four tres in the Indians loss to the Panthers. Buhl is at Wood River on Wednesday.

Nampa Christian 58, Declo 51

DECLO — Kaden Ramsey scored 16 points and Terrel Sanchez followed with 10 in the Declo home loss to Nampa Christian. Declo is at Aberdeen on Saturday.

Bishop Kelly 59, Jerome 55

JEROME — Michael Lloyd led the Tigers with 20 points followed by Scott Cook with 12 in the loss to the Knights. Jerome (1-1) is at Canyon Ridge on Tuesday.

Mountain Home 45, Kimberly 42

KIMBERLY — Thomas Brackett scored 12 points and Zavlon Parker added 11 in the Tigers win over the Bulldogs. Gaitlin Bair scored 12 points and Jakob Cummins and Jacob Lloyd each finished with 11 points for Kimberly. Mountain Home held a 10-point lead with a minute to play and Kimberly hit some big shots to take it down to the wire. Kimberly hosts Sugar-Salem on Saturday and Mountain Home hosts Twin Falls on Thursday.

Filer 67, Wood River 65

FILER — Kasen Christensen and Tegun Tews both scored 17 points for the Wildcats in the win over the Wolverine. Cooper Fife had 21 points, Korbin Heitzman added 12 and Mosi Slotten had 11 for Wood River. Filer held the 29-26 lead at the half. Filer hosts Snake River on Saturday and Wood River hosts Buhl on Wednesday.

Castleford 51, Richfield 49

Elko Tournament

Twin Falls 69, Lowry 37

ELKO, Nev. — Alex Coates and Will Preucil each had 12 points in the Bruins win over Lory at the Elko Tournament. The Bruins play Elko on Saturday at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Wells Tournament

West Wendover JV 56, Hagerman 36

WELLS, Nev. — Hagerman was defeated by West Wendover JV at the Wells Tournament at West Wendover High School. Hagerman plays

Dietrich Holiday Tournament (Dietrich, Oakley, Victory Charter, Butte County)

Victory Charter 45, Oakley 31

Victory Charter will play Dietrich at 7:30 p.m. and Oakley plays Butte County @6 p.m. on Saturday.

Dietrich 57, Butte County 53

Cody Power and Jett Shaw each scored 14 points and Payten Sneddon added 12 points in the win over Butte County. Dietrich will face Victory Charter at 7:30 p.m. and Butte County plays Oakley at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Carey Holiday Tournament (Carey, Valley, Mackay, Murtaugh)

Valley 61, Mackay 6

Kyle Christensen led the Vikings with 22 points, Jesus Hernandez added 11 and Zander Roseborough had 10 in the win over the Miners. Valley will play Carey at 6:30 p.m. and Mackay plays Murtaugh at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Carey 45, Murtaugh 31

Carey plays Valley at 6:30 p.m. and Murtaugh faces Mackay at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Girls Basketball

Richfield 48, Castleford 22

CASTLEFORD — Tori Truman led the Tigers with 14 points and Jehta Makivivh had eight points for the Wolves in the Richfield road win. Richfield led 35-3 at the half and was outscored by Castleford 19-13 in the second half. Richfield hosts Twin Falls Christian Academy on Monday and Castleford is at Shoshone on Tuesday.

Raft River 65, Lighthouse Christian 46

TWIN FALLS — Caroline Schumann scored a game-high 23 points, Reagan Jones had 12, Livy Smith added 11 and Sadee Knudsen had 10 in the Trojans win over the Lions. For Lighthouse Christian, Aleia Blakeslee scored 20 points. Lighthouse Christian hosts Riverstone on Saturday and Raft River are at Hansen on Monday.

Wendell 54, Glenns Ferry 44

GLENNS FERRY — The Trojans won on the road in the win over the Pilots. Jasmin Arevalo led Glenns Ferry with 12 points and Madi Myers had a game high 18 points for Wendell. Wendell hosts Valley on Tuesday and Glenns Ferry is at Raft River on Wednesday.

Wells Tournament

Hagerman 35, West Wendover JV 27

WELLS, Nev. — Hagerman defeated West Wendover JV at the Wells Tournament at West Wendover High School. Hagerman plays Wendover, Utah, at 9 a.m. and West Wendover JV at noon.

Carey Holiday Tournament (Carey, Valley, Mackay, Murtaugh)

Mackay 46, Valley 45

Justyce Schilz scored 16 points for Valley and Kalea Delgado had 12 in the loss to Mackay. Valley faces Carey at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Murtaugh 49, Carey 36

Addie Stoker scored 16 points for the Red Devils and Jane Parke led the Panthers with 16 points in the Murtaugh win over the Panthers. Murtaugh faces Mackay at 5 p.m. Saturday Championship Game.

Dietrich Holiday Tournament (Dietrich, Oakley, Victory Charter, Butte County)

Victory Charter 45, Oakley 31

Victory Charter will play Dietrich at 7:30 p.m. and Oakley plays Butte County at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Dietrich 57. Butte County 53

Cody Power and Jett Shaw each scored 14 points and Payten Sneddon added 12 points in the win over Butte County. Dietrich will face Victory Charter at 7:30 p.m. and Butte County plays Oakley at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Thursday, Dec. 2 results

Boys Basketball

Lighthouse Christian 61, Richfield 59

TWIN FALLS — Hyato Yamada, and Jack DeJong each scored 15 points and Clay Silva added eight points in the Lions win over the visiting Tigers. Lighthouse Christian hosts Riverstone on Saturday.

Saturday, Dec. 4 Schedule

Boys Basketball

Sugar Salem @ Kimberly 1 p.m.

Notus @ Hansen 1 p.m.

Camas County @ Garden Valley 2 p.m.

Emmett @ Canyon Ridge 3 p.m.

Riverstone @ Lighthouse Christian 3 p.m.

Snake River @ Filer 4 p.m.

Declo @ Aberdeen 7:30 p.m.

Wells Tournament at West Wendover High School

Hagerman vs White Pine 10:30 a.m.

Hagerman vs Wendover JV 1:30 p.m.

Elko Tournament

Twin Falls vs Elko 5 p.m.

Dietrich Holiday Tournament (Dietrich, Oakley, Victory Charter, Butte County)

Game 7 Oakley vs. Butte County 6 p.m.

Game 8 Victory Charter vs. Dietrich 7:30 p.m.

Carey Holiday Tournament (Carey, Valley, Mackay, Murtaugh)

Game 6 Mackay vs Murtaugh 3:30 p.m.

Game 8 Valley vs Carey 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Kimberly @ Homedale 12 p.m.

Emmett @ Canyon Ridge 12:30 p.m.

Notus @ Hansen 1 p.m.

Riverstone @ Lighthouse Christian 1:30 p.m.

Jerome @ Mountain Home 4 p.m.

Preston @ Twin Falls 7:30 p.m.

Burley @ Century 7:30 p.m.

Minico @ Shelley 7:30 p.m.

Wells Tournament at West Wendover High School

Hagerman vs Wendover, Utah 9 a.m.

Hagerman vs West Wendover noon

Carey Holiday Tournament (Carey, Valley, Mackay, Murtaugh)

Game 5 Valley vs Carey 2 p.m.

Game 7 Mackay vs Murtaugh 5 p.m.

Wrestling

Burley, Declo, Wood River, Gooding, Twin Falls, Minico, Kimberly, Glenns Ferry, Filer, Buhl at Dahike Duals @ American Falls High School 7 a.m.

Minico (Girls) at Provo, Utah, 9 a.m. Saratoga Springs High School

Mountain Home (Girls) @ Ardis Elizabeth Nash Invite at Homedale

Raft River @ Grace Tournament 9 a.m.

Wendell, Valley @ East-West Duals at Wendell 11 a.m.

Jerome, Canyon Ridge at Bucks Bags East @ Thunder Ridge

Mountain Home, Minico @ Bucks Bag, Capital High School 3 p.m.

