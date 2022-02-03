Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Boys and girls basketball

Thursday, Feb. 3

Boys Basketball

Burley 62, Twin Falls 56: BURLEY — Adam Kloepfer led the Bobcats with 19 points and Stockton Sheets had 11 in the Great Basin home win. Logan Pittard led the Bruins with 14 points followed by Jared Mix with 13 and Will Preucil tossed in 11. Burley is at Minico on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

Canyon Ridge 67, Wood River 55: TWIN FALLS — The Riverhawks led the Wolverines 17-11 after the first quarter and 37-24 at the half. Wood River outscored Canyon Ridge in the third quarter, 16-10 and after three, Riverhawks still held the lead 47-40. Sam Lupumba finished with a double-double for the Riverhawks with 16 points and 11 rebounds, Aaron Seitz had 14 points, six rebounds and two blocks, Blake Figuroa with 11 points, JJ Funk had nine points and seven boards, and Alex Alcala with a great defensive game, including seven points, three steals and one block. Mosi Slotten was the top scorer of the game with 22 points for the Wolverines.

Murtaugh 48, Raft River 41: MURTAUGH — The Trojans led the Red Devils 24-18 at the half and 32-27 after three quarters. The home team outscored the visitors 21-9 in the fourth for the win. Freddy Martinez led the Red Raiders with 12 points and 12 rebounds, Bryce Sanford added 12 and Brayden Loveland had 10. For Raft River, Tate Whitaker scored 12 points, Korban Hansen had 10 and Seth Tracy with seven.

Lighthouse Christian 41, Shoshone 39: TWIN FALLS — Micah Denney led the Lions with 17 point and four steals and Carter Munsee tossed in 10 points in the win. Bryson Kerner had 12 points for the Indians.

Mountain Home 57, Minico 54 OT: MOUNTAIN HOME — Brandon Bethel led the Tigers with 19 points, five steals and six assists. The Tigers play at Wood River on Monday.

Jerome 44, Kimberly 36: KIMBERLY — Jackson Cummins had 18 points in the Bulldogs home loss.

Girls Basketball

2A District

Declo 49, Valley 36: DECLO — Lilly Mallory led the Hornets with 13 points and Brynn Silcock had 11 in the win over the Vikings. Joanie Lewis led Valley with nine points. Valley hosts Wendell on Saturday at 7 p.m. in a loser-out game with the winner to face Declo in the championship game on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

1AD2 District @ Shoshone

Hagerman 37, Castleford 30: Samantha Osborne led all players with 18 points for No. 7 Hagerman in the win over No. 6 Castleford in the loser-out game. Jehta Matkovich and Martha Maya had eight points for Castleford. The Wolves held the 17-15 lead at the half and the Pirates took the 28-25 advantage into the fourth quarter. Hagerman will play Camas County on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in a loser-out game

Dietrich 47, Camas County 21: Hailey Astle scored 10 points and Saige Hubert followed with nine points in the No. 1 Dietrich win over No. 5 Camas County who were led by Ashly Botz finishing with 11 points. The Blue Devils led 20-17 at the half and outscored the Mushers 27-4 in the second half. Dietrich will play in the championship game against Carey on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. and Camas County will play Hagerman on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in a loser-out game.

Carey 36, Richfield 32: Jane Park had 19 points to lead No. 2 Carey in the win over No. 3 Richfield. Kasey Hendren led the Tigers with 10 points and Shelby Jones had nine points. Richfield will play Hansen on Saturday at 6 p.m. in a loser-out game and Carey faces No. 1 Dietrich in the championship game on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4

Boys Basketball

Castleford @ Twin Falls Christian Academy 6 p.m.

Filer@ Skyline 7:30 p.m.

Hansen @ Hagerman 7:30 p.m.

Gooding @ Buhl 7:30 p.m.

Wendell @ Declo 7:30 p.m.

Glenns Ferry @ Camas County 7:30 p.m.

Valley @ Soda Springs 7:30 p.m.

Grace Lutheran @ Richfield 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

4A District

Game 3—No. 5 Canyon Ridge @ No. 1 Burley 7 p.m.

Game 4—No. 3 Twin Falls winner @ No. 2 Mountain Home 7 p.m.

Game 5 – No. 6 Jerome @ No. 4 Minico 7 p.m. Loser out

1ADI District @ Jerome

Game 5 – No. 2 Oakley vs No. 5 Shoshone 6 p.m. Loser out

Game 6 – No. 4 Lighthouse Christian vs No. 6 Glenns Ferry 7:30 p.m. Loser out

Wrestling

Jerome, Kimberly, Gooding, Buhl @Weiser Invitational 4 p.m.

Filer, Burley @Cassia Clash

Mountain Home, Minico, Canyon Ridge @Dick Fleischman Invite, Pocatello 3 p.m.

Declo, Wood River, Wendell, Twin Falls, Raft River, Jerome, Glenns Ferry @ Challis 3 p.m.

