Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Boys and girls basketball

Saturday, Jan. 22

Boys Basketball

Dietrich 78, Glenns Ferry 48: DIETRICH —Cody Power scored 27, Conner Perkins scored 15, Jett Shaw scored 11 and Case Robertson scored 16 for Dietrich. Gage Peak led Glenns Ferry with 15 points.

Oakley 65, Ambrose 46

Hansen 67, Raft River 64: HANSEN — Salvador Camarillo scored 21 points for Hansen, Afton Miller scored 17 points and Tom Gibson scored 15 points. For Raft River, Kole Spencer scored 19 points and Seth Tracy scored 14 points.

Girls Basketball

Mountain Home 69, Minico 53: RUPERT — Keener for Mountain Home went 12/20 for 3-pointers and scored 43 points. Latta scored 17 for Minico.

Filer 52, Declo 35: FILER — Leading scorers were Lexi Monson with 16 points, J Bailey with 15 points, and McKynlee Jacobs with 11 points for the Wildcats. L Mallory had 13 points for the Hornets including three 3-pointers.

Raft River 59, Valley 44: RAFT RIVER — Reagan Jones scored 11 for Raft River, Logan Jones scored 10 and Caroline Schumann scored 11. For Valley, Kyra Balls scored 14 and Justice Schilz scored 10.

