Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Boys and girls basketball

Saturday, Dec. 11 Results

Boys Basketball

Ambrose 56, Castleford 39

MERIDIAN — Eric Taylor scored 13 points in the road loss to the Archers. Castleford hosts Twin Falls Christian Academy on Monday.

Twin Falls 51, Wood River 44

TWIN FALLS — The Bruins won the home Great Basin game over the visiting Wolverines. Jared Mix and Will Preucil each scored nine points for Twin Falls and Korbin Heitzman had 13 points and Cooper Fife with nine for Wood River. win Falls hosts Century and Wood River is at Buhl on Thursday.

Soda Springs 42, Valley 40

HAZELTON — The host Vikings lost to the visiting Cardinals. Kyle Christensen led Valley with 13 points and Jadon Johnson and Zander Roseborough each had eight points. Valley hosts Glenns Ferry on Monday.

Snake River 61, Buhl 56

BLACKFOOT — Buhl lost a great non-conference game to Snake River. Josh Loveless was a beast on both ends of the court for the Indians with 14 points, 11 rebounds and three steals. Buhl hosts Wood River on Thursday.

Wendell 56, Filer 46

FILER — Wendell won the road game over Filer. The Trojans held the 28-26 lead at the half over the host Wildcats and outscored Filer 28-20 in the second half. Aden Bunn led the Trojans with 16 points and Bode French added 10. Parker Christensen had a team high 11 points for Filer. Wendell is at Shoshone on Wednesday and Filer is goig Preston Tournament next weekend.

Small School Showcase @ Mountain View High School

Shoshone 52, Riverstone 34

Kobyn Benzeval had 17 points for Shoshone. Shoshone is at Carey on Monday.

Camas County 68, Compass Charter 45

Camas County's Breken Clarke had 28 points and 10 rebounds, Dawson Kramer had nine points, eight assists and three steals, and Tristen Smith made eight points. Camas County hosts Oakley on Monday.

Richfield 65, North Star Charter 31

Richfield's Luke Dalton had 33 points and Jamen Fuchs had 14 points. Richfield hosts Rockland on Wednesday.

Oakley 61, Wilder 12

Oakley's Payton Beck had 18 points, Isaac Cranney had 10, and Vladimir Lara and Bridger Duncan each had nine points. Oakley is at Camas County on Monday.

Dietrich 73, Salmon River 41

Dietrich's Cody Power had 19 points, Case Robertson had 15 points and Payten Sneddon made 12 points. Dietrich is at Glenns Ferry on Wednesday.

Liberty Charter 36, Raft River 35

Raft River is at Lighthouuse Christian on Tuesday.

Girls Basketball

Oakley 50, Hansen 30

HANSEN — Oakley held the 22-18 lead at the half in the road win over Hansen. Kylan Jones led all players with 17 points for the Hornets and Hannah Skinner finished with 12 points for Hansen. Oakley hosts Glenns Ferry on Tuesday and Hansen hosts Hagerman on Thursday.

American Falls 58, Declo 49

DECLO — Brynn Silcock finished with 13 points and Lilly Mallory added 10 in the home loss to American Falls. Declo is at Valley on Tuesday.

Wendell 42, Carey 34

WENDELL — After the first quarter, Wendell lead 14-11 and at the half, the Trojans extended the gap to 24-15. Ana Scott was the top scorer of the game with 21 points for Wendell and Shayli Smith led Carey with 16. Carey hosts Shoshone on Monday and Wendell is at Buhl on Tuesday.

