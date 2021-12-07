Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Boys and girls basketball

Tuesday, Dec. 7 Results

Boys Basketball

Jerome 67, Canyon Ridge 57

TWIN FALLS — The visitors from Jerome led Canyon Ridge 37-25 at the break in the Great Basin game and extended the lead to 54-36 after three quarters in the win. Samuel Lupumba led the Riverhawks with 19 and Aaron Seitz had 10. For Jerome, Gavin Capps had a game high 21 points, Scott Cook and Michael Lloyd each added 15. Jerome hosts Ridgevue on Wednesday and Canyon Ridge is at Burley on Thursday.

Butte County 71, Richfield 39

ARCO — Luke Dalton had 18 points for Richfield in the loss to Butte County. Richfield is at Sun Valley Community School on Wednesday.

Middleton 60, Twin Falls 46

TWIN FALLS — The Vikings led the Bruins 32-16 after the first half and 48-25 after three quarters in the road win. Will Preucil led the Bruins with 12 points, Teagan Severe had 10 and Hollis Dickerson added eight. Twin Falls is at Mountain Home on Thursday.

Kimberly 51, Homedale 50

KIMBERLY — The Bulldogs beat the Trojans in overtime. For the Bulldogs, Gatlin Bair had 12 points and Jackson Bair had 10. Kimberly is at Gooding on Tuesday.

Century 65, Burley 54

POCATELLO — The Diamondbacks held the 37-23 lead over the Bobcats after the first half. Stockton Sheets scored 20 points for Burley and Adam Kloepfer had 19 in the road loss. Burley hosts Canyon Ridge on Thursday.

Declo 56, Raft River 52

MALTA — The Hornets had a slight lead over the host Trojans, 29-25 after the first half. Kaden Ramsey led Declo with 14 points and Terrel Sanchez had 10. Tate Whitaker had 20 points for Raft River and Seth Tracy had 10. Raft River hosts Dietrich on Thursday and Declo hosts Soda Springs on Friday.

Girls Basketball

Minico 52, Jerome 39

RUPERT — The Spartans beat the Tigers in the Great Basin home game. Reagan Cook led Jerome with 13 and Carlie Latta led Minico with 19 points and Averie Page followed with 17. Jerome is at Kimberly and Minico hosts Twin Falls on Friday.

Richfield 43, Hansen 18

HANSEN — Kasey Hendren had 12 points and Shelby Jones followed with 11 for Richfield in the road win over Hansen. Hannah Skinner led the Huskies with seven points. Richfield hosts Challis on Thursday and Hansen is at Murtaugh on Friday.

Murtaugh 54, Lighthouse Christian 42

MURTAUGH — The Lions held the one-point lead at the half 23-22 over the host Red Devils. Murtaugh outscored Lighthouse Christian 32-19 in the second half for the win. Addison Stoker led Murtaugh with 18 points followed by Adysyn Stanger with 10 and Kynzlee Jensen had eight. For Lighthouse Christian, Aleia Blakeslee tossed in 15 point and Bele Rogers had 11. Lighthouse Christian plays Dietrich at CSI on Wednesday at 6 p.m. and Murtaugh hosts Rockland on Thursday.

Shoshone 57, Castleford 29

SHOSHONE — The host Indians led 31-18 at the half in the home win over the Wolves. Karlie Chapman led Shoshone with 26 points and Suzy Juarez added nine. Jehta Matkovich had seven points to lead Castleford. Shoshone is at Oakley on Thursday and Castleford hosts Dietrich on Tuesday.

Valley 49, Wendell 38

WENDELL — The Trojans trailed the Vikings 25-15 after the first half. Valley was led in scoring by Alexia Huettig with 11 points and Madi Myers and Ana Scott each finished with 12 points for Wendell. Valley is at Dietrich and Wendell hosts Raft River on Friday.

Buhl 48, Declo 43

DECLO — Macie Larsen scored a game high 20 points for Declo in the home loss to Buhl. Kimberly Sherman led the Indians with 13 points, Aspen Eckert followed with 12 and Meghan Montgomery had 11. Buhl is at Valley and Declo hosts Westside on Thursday.

Snake River 54, Filer 30

BLACKFOOT — The Panthers held the 23-16 lead over the Wildcats at the half. Lexi Monson led Filer with eight points. Filer hosts Kimberly on Thursday

Rimrock 57, Hagerman 9

BRUNEAU — The Pirates lost to the Raiders. No details were available. Hagerman hosts Twin Falls Christian Academy on Thursday.

Wednesday, Dec. 8 Schedule

Bowling

Burley vs Minico @ Snake River 4 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Dietrich vs Lighthouse Christian @ CSI 6:30 p.m.

Richfield @ Sun Valley Community School 6:30 p.m.

Shoshone @ Glenns Ferry 7:30 p.m.

Valley @ Oakley 7:30 p.m.

Gooding @ Wendell 7:30 p.m.

Buhl @ Wood River 7:30 p.m.

Minico @ Caldwell 7:30 p.m.

Castleford @ Murtaugh 7:30 p.m.

Ridgevue @ Jerome 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Oakley @ Grace 4:30 p.m.

Dietrich vs Lighthouse Christian @ CSI 5 p.m.

Mountain Home @ Burley 7:30 p.m.

Twin Falls @ Canyon Ridge 7:30 p.m.

Glenns Ferry @ Raft River 7:30 p.m.

Wood River @ Jerome postponed

Wrestling

Buhl, Oakley, Malad @ Oakley 5 p.m.

