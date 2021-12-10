Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Boys and girls basketball

Friday, Dec. 10 Results

Boys Basketball

Murtaugh 53, Hansen 51: MURTAUGH — The Red Devils trailed the visiting Huskies at the half 31-27. Hansen outscored Murtaugh 24-22 in the second half. Murtaugh led 53-51 with 13 seconds remaining and held on for the win. For Murtaugh, Malakai Brune finished with 11 points and nine rebounds. Salvador Camarillo had a game high 20 points for Hansen and Tom Gibson followed with 15. Hansen hosts Hagerman on Tuesday and Murtaugh hosts Oakley on Wednesday.

Glenns Ferry 63, Wilder 29: GLENNS FERRY — The Pilots won at home over the Wildcats. Gage Peak finished with 22 points, Emmett Martin had 13 and Nick Hernandez had 10. Glenns Ferry hosts Dietrich on Wednesday.

Soda Springs 35, Declo 27: DECLO — The Hornets lost at home to the Cardinals. No details were available. Declo hosts Oakley next Friday.

Buhl 58, Fruitland 50: BUHL — The Indians and Grizzles were tied 18-18 at the half in the hard fought game won by the home team. Cade Deboard finished with 20 points, six rebounds and four steals, Kyler Kelly had 11 points and four steals and Ryne Kelly nine points, six rebounds and four assists. Buhl is at Snake River on Saturday.

Castleford 62, Jackpot 20: CASTLEFORD — Eric Taylor scored 22 points in the Wolves home win over Jackpot. Castleford is at Ambross on Tuesday.

Shoshone 50, Gooding 40: GOODING — Bryson Kerner led the Indians with 26 points in the road win. Shoshone vs Riverstone 11:30 a.m. at Small School Showcase Mountain View High School on Saturday and Gooding hosts Kimberly on Tuesday.

Shelley 28, Minico 25: SHELLEY — The Spartans lost on the road. No details were available. Minico is at Canyon Ridge on Tuesday.

Hagerman @ Cascade postponed

Girls Basketball

Dietrich 62, Valley 44: DIETRICH — The Blue Devils held the 33-20 lead at the half and outscored the Vikings 29-24 for the home win. Abby Hendricks led the Blue Devils with 15 points, Hailey Astle added 13 and Layla Von Berndt with 12. 10 different players scored for Dietrich. Alexia Huettig led Valley with 17 points. Valley hosts Declo and Dietrich is at Castleford on Tuesday.

Camas County 59, Hagerman 18: HAGERMAN — The Mushers beat the host Pirates. For Camas County, Laura Thompson finished with a double-double, 14 points and 14 rebounds, Ashly Botz also had 14 points and Breanna Ashmead with 12. Samantha Osborne scored eight points to lead Hagerman and Brooklyn De Vries had six. Camas County hosts Hansen on Monday and Hagerman is at Richfield on Tuesday.

Mountain Home 66, Canyon Ridge 41: MOUNTAIN HOME — The Tigers took the 13-4 after the first quarter and 39-12 at the half. The Riverhawks led the scoring in the second half. Sadie Drake scored a team high 14 points for Mountain Home and Reece Floyd and Madi Keener both had nine. For Canyon Ridge, Logan Roberts had 13 points, Lily Teske with 12 and Jordan Roberts with 10. Mountain Home is at Caldwell on Monday and Canyon Ridge is at Pocatello on Tuesday.

Grace 43, Oakley 27: OAKLEY — Lacee Power finished with 11 points and Bentley Cranney had six in the Hornets loss to the Grizzlies. Oakley (3-3, 1-1) is at Hansen on Saturday.

Kimberly 46, Jerome 43: KIMBERLY — Kimberly had a 21-17 lead after the first half and Jerome outscored Kimberly 26-25 in the second half. Mckell Wright led the Bulldogs with 13 points, Reece Garey followed with 12 and Kelsey Stanger had 10 points. For Jerome, Emma Ringling had 12. Kimberly hosts Buhl on Wednesday and Jerome is at Wood River on Thursday.

Twin Falls 59, Minico 55: RUPERT — Reagan Rex led the Bruins with 18 points and Chowder Bailey had 11 in the Great Basin road win. Carlie Latta had a game high 35 points for the Spartans. Minico hosts Wood River on Tuesday and Twin Falls hosts Burley on Wednesday.

Burley 97, Wood River 12: HAILEY — The Bobcats took the halftime lead 58-7 on the way to the Great Basin road win. Amari Whiting finished with 44 points for Burley, Lynzey Searle scored 14 and Sydney Searle had 12. Wood River hosts Minico on Tuesday and Burley is at Twin Falls on Wednesday.

Raft River 53, Wendell 42: WENDELL — At the end of the first quarter, Raft River held the 14-12 lead and at the half, the the two Trojan teams were tied 23-all. Raft River outscored Wendell 30-19 in the second half for the win. Reagan Jones had 16 points and Ryan Udy finished with 14 points for Raft River. Ainsley Clark with 12 points and Madi Myers with 13 led Wendell scoring. Wendell hosts Carey on Saturday and Raft River hosts Murtaugh on Tuesday.

Hansen @ Murtaugh canceled

Saturday, Dec. 11 Schedule

Boys Basketball

Castleford @ Ambrose 12 p.m.

Wood River @ Twin Falls 2:30 p.m.

Soda Springs @ Valley 3:30 p.m.

Buhl @ Snake River 4 p.m.

Wendell @ Filer 4 p.m.

Oakley vs Wilder 4 p.m. @ Small School Showcase Mountain View HS

Dietrich vs Salmon River 5:30 p.m. @ Small School Showcase Mountain View HS

Camas County vs Compass Charter 10 a.m.@ Small School Showcase Mountain View HS

Shoshone vs Riverstone 11:30 a.m.@ Small School Showcase Mountain View HS

Raft River vs Liberty Charter 8:30 p.m. @ Small School Showcase Mountain View HS

Richfield vsNorth Star Charter 2:30 p.m. @ Small School Showcase Mountain View HS

Girls Basketball

Glenns Ferry @ Wilder Tourney

Carey @ Wendell 7:30 p.m.

Oakley @ Hansen 7:30 p.m.

American Falls @ Declo 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Raft River, Gooding, Buhl @ Marsh Valley Invite 9 a.m.

Jerome, Declo, Wood River, Wendell, Valley, Twin Falls, Minico, Kimberly, Glenns Ferry, Filer, Canyon Ridge, Burley at Tim Matthews Invite @ Jerome

