Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Boys and girls basketball

Friday, Jan. 28

Boys Basketball

Wendell 70, Dietrich 60: DIETRICH — The host Blue Devils trailed the Trojans 39-33 at the half. Wendell had three players finishing with double doubles in the win. Bode French had 14 points and 11 rebounds, Diego Torres had 23 points and 13 rebounds and Aden Bunn was the leading scorer with 29 points and 11 rebounds. For Dietrich, Cody Power had 18 points.

Shoshone 59, Glenns Ferry 35: SHOSHONE — Bryson Kerner scored 29 points in the Indians home win over the Pilots. Emmett Martin led Glenns Ferry with 11 points.

Oakley 42, Murtaugh 21: OAKLEY — Porter Pickett led the Hornets with 13 points followed by Payton Beck with 12 and Bridger Duncan had six in the home win.

Jerome 62, Canyon Ridge 31: JEROME — The Tigers led the Riverhawks 37-19 at the half and 51-27 after three in the Great Basin home win. Mikey Lloyd finished with a game high 22 points and eclipsed the 1000-point mark for his varsity high school career. Colton Elison added 10 for Jerome. Blake Figuroa had a team high 10 for Canyon Ridge. Jerome (17-1, 10-0) hosts Mountain Home on Tuesday.

Raft River 70, Lighthouse Christian 60: MALTA — After one quarter the two teams were tied 10-10 and the host Trojans led 29-27 at the half. Raft River finished hitting 13 3-pointers for the game. Tate Whitaker had 23 points, Lad Hansen followed with 16 and Kole Spencer with 12 for Raft River. For the Lions, Hayato Yamada had 11, Aiden Finney with 10, Sam Rogers led with 14 and Clay Silva with 13.

Burley 55, Mountain Home 46: MOUNTAIN HOME — The Bobcats took the 28-12 lead at the half in the Great Basin road win. Stockton Sheets led Burley with 14 points, Adam Kloepfer had 12 points and eight rebounds and Stockton Page tossed in 11 points. Burley hosts Wood River on Tuesday.

Buhl 48, Kimberly 46: BUHL — The Indians led the Bulldogs 29-23 at the half. Kimberly came back to take the lead late in the third quarter. Buhl held Kimberly to six points in the fourth. With 7.7 seconds remaining in regulation and the score tied at 46-all, Cade Deboard put back a missed shot for the 48-46 Buhl win. Deboard finished with 19 points and Kyler Kelly had 11. Ethan Okelberry had 16 points for the Bulldogs

Twin Falls 64, Wood River 62: HAILEY — The Wolverines led the Bruins 18-16 after the first quarter Great Basin and Twin Falls held the 33-29 lead at the half and after three quarters still led, 46-42 in the Bruins win. Andy Geilman led Twin Falls with 20 points Will Preucil added 18 and Logan Pittard had 15. For the Wolverines, Korbin Heitzman led all players with 28 points and Cooper Fife followed with 19.

Carey 59, Hansen 36: HANSEN — The Panthers trailed the Trojans 39-31 at halftime but took the 40-29 lead into the fourth quarter for the road win. Carsn Perkes scored a game high 19 points for Carey and Jacob Pittman had 10 to lead the Huskies.

Filer 58, Gooding 38: FILER — The Wildcats took the 39-13 lead at the half in the SCIC home win. Drake Speirs scored 17 points for Filer and Kasen Christensen added 15 in the Wildcats win over the Senators who were led in scoring by Cooper Pavkov with 11 points.

Castleford 52, Twin Falls Christian Academy 20: TWIN FALLS — Eric Taylor led the Wolves in the road win with 10 points and Nolan Fenderson had seven points for the Warriors. TFCA hosts ISDB on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Camas County 30, Wendell 26: FAIRFIELD — Ashly Botz finished with a double-double for the Mushers with 19 points and 10 rebounds and Laura Thompson had eight points and nine rebounds. Ana Scott had eight points for Wendell. No. 5 Camas County opens1AD2 District play on Tuesday at Shoshone against No. 4 Hansen at 3 p.m. No. 3 Wendell plays at No. 2 Valley on Tuesday in 2A District at 7 p.m.

Kimberly 41, Declo 24: DECLO — Kelsey Stanger led the Bulldogs with nine points in the Kimberly win and Brynn Silcock had a team high 10 points for the Hornets. No. 4 Kimberly plays at No. 1 Filer in 3A District on Monday at 7 p.m. No. 1 Declo will host either No. 2 Valley or No. 3 Wendell on Thursday in 2A District at 7 p.m.

Castleford 37, Twin Falls Christian Academy 33: TWIN FALLS — Annie Novinger had 15 points and Grace Bolyard followed with 10 for the Warriors in the loss to the Wolves. Taya De Kruyf had 13 points and Martha Maya added nine for Castleford.

Saturday, Jan. 29

Boys Basketball

Buhl @ Marsh Valley 4 p.m.

Richfield @ Raft River 6 p.m.

Minico @ Ridgevue 7:30 p.m.

Mountain Home @ Twin Falls 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Wood River @ Mountain Home 1 p.m.

Wrestling

Mountain Home, Gooding, Buhl at North Idaho Rumble @ Coeur D’Alene High School 3 p.m.

Jerome, Declo, Wood River, Wendell, Twin Falls, Raft River, Minico, Canyon Ridge, Burley @ Red Halverson Invite Minico High School 9 a.m.

Valley @ Aberdeen Duals

