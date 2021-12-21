Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Boys and girls basketball

Tuesday Results

Boys Basketball

Fruitland 70, Buhl 53: FRUITLAND — Fruitland made 13 of 29 threes to beat Buhl to avenge an earlier defeat. The Grizzlies held the 24-13 lead after the first quarter and 37-31 at halftime. Fruitland held the 11-point advantage, 55-44 after three quarters and took the home win. Cade Deboard led Buhl with 18 points and Ryne Kelly added 17 points and pulled down nine rebounds.

Filer 42, Declo 37: FILER — The host Wildcats led the Hornets 12-3 after the first quarter and 20-13 at the half. Declo cut the Filer lead to three points, 32-29 at the start of the fourth quarter. Declo took the lead with just under five minutes remaining 35-34. From that point of the game, the two teams traded taking the lead. The Wildcats hit vital free throws in the last minute to take the home win. Tegan Tews led the Wildcats with 17 points and Bryson Allen had a team high 10 points for the Hornets.

Butte County 73, Carey 64

Tarkanian Tourney, Las Vegas

Polo Verde 67, Canyon Ridge 54: LAS VEGAS — Sam Lupumba had 19 points and Aaron Seitz followed with 11 in the Riverhawks loss to the Panthers in the consolation championship game.

Girls Basketball

Butte County 64, Carey 28: ARCO — The Panthers trailed 34-13 at the half in the road loss to the Pirates. Jane Parke led Carey with 14 points and Kiya McAffee had 14 points for Butte County.

Declo 62, Gooding 55: DECLO — Lilly Mallory from Declo and Alx Roe of Gooding tied for game high honors with 22 points in the home win by the Hornets. Mallory included four 3-pointers in her 22 points. Bryn Silcock also was in double digits for Declo with 10 points. Declo held the 33-22 lead at the half.

Monday Results

Girls Basketball

Kimberly 45, Homedale 41: KIMBERLY — Reece Garey had 16 points, Mekell Wright followed with eight and Kelsey Stanger had seven. The Bulldogs led 22-19 at the half. For Homedale, Jacy Parker had a game high of 17 points. Kimberly hosts American Falls on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Wednesday Schedule

Boys Basketball

Aberdeen @ Declo 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Declo, North Fremont @ West Side 4 p.m.

