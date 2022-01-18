Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Boys and girls basketball

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Boys Basketball

Century 64, Twin Falls 34: POCATELLO — The Diamondbacks led the Bruins 33-16 at the half in the win. Logan Pittard led Twin Falls with eight points.

Jerome 61, Burley 55: BURLEY — The Tigers jumped out to the 13-4 lead after the first quarter, 29-24 at the half and 46-34 after three quarters in the Great Basin win. Scott Cook had 20 points, Mikey Lloyd added 17 and Schuyler Mower with 10 for Jerome. Adam Kloepfer had a team high 17 for Burley and Stockton Sheets with 15. Jerome (12-1, 6-0) hosts Minico on Thursday.

Camas County 74, Dietrich 57: FAIRFIELD — The Mushers held the 40-23 lead over the Blue Devils at the half. Breken Clarke finished with 22 points, eight boards and seven assists for the Mushers. Dawson Kramer had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Tristen Smith and Troy Smith each had 10 points for Camas County.

Lighthouse Christian 49, Murtaugh 40: TWIN FALLS — Clay Silva paced the Lions with 18 points and Hayato Yamada had 11 in the win. JR Benites had 12 points for Murtaugh.

Jackpot 55, Twin Falls Christian Academy 53 OT: TWIN FALLS — Nolan Fenderson finished with 15 points, Isaac Adams had 11 points and 12 rebounds, Nathan Daniel added 10 and Josiah Bolyard had 11 in the loss. TFCA hosts Richfield on Friday.

Minico 46, Canyon Ridge 30: RUPERT — Klayton Wilson scored 12 points to lead the Spartans in the win over the Riverhawks.

Castleford 59, Hansen 52: CASTLEFORD — Eric Taylor had 24 points for Castleford and Tom Gibson led Hansen with 14.

Mountain Home 48, Wood River 41: MOUNTAIN HOME — The Wolverines held the 26-17 advantage at the half over the Tigers and 33-24 after three. CJ Mann scored 15 points and Brandon Bethel had 12 for the Tigers. Korbin Heitzman led the Wolverines with 17. Mountain Home is on the road at Twin Falls on Thursday.

Richfield 38, Hagerman 18

Girls Basketball

Dietrich 46, Camas County 26: FAIRFIELD — The Blue Devils were ahead 18-8 at the half in the road win. Hailey Astle led Dietrich with 15 points and Ashly Botz led Camas County with a game high 18 points, six steals and three assists.

Murtaugh 55, Lighthouse Christian 44: TWIN FALLS — Adyson Stanger led the Red Devils with 16 points, Addie Stoker followed with 15, Kynzlee Jensen had nine and Ashlee Stanger with eight in the win. Aleia Blakeslee led all players with 20 points and Bele Rogers added 10 for the Lions.

Richfield 53, Hagerman 19: HAGERMAN — Tori Truman scored 17 points for Richfield, Shelby Jones had 10 and Maddyson Jones with eight in the Tigers road win. Brooklyn De Vries had six for Hagerman, Samantha Osborne added five and Karlie Bingham with four.

Oakley 39, Shoshone 29: SHOSHONE — The Hornets led at the half 23-11 in the road win over the Indians. Oakley was led by Kylan Jones with 10 points and Karlie Chapman led all players with 16 points. Shoshone is at Lighthouse on Thursday

Buhl 46, Gooding 43: GOODING — Aspen Eckert scored 14 points and Meghan Montgomery added 13 in the Indians win over the Senators in the SCIC game. Reece Fleming led Gooding with 13 and Alx Roe had 11.

Declo 52, Wendell 35: WENDELL — The Hornets and Trojans tied 8-8 after the first quarter in the Canyon Conference battle. Lilly Mallory and Katie Bott each had 11 for Declo and Madi Myers led Wendell with 17.

Raft River 63, Glenns Ferry 31: GLENNS FERRY — Libby Boden had 12 points and Ryan Udy added 10 in the Trojan win. Kyan Jackson led the Pilots with eight points.

Valley 45, Carey 41: HAZELTON — The Panthers led the Vikings 9-6 after the first quarter, 23-15 at the half and 33-28 after three. Valley outscored Carey in the fourth quarter, 17-8 for the home win. Justyce Schilz led Valley with 13 points. Jane Parke had 16 points for Carey.

Jerome 46, Minico 43: JEROME — Jerome was led by Reagan Cook and Emma Allen each with nine points. Carlie Latta was the top scorer for the night with 26 points for Minico.

Filer 53, Kimberly 39: KIMBERLY — Lexi Monson had 15 points, Josalyn Bailey scored 14 and Camille Starley had 13 in the Wildcats win. Mekell Wright led the Bulldogs with 12 and Kelsey Stanger added 10.

Wednesday, Jan. 19

Bowling

Burley/Declo/Minico vs Wendell @ Bowladrome 4 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Declo @ Gooding 7:30 p.m.

Wendell @ American Falls 7:30 p.m.

Murtaugh @ Hansen7:30 p.m.

Raft River @ Valley 7:30 p.m.

Kimberly @ Wood River 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Burley @ Canyon Ridge 7:30 p.m.

American Falls @ Buhl 7:30 p.m.

Wood River @ Filer 7:30 p.m.

Mountain Home @ Twin Falls 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Oakley, Valley, Melba @ Glenns Ferry 5 p.m.

Minico @ Nampa

Bonneville @ Jerome 5 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0