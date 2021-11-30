Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Boys and girls basketball

Tuesday’s Results

Boys Basketball

Castleford 42, Hansen 40: HANSEN — Eric Taylor finished with 21 points for the Wolves and hit the game winning 3-pointer with three seconds left for the Castleford win. Salvador Camarillo led the Huskies with 13 points followed by Tom Gibson with 10 and Afton Miller had eight. Castleford hosts Richfield and Hansen hosts Shoshone on Friday.

Carey 61, Butte 56

Camas County 63, Twin Falls Christian Academy 17

Girls Basketball

Rockland 38, Richfield 15: ROCKLAND — The Tigers lost on the road to the Bulldogs. Victoria Truman led Richfield with six points. Richfield hosts Wendell on Thursday.

Lighthouse Christian 57, Castleford 22: KIMBERLY — Aleia Blakeslee was the Lions top scorer with 22 points and Jordan Wolverton contributed 19 points in the Lions win over the Wolves. Castleford was led by Jehta Matkovich with six points. Lighthouse Christian hosts Raft River and Castleford hosts Richfield on Friday.

Camas County 38, Twin Falls Christian Academy 20: TWIN FALLS — Ashly Botz had 20 points followed by Laura Thompson with 11 in the Mushers win over the Warriors. Grace Bolyard led TFCA with 10 points and Annie Novinger added eight points. Camas County hosts Rimrock and Twin Falls Christian Academy hosts Bliss on Thursday.

Butte 55, Carey 36: CAREY — Carey kept the game close in the first half only trailing 27-21 at the half. The Pirates outscored the Panthers 28-15 in the second half in the win. Berenice Vargas led Carey with 15 points and Jane Parke added 12. Carey hosts Carey Holiday Tournament 12/3-12/4.

Mountain Home 80, Wood River 11: HAILEY — The Tigers got 23 points from Madi Keener, Sadie Drake had 20 and Emily Harper finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds in the Great Basin road win over the Wolverines. Wood River hosts Twin Falls on Thursday and Mountain Home hosts Jerome on Saturday.

Gooding 46, Buhl 40: BUHL — The Senators took a 34-17 lead after the first half against the host Indians in the SCIC win. Buhl outscored Gooding 23-12 in the second half. Trivnity Tvrdy led Buhl with 17 points and Alx Roe and Fallon Millican each had 12 points for Gooding. Gooding hosts Kimberly and Buhl hosts Filer on Thursday.

Minico 43, Canyon Ridge 39: TWIN FALLS — The Spartans held the 25-23 lead at the half over the Riverhawks in the Great Basin game. Canyon Ridge was led by Jordan Roberts with 18 points and Logan Robert tossed in 13. Carlie Latta was the leading scorer for the game with 22 points for Minico in the victory. Minico hosts Burley and Canyon Ridge hosts Jerome on Thursday.

Burley 51, Jerome 17

JEROME — Amari Whiting finished with a double-double, 25 points and 16 rebounds in the Bobcats win over the host Tigers. Sydney Searle added 11 points and Hailey Chapa had six points for Burley. Emma Ringling led the Tigers with six points. Jerome is at Canyon Ridge and Burley (5-0) is at Minico on Thursday.

Filer 45, Century 30

FILER — The Diamondbacks trailed the host Wildcats 25-12 after the first half and 39-18 after three quarters. Lexi Monson led Filer with 21 points, Camille Starley scored 12 points and Hazel Fischer had eight rebounds. Filer is at Buhl on Thursday.

Valley 39, Shoshone 36

SHOSHONE — Alexia Huettig had 11 points for Valley in the win and Karlie Chapman scored a game high 19 points for Shoshone. Shoshone is at Glenns Ferry on Thursday and Valley will play in the Carey Holiday Tournament Dec. 3 and 4.

Kimberly 50, Declo 44

Dietrich 64, Wendell 47

Wednesday’s Schedule

Boys Basketball

ISDB @ Bliss 6:30 p.m.

Filer @ Cole Valley Christian Meridian 7 p.m.

Shoshone @ Valley 7:30 p.m.

American Falls @ Wendell 7:30 p.m.

Gooding @ Declo 7:30 p.m.

Mountain Home @ Highland 7:30 p.m.

Caldwell @ Minico7:30 p.m.

Canyon Ridge @ Pocatello 7:30 p.m.

Jerome @ Buhl 7:30 p.m.

Wood River @ Kimberly 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Charter @ Glenns Ferry 7:30 p.m.

Murtaugh @ Rockland 7:30 p.m.

Castleford @ Rimrock 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Glenns Ferry @ Liberty Charter 6 p.m.

Bliss @ Twin Falls Christian Academy 6 p.m.

Oakley @ Murtaugh 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

QUAD WR/Gooding/Minico @ Filer 5 p.m.

