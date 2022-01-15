Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Boys and girls basketball

Sat., Jan. 15 results

Boys Basketball

Rimrock 65, Richfield 35: RICHFIELD — For Rimrock, Gomez scored 10 points, Varela scored 10 points and Black scored 11 points. Jamen Fuchs scored 27 points with five three-pointers for Richfield.

Aberdeen 82, Raft River 54: ABERDEEN — Tate Whitaker had 22 points and Korban Hansen had 10 for Raft River. Aberdeen was led by Justus Bright with 20 and S. Hall had 14.

Oakley 43, Declo 31: OAKLEY — For Oakley, Isaac Cranney scored 15 points and Payton Beck scored nine.

Murtaugh 37, Notus 20

Cascade 53, Hagerman 30

Girls Basketball

Shoshone 39, Valley 50: HAZELTON — Kalea Delgado was the high scorer for Valley with 11 points. K. Chapman led Shoshone with 13 points.

Murtaugh 55, Notus 34: MURTAUGH — Adyson Stanger scored 16 points for Murtaugh, Addison Stoker scored eight points, Kynzlee Jensen scored eight and Bryleigh Widmier also scored eight.

Cascade 42, Hagerman 24: HAGERMAN — Samantha Osborne had 14 for Hagerman and Brooklyn Devries had 8. For Cascade, K. Nitzel had 17, K. Rogers had nine and l. Mack had nine.

Twin Falls 46, Vallivue 22

Highland 53, Minico 37

