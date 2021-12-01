Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Boys and girls basketball

Wednesday, Dec. 1 Results

Boys Basketball

Jerome 72, Buhl 52

BUHL — Michael Lloyd led Jerome with 26 points and 7 rebounds. Gavin Capps scored 15 points with 10 rebounds and Scott Cook had 10 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists and 6 steals. For Buhl, Cade Deboard led with 23 points and Kyler Kelly scored 11.

Wendell 47, American Falls 22

WENDELL — Karson Lemoyne had a double double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Aden Bunn also had a double double with 10 points and 13 rebounds. Zade Swainston scored 10 points.

Declo 51, Gooding 46

Highland 69, Mountain Home 53

POCATELLO — Brandon Bethel scored 18 points with eight assists, four rebounds and three steals for Mountain Home. Cj Mann scored 14 points with three rebounds and 2 steals. "We were down by 4 going into the fourth quarter and turned the ball over 4 times to start the 4th," Coach Brion Bethel said. "Highland went on a 12-0 run and we couldn’t recover."

Valley 34, Shoshone 24

HAZELTON — Jadon Johnson led Valley with 13 points, Kyle Christensen scored 12 points and Zander Roseborough followed with eight points. Valley plays next at the Carey Tournament on Friday against Mackay at 5:30 p.m.

Minico 47, Caldwell 27

Kimberly 63, Wood River 26

Girls Basketball

Murtaugh 44, Oakley 39

Tuesday, Nov. 30 Results

Boys Basketball

Carey 61, Butte County 56

CAREY — Carey led 33-31 at the half in the win over Butte. Conner Simpson led the Panthers with 21 points, Carson Perks and Chris Gamino each added 13 and Chase Bennion had 10. Carey hosts the Carey Holiday Tournament 12/3-12/4 (Carey, Murtaugh, Valley, Mackay). Carey will play Murtaugh at 8:30 p.m. and Valley plays Mackay at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

Camas County 63, Twin Falls Christian Academy 17

TWIN FALLS — Dawson Kramer finished with 21 points and Breken Clarke added 16 points in the Mushers win over the Warriors who were led by Isaac Adams with seven points. Twin Falls Christian Academy hosts Bliss on Thursday and Camas County is at Cascade on Friday.

Ambrose 88, Lighthouse Christian 44

MERIDIAN — The Lions lost on the road to the Archers. No details were available. Lighthouse Christian hosts Riverstone on Saturday.

Girls Basketball

Kimberly 50, Declo 44

KIMBERLY — Mckell Wright led the Bulldogs with 14 points and Kelsey Stanger scored 13 in the home win over the Hornets. For Declo, Macie Larsen had a team high 14 points and Brynn Silcock added 11. Kimberly is at Gooding and Declo is at Oakley on Thursday.

Dietrich 64, Wendell 47

WENDELL — The Blue Devils led 34-21 over the Trojans after the first half in the road win. Abby Hendricks led Dietrich with 18 points and Hailey Astle tossed in 17. Ana Scott and Madie Myers each had 10 points for Wendell. Dietrich hosts Hansen and Wendell is at Richfield on Thursday.

Thursday, Dec. 2 Schedule

Boys Basketball

Twin Falls @ Elko Tournament

Bliss @ TFCA 7:30 p.m.

Hagerman @ Wells Tournament

Girls Basketball

Hagerman @ Wells Tournament

Twin Falls @ Wood River 7:30 p.m.

Bliss @ TFCA 6 p.m.

Rimrock @ Camas County 6 p.m.

Burley @ Minico 7:30 p.m.

Filer @ Buhl 7:30 p.m.

Jerome @ Canyon Ridge 7:30 p.m.

Hansen @ Dietrich 7:30 p.m.

Kimberly @ Gooding 7:30 p.m.

Shoshone @ Glenns Ferry 7:30 p.m.

Wendell @ Richfield 7:30 p.m.

Declo @ Oakley 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Minico @ Mountain Home 6:30 p.m.

Burley, Wood River @ Twin Falls

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0