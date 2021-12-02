Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Boys and girls basketball

Thursday’s Results

Boys Basketball

Twin Falls 85, Spring Creek 43: ELKO, Nev. — Jared Mix led the Bruins with 14 points followed by Kurtis Christensen with 13 and Logan Pittard added 11 in the win over Spring Creek at the Elko Tournament. Twin Falls plays Lowry on Friday at 6 p.m.

Twin Fall Christian Academy 39, Bliss 22: TWIN FALLS — Isaac Adams had 15 points and Josiah Bolyard added 13 points and 12 rebounds in the TFCA win over Bliss. Diego Amezcua led the Bears with eight points. Twin Fall Christian Academy is at Sun Valley Community School on Friday and Bliss hosts SVCS on Monday.

Lund 59, Hagerman 45: WELLS, Nev. — The Pirates lost to Lund at the Wells Tournament.

Girls Basketball

Twin Falls 84, Wood River 26: HAILEY — The Bruins blew out to a 53-10 lead over the Wolverines after one half in the Great Basin Conference road game. Chowder Bailey finished with a team-high 18 for Twin Falls followed by Jaycee Jensen with 12 and Halle Egbert tossed in 10. For Wood River, Olivia Adams had 13 points. Twin Falls hosts Preston on Saturday and Wood River hosts Gooding on Monday.

Jerome 55, Canyon Ridge 52: TWIN FALLS — The Tigers trailed the host Riverhawks 22-8 after the first quarter and 33-21 after the first half but managed to pull out the Great Basin Conference road win. Logan Roberts had 15 points, Jordan Roberts followed with 13 and Lily Teske had 12 for Canyon Ridge. Emma Ringling was the leading scorer of the game with 22 points for Jerome and Katie Larsen added 11. Jerome is at Mountain Home and Canyon Ridge hosts Emmett on Saturday.

Richfield 34, Wendell 18: RICHFIELD — Richfield had the 16-7 lead over Wendell after the first half and 21-13 after three quarters in the home win. Victoria Truman led the Tigers with 10 points and Olivia Emery had nine points for the Trojans. Wendell is at Glenns Ferry and Richfield is at Castleford on Friday.

Camas County 33, Rimrock 32: FAIRFIELD — The Mushers led 18-15 after the first half over the Raiders but Rimrock took the 26-23 lead after three quarters. With eight second remaining in regulation and the score tied 32-32, Acelyn Wilson hit a free throw to give Camas County the win. Ashly Botz finished with a double-double of 12 points and 12 boards, Laura Thompson had five points and 12 rebounds and Lilli Griffith tossed in five. For Rimrock, Maklay Moore scored a game high 15 points. Camas County at Hagerman on Friday, Dec. 10.

Dietrich 51, Hansen 28: DIETRICH — The Blue Devils took the six-point lead, 23-17 after the first half and extended the lead to 41-22 after three quarters. Hailey Astle led the Blue Devils with 15 points and Layla VonBerndt pitched in 14. Jesica Gomez led Hansen with 7 points. Hansen hosts Notus on Saturday and Dietrich plays Lighthouse Christian on Wednesday at CSI.

Twin Fall Christian Academy 31, Bliss 17: TWIN FALLS — The TFCA Lady Warriors hosted the Bliss Bears on Thursday night. The game was sluggish in the first half as the teams went into half time tied 5-5. In the second half TFCA came out firing on all cylinders scoring 15 points in the third quarter and 11 in the fourth to pull out the victory. Annie Novinger led TFCA with 15 points and Grace Bolyard had 10 points. Morgan Notman led Bliss with eight points. Twin Fall Christian Academy is at Richfield on Monday and Bliss plays the Carey JV on Tuesday.

Declo 31, Oakley 28: OAKLEY — In the defensive battle between two Hornet teams, Declo came out with the three-point win on a buzzer beater by Lilly Mallory. Macie Larsen and Brynn Silcock each had seven points for Declo. For Oakley, Kaymbri Beck and Lacee Power each scored eight points. Declo hosts Buhl on Tuesday and Oakley hosts Shoshone next Thursday.

Filer 55, Buhl 34: BUHL — The host Indians trailed the visiting Wildcats 18-11 after the first quarter and 38-19 at the break in the SCIC battle. Aspen Eckert finished with 10 points for Buhl. Josalyn Bailey led Filer with 16 points, Alexis Monson followed with 14 and McKynlee Jacobs had 11. Filer is at Snake River and Buhl is at Declo on Tuesday.

Gooding 61, Kimberly 58: GOODING — Gooding held the 34-20 lead at the break. Alx Roe with 16 points and Reece Fleming with 11 led the Senators scoring in the SCIC home win. Reece Garey led all players with 19 points for the Bulldogs and Mekell Wright tossed in 18. Kimberly is at Homedale on Saturday and Gooding is at Wood River on Monday.

Shoshone 42, Glenns Ferry 31: GLENNS FERRY — The Indians held the 17-16 lead at halftime over the host Pilots. Karlie Chapman scored a game high 21 points for Shoshone and Jazmin Arevalo led Glenns Ferry with 12 points. Glenns Ferry hosts Wendell on Friday and Shoshone hosts Castleford on Tuesday.

Burley 55, Minico 28: RUPERT — Amari Whiting scored 29 points in the Bobcats Great Basin Conference win over the Spartans. Carlie Latta had 27 points for Minico. Burley (6-0) is at Century and Minico is at Shelley on Saturday.

Lund 28, Hagerman 15: WELLS, Nev. — The Pirates lost to Lund at the Wells Tournament.

Wednesday’s Results

Boys Basketball

Filer 52, Cole Valley Christian 49

Pocatello 70, Canyon Ridge 62

Liberty Charter 44, Glenns Ferry 40

Rockland 53, Murtaugh 26

Castleford 33, Rimrock 26

Friday’s Schedule

Boys Basketball

Twin Falls Christian Academy @ Sun Valley Community School 5 p.m.

Bishop Kelly @ Jerome 7:30 p.m.

Shoshone @ Hansen7:30 p.m.

Camas County @ Cascade 7:30 p.m.

Richfield @ Castleford 7:30 p.m.

Gooding @ Parma 7:30 p.m.

North Fremont @ Wendell 7:30 p.m.

Wood River @ Filer 7:30 p.m.

Caldwell @ Canyon Ridge 7:30 p.m.

Snake River @ Buhl 7:30 p.m.

Pocatello @ Burley 7:30 p.m.

Mountain Home @ Kimberly 7:30 p.m.

Nampa Christian @ Declo 7:30 p.m.

Hagerman @ Wells Tournament

Twin Falls @ Elko Tournament

Dietrich Holiday Tournament (Dietrich, Oakley, Victory Charter, Butte County)

Game 3—6 p.m.: Oakley (white) vs. Victory Charter (color)

Game 4—7:30 p.m.: Dietrich (white) vs. Butte County (color)

Carey Holiday Tournament (Carey, Valley, Mackay, Murtaugh)

Game 2—5:30 p.m.: Valley vs Mackay

Game 4—8:30 p.m.: Carey vs Murtaugh

Girls Basketball

Richfield @Castleford 6 p.m.

Raft River @Lighthouse Christian 7:30 p.m.

Wendell @Glenns Ferry 7:30 p.m.

Hagerman @Wells Tournament

Carey Holiday Tournament (Carey, Valley, Mackay, Murtaugh)

Game 1—4 p.m.: Valley vs Mackay

Game 3—7 p.m.: Carey vs Murtaugh

Wrestling

Burley, Declo, Wood River, Twin Falls, Minico, Kimberly, Glenns Ferry, Buhl, Filer at Dahike Duals @ American Falls High School 11 a.m.

Jerome, Mountain Home, Minico @ Bucks Bag, Capital High School 3 p.m.

Minico (Girls) at Provo, Utah, 4 p.m. Saratoga Springs High School

Canyon Ridge at Bucks Bags East @ Thunder Ridge

