Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Boys and girls basketball, wrestling

Thursday, Jan. 27

Boys Basketball

Castleford 58, Dietrich 50: DIETRICH — Eric Taylor let the Castleford scoring with 19 points in the road win over Dietrich. Jett Shaw led the Blue Devils with 16, Hayden Astle added 14, Case Robinson tossed in 12 points with 10 rebounds.

Richfield 42, Sun Valley Community School 35 OT: RICHFIELD — The Tigers and Cutthroats were tied t the half, 17-17 Richfield held the 26-20 lead after three. With 30 seconds remaining, the Tigers were up 33-31. Braden Buchanan putback a missed shot by Sid Tomlinson with four seconds remaining forcing the overtime. With 40 seconds remaining in overtime and score 37-35 Richfield, Hudson Lucero hit one of two free throws and Clay Kent followed with two more making score, Richfield 40, SVCS 35. Michael Newey added two more at the charity strip for final 42-35 Tigers. Jamen Fuchs finished with 15 points, Lucero added 11 and Clay Kent scored seven points with nine rebounds.

Girls Basketball

Burley 63, Twin Falls 34: BURLEY — The host Bobcats held the 31-18 lead at the half in the Great Basin win. Amari Whiting finished with 30 points and Rowan Ontiveros had 10 for Burley.

Canyon Ridge 51, Wood River 14: HAILEY — Logan Roberts scored 15 points and Berkley Dille had 11 for the Riverhawks in the Great Basin win over the Wolverines who were led by Olivia Adams with 10.

Murtaugh 52, Shoshone 24: SHOSHONE — Addie Stoker led the Red Devils with 16 points and Courtney Jensen had nine points in the road win. Suzy Juarez led Shoshone with nine.

Oakley 29, Raft River 27: MALTA — Raegan Jones had 10 points for Raft River in the hone loss to Oakley who were led by Hope Payton with seven.

Dietrich 49, Castleford 33: DIETRICH — The Blue Devils led the Wolves 34-10 after the first half and 40-19 after three quarters. Layla Von Bernt led Dietrich with 11 points and Martha Maya led all players with 15 for Castleford.

Mountain Home 75, Minico 63: MOUNTAIN HOME — The Tigers held the 36-24 lead after the first half in the Great Basin win and 56-41 after three. Madi Keener led Mountain Home with 25 points followed by Emily Harper with 24 and Sadie Drake had 13. Carlie Latta had 20 points for Minico and Chuck Salinas added 17.

Valley 46, Buhl 29: BUHL — The Vikings held the halftime lead over the Huskies, 18-5 and 35-17 after three quarters. Joanie Lewis led Valley with 15 points and Kelbi Lewis had 13. Justine Payne had 10 for the Indians.

Lighthouse Christian 49, Glenns Ferry 42: TWIN FALLS — Ella DeJong and Jordan Wolverine led the Lions with 15 points and Aleia Blakeslee scored 10. For the Pilots, Kyan Jackson and Jasmin Arevalo each totaled 13.

Filer 66, Jerome 52: FILER — The visiting Tigers trailed the Wildcats 33-26 at the half in the loss. Lexi Monson led the Wildcats with 22 points, Josalyn Bailey had 14 and McKynlee Jacobs with 13. Emma Allen had 12 points for Jerome and Autumn Allen followed with 10.

Camas County 38, Hagerman 9: FAIRFIELD — The host Mushers held the 20-4 lead at the half in the home win. Ashly Botz led Camas County with 21 points and Samantha Osborne had two for the Pirates.

Carey 45, Hansen 23: HANSEN — Jane Parke with 18 points and Katie Mecham added 10 in the Panthers road win over the Huskies. For Hansen, Hannah Skinner finished with nine.

Wednesday, Jan. 26

Wrestling

Wendell 27.0 Oakley 0.0: 98: Double Forfeit 106: Double Forfeit 113: Double Forfeit 120: Double Forfeit 126: Double Forfeit 132: Wyatt Flick (WEND) over Coy Jones (OAKL) (Fall 0:56) 138: Double Forfeit 145: Matthew Dahl (WEND) over Porter Wells (OAKL) (Fall 3:23) 152: Evan Haddad (WEND) over Lincoln Holladay (OAKL) (Fall 3:36) 160: GABE FINLEY (WEND) over Dace Jones (OAKL) (Dec 11-7) 170: Double Forfeit 182: Double Forfeit 195: Double Forfeit 220: Double Forfeit 285: John Smith (WEND) over Colton Doto (OAKL) (Fall 0:48)

Monday, Jan. 24

Boys Basketball

Jerome 48, Minico 27: RUPERT — Jerome led 18-11 at half and 30-15 at the end of the third quarter. Scott Cook led Jerome with 17 points and Mikey Lloyd added 14 points and eight rebounds.

Friday, Jan. 28 schedule

Boys Basketball

Gooding @ Filer7:30 p.m.

Wendell @ Dietrich 7:30 p.m.

Carey @ Hansen 7:30 p.m.

Lighthouse Christian @ Raft River 7:30 p.m.

Glenns Ferry @ Shoshone 7:30 p.m.

Murtaugh @ Oakley 7:30 p.m.

Burley @ Mountain Home 7:30 p.m.

Canyon Ridge @ Jerome 7:30 p.m.

Kimberly @ Buhl 7:30 p.m.

Twin Falls @ Wood River 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Kimberly @ Declo 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Mountain Home, Gooding, Buhl at North Idaho Rumble @ Coeur D’Alene High School 3 p.m.

Jerome, Declo, Wood River, Wendell, Twin Falls, Raft River, Minico, Canyon Ridge, Burley @ Red Halverson Invite, Minico HS 3 p.m.

Valley @ Aberdeen Duals

