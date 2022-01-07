Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Boys and girls basketball, bowling

Friday Results

Boys Basketball

Wendell 46, Buhl 44: WENDELL — Buhl led Wendell 24-21 at the half in the win. Aden Bunn finished with 12 points and Diego Torres had 11. Cade Deboard led Buhl with 15 points and Ryne Kelly had 14.

Dietrich 54, Richfield 43: RICHFIELD — The Blue Devils led the Tigers 32-19 after the first half in the win. For Dietrich, Jett Shaw finished with 18 points and Cody Power and Case Robertson each had 13. Clay Kent led all players with 25 points for Richfield.

Oakley 61, Shoshone 33: SHOSHONE — Isaac Cranney was the leading scorer for the game with 20 points for Oakley in the road win.

Raft River 70, Glenns Ferry 44: MALTA — The visiting Pilots held the one-point edge after the first quarter, 10-9 and the Trojans took the halftime lead, 31-20. Seth Tracy led Raft River with 25 points, followed by Tate Whitaker and Lad Hansen both had 10 points.

Lighthouse Christian 51, Hansen 26: HANSEN — Micah Denny scored a game-high 17 points for the Lions in the road win over the Huskies. Tom Gibson and Salvador Camarillo each scored eight points for Hansen.

Girls Basketball

Richfield 47, Dietrich 43: RICHFIELD — Richfield had the lead over Dietrich at the half, 20-18. After three quarters, the Tigers remained ahead, 34-29 in the home win. Kasey Hendren was the leading scorer for Richfield with 15 points. Abby Hendricks led Dietrich with a game high 22 points and Hailey Astle had 10 points. Dietrich played without coach Rick Astle who is recovering from a stroke suffered on 1/1/23. Richfield hosts Castleford on Tuesday.

Butte County 60, Murtaugh 42: MURTAUGH — Addie Stoker scored 15 points and Adyson Stanger followed with 10 for the Red Devils in the home loss to the Pirates. Kiya McAffee led Butte County with 18 points, Syvannah Bird had 14 and Anna Knight had 11.

Mountain Home 59, Jerome 24: JEROME –Mountain Home led after the first quarter 11-4 and after three quarters, 50-22. Madi Keener led all players with a game-high 16 points for the Tigers, Cara Grindle and Isabelle Johnson each had 11. Emma Ringling had nine points for Jerome.

Burley 77, Wood River 16: BURLEY — Amari Whiting finished with 41 points and Sydney Searle had eight points in the Bobcats win over the Wolverines. Burley is at Mountain Home on Tuesday.

Valley 40, Glenns Ferry 38: GLENNS FERRY — Justyce Schilz had 18 points for Valley in the Vikings win. Jasmin Arevalo led the Pilots with 15.

Twin Falls 68, Minico 51: TWIN FALLS — Chowder Bailey led Twin Falls with 13 points and Addi Nielsen had 13 points and eight rebounds in the Bruins home win. Carlie Latta finished with a game-high 23 points for Minico.

American Falls 53, Buhl 22: AMERICAN FALLS — The Beavers held the halftime lead, 24-9. Aspen Eckert and Trinity Tvrdy each scored seven points for the Indians. Buhl is at Filer on Tuesday.

Thursday Results

Bowling

North Valley Academy vs Burley/Declo/Minico @ Snake River

Girls

North Valley Academy defeated Declo 8/6

Burley Defeated North Valley Academy 10/4

North Valley Academy Defeated Minico 14/0

High Individuals

North Valley Academy Makaya Boyer 156

Minico Destiny Uhl 120

Declo Kelcie Burton 154

Burley Halli Vaughn 242

Boys

Declo Defeated North Valley Academy 9/5

Burley Defeated North Valley Academy 9/5

Minico Defeated North Valley Academy 12/2

High Individuals

North Valley Bryson Butterfield 1669

Declo Kevin Hoops 172

Burley Luis Molina 177

Minico Kade Marston 172

Saturday Schedule

Boys Basketball

Kimberly @ Homedale noon

Highland @ Mountain Home 3 p.m.

Challis @ Camas County 5 p.m.

Oakley @ Grace 7:30 p.m.

Gooding @ American Falls 7:30 p.m.

Carey @ Valley 7:30 p.m.

Twin Falls @ Preston 7:30 p.m.

Glenns Ferry @ Rimrock 7:30 p.m.

Liberty @ Murtaugh 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Castleford @ Rimrock 1 p.m.

Challis @ Camas County 3:30 p.m.

Liberty @ Murtaugh 6 p.m.

Raft River @ Dietrich 7:30 p.m.

Filer @ Declo 7:30 p.m.

Kimberly @ Snake River 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Declo, Wood River, Wendell, Valley, Twin Falls, Raft River, Kimberly, Gooding, Glenns Ferry, Filer, Canyon Ridge, Burley, Buhl @ Buhl Invitational 9 a.m.

Minico @ Rollie Lane at Idaho Center 3 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0