Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Boys and girls basketball, bowling

TIMES-NEWS
Wednesday, Dec. 15 Results Girls Basketball Carey 41, Lighthouse Christian 34 Burley 51, Twin Falls 30
TWIN FALLS — The high scorers for Burley were Amari Whiting with 23 points, Christina Cook with 7 points, Hailey Chapa with six points and Lynzey Searle with six points. Petersen led Twin Falls with nine points.
Filer 60, Gooding 58
GOODING — For Gooding, A. Roe scored 16 and K. Cope scored 14. J. Bailey scored 10, L. Monson scored 14 and C. Starley scored 10 for Filer.
Raft River 47, Rockland 39 Kimberly 38, Buhl 20 Boys Basketball Wendell 43, Shoshone 21 Glenns Ferry 54, Dietrich 57
GLENNS FERRY — Hernandez scored 21 points for Glenns Ferry. Peak scored 10. For Dietrich, Power led with 21 points, followed by Sneddon and Shaw with 13 each.
Oakley 53, Murtaugh 45 Richfield 48, Rockland 43
RICHFIELD — Luke Dalton scored 24 points for Richfield and had eight rebounds. Hudsun Lucero had 11 points and 8 rebounds for Richfield. Rockland’s scoring leader as J.T. Parish with 14 points.
Tuesday, Dec. 14 Results Bowling
Canyon Ridge 11, Minico 3
High Scores: Ethan Seitz (Canyon Ridge) 212; Brian Nelson (Minico) 194
Canyon Ridge 14, Minico 0
High Scores: Lindsay Beam (Canyon Ridge) 157; Jacobi Molina (Minico) 132
Thursday, Dec. 16 Schedule Bowling
Burley/Declo/Minico vs Wendell @ Snake River 4 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Wood River @ Buhl 7:30 p.m.
Kimberly @ Mountain Home 7:30 p.m.
Century @ Twin Falls 7:30 p.m.
Hagerman @ Richfield 7:30 p.m.
Rimrock @ Camas County 7:30 p.m.
2021 Indian Classic Tournament @ Preston
Filer vs Bear Lake 1:20 p.m.
Owybee Tournament @ Meridian
Castleford vs West Side 3:30 p.m.
Minico vs Post Falls 5 p.m.
Burley vs Lake City 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Dietrich @ Glenns Ferry 7:30 p.m.
Hagerman @ Hansen 7:30 p.m.
Shoshone @ Castleford 7:30 p.m.
Valley @ Oakley 7:30 p.m.
Wendell @ Declo 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Wood River @ Burley 5 p.m.
Mountain Home @ Jerome 5 p.m.
Glenns Ferry, Elko @ Declo 5 p.m.
PHOTOS: Bowling invite at Bowladrome
High school bowling invite
Burley junior Kayden Stone bowls a frame against Twin Falls on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Bowladrome in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
High school bowling invite
Declo sophomore Breeann Mullen receives fist-bumps from her teammates after picking up the spare against Jerome on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Bowladrome in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
High school bowling invite
Declo senior Corbin Williams sends his ball flying down the lane as he competes against Jerome on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Bowladrome in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
High school bowling invite
Bowlers from four different schools compete Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Bowladrome in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
High school bowling invite
Bowlers from four different schools compete Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Bowladrome in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
High school bowling invite
Bowlers from four different schools compete Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Bowladrome in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
High school bowling invite
Bowlers from four different schools compete Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Bowladrome in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
High school bowling invite
Bowlers from four different schools compete Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Bowladrome in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
High school bowling invite
Bowlers from four different schools compete Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Bowladrome in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
High school bowling invite
Bowlers from four different schools compete Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Bowladrome in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
High school bowling invite
Bowlers from four different schools compete Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Bowladrome in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
High school bowling invite
Bowlers from four different schools compete Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Bowladrome in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
High school bowling invite
Bowlers from four different schools compete Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Bowladrome in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
PHOTOS: Colston Loveland signs with University of Michigan
Colston Loveland signs with University of Michigan
Gooding senior Colston Loveland signs his letter of intent to play football with the University of Michigan on Wednesday at Gooding High School.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Colston Loveland signs with University of Michigan
Gooding head coach Cameron Andersen talks about senior Colston Loveland as he prepares to sign his letter of intent to play football with the University of Michigan on Wednesday at Gooding High School.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Colston Loveland signs with University of Michigan
Gooding senior Colston Loveland signs his letter of intent to play football with the University of Michigan on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Gooding High School in Gooding.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Colston Loveland signs with University of Michigan
Gooding senior Colston Loveland signs his letter of intent to play football with the University of Michigan on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Gooding High School in Gooding.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Colston Loveland signs with University of Michigan
Gooding senior Colston Loveland signs his letter of intent to play football with the University of Michigan on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Gooding High School in Gooding.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Colston Loveland signs with University of Michigan
Gooding senior Colston Loveland signs his letter of intent to play football with the University of Michigan on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Gooding High School in Gooding.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Colston Loveland signs with University of Michigan
Gooding senior Colston Loveland signs his letter of intent to play football with the University of Michigan on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Gooding High School in Gooding.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Colston Loveland signs with University of Michigan
Gooding senior Colston Loveland signs his letter of intent to play football with the University of Michigan on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Gooding High School in Gooding.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!