Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Boys and girls basketball, bowling

Wednesday, Dec. 15 Results

Girls Basketball

Carey 41, Lighthouse Christian 34

Burley 51, Twin Falls 30

TWIN FALLS — The high scorers for Burley were Amari Whiting with 23 points, Christina Cook with 7 points, Hailey Chapa with six points and Lynzey Searle with six points. Petersen led Twin Falls with nine points.

Filer 60, Gooding 58

GOODING — For Gooding, A. Roe scored 16 and K. Cope scored 14. J. Bailey scored 10, L. Monson scored 14 and C. Starley scored 10 for Filer.

Raft River 47, Rockland 39

Kimberly 38, Buhl 20

Boys Basketball

Wendell 43, Shoshone 21

Glenns Ferry 54, Dietrich 57

GLENNS FERRY — Hernandez scored 21 points for Glenns Ferry. Peak scored 10. For Dietrich, Power led with 21 points, followed by Sneddon and Shaw with 13 each.

Oakley 53, Murtaugh 45

Richfield 48, Rockland 43

RICHFIELD — Luke Dalton scored 24 points for Richfield and had eight rebounds. Hudsun Lucero had 11 points and 8 rebounds for Richfield. Rockland’s scoring leader as J.T. Parish with 14 points.

Tuesday, Dec. 14 Results

Bowling

Boys

Canyon Ridge 11, Minico 3

High Scores: Ethan Seitz (Canyon Ridge) 212; Brian Nelson (Minico) 194

Girls

Canyon Ridge 14, Minico 0

High Scores: Lindsay Beam (Canyon Ridge) 157; Jacobi Molina (Minico) 132

Thursday, Dec. 16 Schedule

Bowling

Burley/Declo/Minico vs Wendell @ Snake River 4 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Wood River @ Buhl 7:30 p.m.

Kimberly @ Mountain Home 7:30 p.m.

Century @ Twin Falls 7:30 p.m.

Hagerman @ Richfield 7:30 p.m.

Rimrock @ Camas County 7:30 p.m.

2021 Indian Classic Tournament @ Preston

Jerome vs Nampa 3 p.m.

Filer vs Bear Lake 1:20 p.m.

Owybee Tournament @ Meridian

Castleford vs West Side 3:30 p.m.

Minico vs Post Falls 5 p.m.

Burley vs Lake City 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Dietrich @ Glenns Ferry 7:30 p.m.

Hagerman @ Hansen 7:30 p.m.

Shoshone @ Castleford 7:30 p.m.

Valley @ Oakley 7:30 p.m.

Wendell @ Declo 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Wood River @ Burley 5 p.m.

Mountain Home @ Jerome 5 p.m.

Glenns Ferry, Elko @ Declo 5 p.m.

