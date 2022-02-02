Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Bowling, boys basketball, girls basketball tournaments

Wendell 62, Shoshone 45: WENDELL — Aden Bunn led Wendell with 19. Bryson Kerner scored 26 for Shoshone.
Carey 74, Lighthouse Christian 69: CAREY — For Carey, Drage scored 12, Perkes scored 25 and Bennion scored 23. For Lighthouse Christian, Yamaha scored 13, Deny scored 12, Delong scored 14 and Rogers scored 10.
Girls Basketball
4A District Tournament
Game 1: Canyon Ridge 59, Minico 44: MINICO — Logan Roberts and Ava Martin led Canyon Ridge with 15 points each. Jordan Roberts scored 13 for the Riverhawks and Lily Teske scored 10. For Minico, Carlie Latta scored 13, Salinas scored 11 and Vorwaller scored 10.
Game 2: Twin Falls 42, Jerome 36: TWIN FALLS — Reagan Rex and Halle Egbert both had 10 points for Twin Falls. Ringling had 13 for Jerome. Twin Falls plays Mountain Home on Friday at Mountain Home High School.
3A District Tournament
Game 3: Kimberly 47, Buhl 29: FILER — Meghan Montgomery led Buhl with 15 points. Kelsy Stranger was Kimberly's top scorer with 10 points.
Game 4: Filer 70, Gooding 46: FILER — Leading scorers were Lexi Monson with 30 points and Alli Bishop with eight points and nine rebounds for the Wildcats. Leading scorers for Gooding were Alex Roe with 13 points and Stockham with 10 points.
1ADI District Tournament
Game 3: Murtaugh 50, Lighthouse Christian 35: JEROME — Kynzlee Jensen led Murtaugh with 19 points. Addie Stoker and Courtney Jensen both scored 7 points each. For Lighthouse Christian, Jordan Wolverton scored 14 points and Alexia Blakeslee scored 10 points.
Game 4: Raft River 30, Oakley 26: JEROME — Reagan Jones led Raft River with eight points. Addie Mitton also scored eight for Oakley.
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Bowling
Boys
Minico 10, Jerome 4
High individuals: Jerome Angel Nicols 144, Minico Layne Uhl 193
Girls
Minico 14, Jerome 0
High individuals: Jerome Makayla Griner 100, Minico Jacobi Molina 168
Thursday, Feb. 3
Bowling
Wendell vs Canyon @ Bowladrome 4 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Bliss @ Sun Valley Community School 5 p.m.
Twin Falls @ Burley 7:30 p.m.
Wood River @ Canyon Ridge 7:30 p.m.
Minico @ Mountain Home 7:30 p.m.
Jerome @ Kimberly 7:30 p.m.
Shoshone @ Lighthouse Christian 7:30 p.m.
Raft River @ Murtaugh 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
2A District @ Declo
Game 2 – No. 2 Valley @No. 1 Declo 7 p.m.
1AD2 District @ Shoshone
Game 4 – No. 7 Hagerman vs No. 6 Castleford 4:30 p.m. Loser out
Game 5 – No. 5 Camas County vs No. 1 Dietrich 6 p.m.
Game 6 – No. 2 Carey vs No. 3 Richfield 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Kimberly, Gooding/Fruitland @ Weiser 5 p.m.
Valley, Jerome @ Wood River
Twin Falls sophomore Halle Walker dives on a loose ball before Jerome junior Reagan Cook can grab it Wednesday during the first game of the Great Basin 7 Conference district tournament at Twin Falls High School in Twin Falls. See more photos from the game at Magicvalley.com/gallery.