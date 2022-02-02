Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Bowling, boys basketball, girls basketball tournaments

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Bowling

Boys

Canyon Ridge 11, Jerome 3

Kiefer Harbaugh was the high scorer for Canyon Ridge with 219. Clayton Pendegrass led Jerome with 183.

Girls

Canyon Ridge 14, Jerome 0

Summer Virnig led Canyon Ridge with 192. Kayla Pratt scored 112 for Jerome.

Twin Falls 12, Kimberly 2

Alexia Quaintance led Twin Falls with 202. Estella scored 143 for Kimberly.

Boys Basketball

Camas County 70, Hagerman 20

Rockland 59, Hansen 41: HANSEN — Teague Matthews scored 20 for Rockland, Bingham Permann scored 18. For Hansen, Afton Miller led with 19.

Wendell 62, Shoshone 45: WENDELL — Aden Bunn led Wendell with 19. Bryson Kerner scored 26 for Shoshone.

Carey 74, Lighthouse Christian 69: CAREY — For Carey, Drage scored 12, Perkes scored 25 and Bennion scored 23. For Lighthouse Christian, Yamaha scored 13, Deny scored 12, Delong scored 14 and Rogers scored 10.

Girls Basketball

4A District Tournament

Game 1: Canyon Ridge 59, Minico 44: MINICO — Logan Roberts and Ava Martin led Canyon Ridge with 15 points each. Jordan Roberts scored 13 for the Riverhawks and Lily Teske scored 10. For Minico, Carlie Latta scored 13, Salinas scored 11 and Vorwaller scored 10.

Game 2: Twin Falls 42, Jerome 36: TWIN FALLS — Reagan Rex and Halle Egbert both had 10 points for Twin Falls. Ringling had 13 for Jerome. Twin Falls plays Mountain Home on Friday at Mountain Home High School.

3A District Tournament

Game 3: Kimberly 47, Buhl 29: FILER — Meghan Montgomery led Buhl with 15 points. Kelsy Stranger was Kimberly's top scorer with 10 points.

Game 4: Filer 70, Gooding 46: FILER — Leading scorers were Lexi Monson with 30 points and Alli Bishop with eight points and nine rebounds for the Wildcats. Leading scorers for Gooding were Alex Roe with 13 points and Stockham with 10 points.

1ADI District Tournament

Game 3: Murtaugh 50, Lighthouse Christian 35: JEROME — Kynzlee Jensen led Murtaugh with 19 points. Addie Stoker and Courtney Jensen both scored 7 points each. For Lighthouse Christian, Jordan Wolverton scored 14 points and Alexia Blakeslee scored 10 points.

Game 4: Raft River 30, Oakley 26: JEROME — Reagan Jones led Raft River with eight points. Addie Mitton also scored eight for Oakley.

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Bowling

Boys

Minico 10, Jerome 4

High individuals: Jerome Angel Nicols 144, Minico Layne Uhl 193

Girls

Minico 14, Jerome 0

High individuals: Jerome Makayla Griner 100, Minico Jacobi Molina 168

Thursday, Feb. 3

Bowling

Wendell vs Canyon @ Bowladrome 4 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Bliss @ Sun Valley Community School 5 p.m.

Twin Falls @ Burley 7:30 p.m.

Wood River @ Canyon Ridge 7:30 p.m.

Minico @ Mountain Home 7:30 p.m.

Jerome @ Kimberly 7:30 p.m.

Shoshone @ Lighthouse Christian 7:30 p.m.

Raft River @ Murtaugh 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

2A District @ Declo

Game 2 – No. 2 Valley @No. 1 Declo 7 p.m.

1AD2 District @ Shoshone

Game 4 – No. 7 Hagerman vs No. 6 Castleford 4:30 p.m. Loser out

Game 5 – No. 5 Camas County vs No. 1 Dietrich 6 p.m.

Game 6 – No. 2 Carey vs No. 3 Richfield 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Kimberly, Gooding/Fruitland @ Weiser 5 p.m.

Valley, Jerome @ Wood River

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0