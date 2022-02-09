Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Bowling, Boys and Girls Basketball

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Bowling

Top Ten Finishers for Girls District Singles

1st Alexia Quaintance 669 Twin Falls

2nd Jordan Morrison 551 Canyon Ridge

3rd Halli Vaughn 527 Burley

4th Jacobi Molina 498 Minico

5th Cassidy Brass 497 Canyon Ridge

6th Alyssa Antone 491 Declo

7th MaKaya Boyer 481 North Valley Academy

8th Summer Birnig 466 Canyon Ridge

9th Lindsay Beem 440 Canyon Ridge

10th Jennifer Muzio 411 Twin Falls

Boys Basketball

Century 51, Burley 40: BURLEY — Adam Kloepfer led the Bobcats with 12 points. Stockton Sheets scored 10 points. Burley will host Preston on Friday.

Jerome 68, Twin Falls 32: TWIN FALLS — For Jerome, Lloyd had 15, Ellison had 14 and Cook had 11. Pittard led Twin Falls with seven.

Mountain Home 42, Canyon Ridge 28 : TWIN FALLS — Brandon Bethel had 13 points, 4 steals and 4 assists for Mountain Home. Jon Tetrault also had 13 points and four rebounds. For Canyon Ridge, Sam Lupumba led with 11.

Minico 48, Wood River 33

Rimrock 73, Dietrich 71: Jett Shaw led Dietrich with 20 points. Alex Martinez scored 19 for Rimrock.

Girls Basketball

3A District Championship

Filer 62, Gooding 40: FILER — Lexi Monson led Filer with 27 points. J Bailey scored 10 points. Filer had nine three pointers (Monson with five, Bailey with one, Earl with one, Jacobs with one and Fisher with one). Leading scorer for Gooding was Millican with 11 points.

2A District Championship

Declo 45, Valley 39: DECLO — Lilly Mallory scored 12 for Declo, Kadance Spencer scored nine. Justice Schulz led Valley with 13.

1A DI District Runner-Up

Oakley 35, Murtaugh 32

Tuesday, Feb. 8



Bowling

Boys District Singles

1st Griffin Magee Twin Falls 709

2nd Ethan Seitz Canyon Ridge 639

3rd Caleb Sanchez Twin Falls 616

4th Cameron McCandless Jerome 613

5th Saxton Mangum Twin Falls 602

6th Marco Sanchez Twin Falls 598

7th Bryson Butterfield North Valley Academy 597

8th Jaxon Smyer Declo 595

9th Kade Marston Minico 590

10th Luis Molina Burley 550

Girls Basketball

1AD2 District

Carey 45, Dietrich 31: SHOSHONE — Carey was up 23-15 over Dietrich at the half and 27-25 after three quarters in the win of the 1AD2 district championship game. Berenice Vargas led the Panthers with 13 points and Jane Parke tossed in 12. For the Blue Devils, Abby Hendricks finished with 10 points. Carey will be heading to the 1AD2 State Tournament at Nampa High School with the Panthers first game slated to start at 2 p.m. on Thursday, February17. Dietrich plays Richfield on Thursday at 7 p.m. for 2nd place and trip to state.

Editor's note: In Wednesday's sports results, the first game for Carey at 1AD2 state tournament at Nampa High School was listed to start at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17. This start time could possibly have been in error. The full list of state tournaments with first round games will be set before the tournament begins.

Thursday Feb. 10 Schedule

Girls Basketball

4A District

Game 7 - No. 5 Canyon Ridge @ No. 3 Twin Falls 7 p.m. Loser out

Game 8 – No. 2 Mountain Home @ No. 1 Burley 7 p.m. District Championship Game

1AD2 District @ Shoshone

Game 11 – No. 1 Dietrich vs No. 3 Richfield 7 p.m. Winner To State

Boys Basketball

Glenns Ferry @ Lighthouse Christian 7:30 p.m.

Shoshone @ Murtaugh 7:30 p.m.

Oakley @ Raft River 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Jerome @ Minico 5 p.m.

Tri Declo, Kimberly @ Buhl 5 p.m.

Canyon Ridge @ Twin Falls 5 p.m.

QUAD Raft River, Glenns Ferry, Valley @ Filer 5 p.m.

Bowling

Boys and Girls District Teams @ Bowladrome 4 p.m.

