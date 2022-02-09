Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Bowling, Boys and Girls Basketball

Filer junior Josalyn Bailey and Gooding senior Alx Roe both scramble to grab a loose ball Wednesday during the championship game of the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference district tournament at Filer High School. See more photos from the game at Magicvalley.com/gallery.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Declo senior Kadance Spencer hits a floater in the lane against Valley on Wednesday in Declo. Declo defeated Valley 45-39 in the 2A district championship.
Jerome 68, Twin Falls 32: TWIN FALLS — For Jerome, Lloyd had 15, Ellison had 14 and Cook had 11. Pittard led Twin Falls with seven.
Mountain Home 42, Canyon Ridge 28 : TWIN FALLS — Brandon Bethel had 13 points, 4 steals and 4 assists for Mountain Home. Jon Tetrault also had 13 points and four rebounds. For Canyon Ridge, Sam Lupumba led with 11.
Minico 48, Wood River 33
Rimrock 73, Dietrich 71: Jett Shaw led Dietrich with 20 points. Alex Martinez scored 19 for Rimrock.
Girls Basketball
3A District Championship
Filer 62, Gooding 40: FILER — Lexi Monson led Filer with 27 points. J Bailey scored 10 points. Filer had nine three pointers (Monson with five, Bailey with one, Earl with one, Jacobs with one and Fisher with one). Leading scorer for Gooding was Millican with 11 points.
2A District Championship
Declo 45, Valley 39: DECLO — Lilly Mallory scored 12 for Declo, Kadance Spencer scored nine. Justice Schulz led Valley with 13.
1A DI District Runner-Up
Oakley 35, Murtaugh 32
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Bowling
Boys District Singles
1st Griffin Magee Twin Falls 709
2nd Ethan Seitz Canyon Ridge 639
3rd Caleb Sanchez Twin Falls 616
4th Cameron McCandless Jerome 613
5th Saxton Mangum Twin Falls 602
6th Marco Sanchez Twin Falls 598
7th Bryson Butterfield North Valley Academy 597
8th Jaxon Smyer Declo 595
9th Kade Marston Minico 590
10th Luis Molina Burley 550
Girls Basketball
1AD2 District
Carey 45, Dietrich 31: SHOSHONE — Carey was up 23-15 over Dietrich at the half and 27-25 after three quarters in the win of the 1AD2 district championship game. Berenice Vargas led the Panthers with 13 points and Jane Parke tossed in 12. For the Blue Devils, Abby Hendricks finished with 10 points. Carey will be heading to the 1AD2 State Tournament at Nampa High School with the Panthers first game slated to start at 2 p.m. on Thursday, February17. Dietrich plays Richfield on Thursday at 7 p.m. for 2nd place and trip to state.
Editor's note: In Wednesday's sports results, the first game for Carey at 1AD2 state tournament at Nampa High School was listed to start at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17. This start time could possibly have been in error. The full list of state tournaments with first round games will be set before the tournament begins.
Thursday Feb. 10 Schedule
Girls Basketball
4A District
Game 7 - No. 5 Canyon Ridge @ No. 3 Twin Falls 7 p.m. Loser out
Game 8 – No. 2 Mountain Home @ No. 1 Burley 7 p.m. District Championship Game
1AD2 District @ Shoshone
Game 11 – No. 1 Dietrich vs No. 3 Richfield 7 p.m. Winner To State
Boys Basketball
Glenns Ferry @ Lighthouse Christian 7:30 p.m.
Shoshone @ Murtaugh 7:30 p.m.
Oakley @ Raft River 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Jerome @ Minico 5 p.m.
Tri Declo, Kimberly @ Buhl 5 p.m.
Canyon Ridge @ Twin Falls 5 p.m.
QUAD Raft River, Glenns Ferry, Valley @ Filer 5 p.m.
Bowling
Boys and Girls District Teams @ Bowladrome 4 p.m.
PHOTOS: Declo beats Valley in 2A district championship
PHOTOS: Filer plays Gooding in district championships
